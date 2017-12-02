West Brom 0-0 Crystal Palace: Baggies, Eagles in stalemate

- Baggies without a win in 13 games
- Palace pick up 2nd away point of season
- Eagles yet to score away this season
West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace played out a tight, tense 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns with Alan Pardew left frustrated on his debut.
Palace’s 38-year-old goalkeeper Julian Speroni, only playing because Wayne Hennessey was injured in the warm up, was the hero for Palace as he denied West Brom on multiple occasions.
With the point West Brom have 13 points for the season and sit one place above Palace who occupy the final relegation spot on 10 points.
Early on the Baggies should have gone ahead but Hal Robson-Kanu scooped the ball over the bar when he should have scored.
Wilfried Zaha tried to get Palace going as he had a shot deflected into the side-netting and then almost caught Ben Foster out as he miscontrolled the ball at his feet.
Zaha went close for Palace again before half time but his shot flew just over the bar and Christian Benteke then dribbled past several West Brom defenders before having his shot pushed wide by Foster.
In the second half West Brom looked more likely to grab the win with Jay Rodriguez set free but his effort was smothered by Julian Speroni and then Robson-Kanu put the follow-up over. Another glorious chance wasted.
Speroni then saved from Robson-Kanu and Salomon Rondon nodded wide with the Baggies having to settle for a point on Pardew’s debut.
Perhaps you’d expect Jurgen Klopp to be delighted with a four-goal away win, but that’s apparently not the button he wants to push with his team.
The Reds hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1 at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Roberto Firmino scoring twice to lead the way.
[ RECAP: Brighton 1-5 Liverpool ]
But the fiery German manager didn’t particularly enjoy the win, and stayed in his shoes following the big Brighton beat down.
From the BBC:
“Did I enjoy it? Not really, not all the time. At the beginning we needed to be patient with Brighton’s style. We needed to get used to it.
“We scored two fantastic goals. It was good to watch. We scored a third which is a good idea in a game like this. A few weeks ago we were lucky with refereeing decisions and we paid it back tonight. Brighton’s goal made it a little bit more exciting but in the end we closed the game in a nice way.”
We don’t get it, but we’re not in the room. Maybe Klopp doesn’t want his men getting too high, or sated. And given their inconsistency that makes sense, but to “not really” enjoy a 5-1 win is a bit wild.
New Everton manager Sam Allardyce played a huge role in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.
Just ask him.
[ RECAP: Everton 1-0 Huddersfield ]
Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for the Toffees in the win, which moved the Toffees into 10th place.
Scoreless at halftime, Aaron Lennon and Sigurdsson teamed up for the first goal. And they wouldn’t have done it without their tactical wizard of a manager.
Again, just ask him. From the BBC:
“I had some work to do tactically at half time, mainly on Sigurdsson and Lennon not running too far back. I have to say, it got us the first goal. Sigurdsson was further up the pitch than he would have been. It was something we really needed.”
How refreshing to see such a humble man step up and take credit for his genius. Coming out of his shell, this one.
Serge Gnabry has his first two Hoffenheim goals, and one of them is an absolute stunner.
The ex-Arsenal man caught Peter Gulacsi off his line, and you can virtually see the spark in Gnabry’s eyes when he notices the opening.
Gnabry than sends a lob over the keeper, with the highlight made better by the Hungarian’s one-armed paw towards the goal line.
Gnabry has already faced two significant injury absences this season after scoring 11 goals last season for Werder Bremen.
It’s a Top Four tilt at the Emirates Stadium, as Arsenal entertains Manchester United on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
There’s no Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench for United, as Jose Mourinho keeps Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford on the bench.
No surprises in Arsene Wenger‘s XI, with Olivier Giroud and Alex Iwobi available off the bench.
LINEUPS
Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka; Kolasinac; Ozil, Alexis; Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud.
Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Blind, McTominay, Herrera, Mata, Rashford.