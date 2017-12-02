West Brom 0-0 Crystal Palace: Baggies, Eagles in stalemate

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace played out a tight, tense 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns with Alan Pardew left frustrated on his debut.

Palace’s 38-year-old goalkeeper Julian Speroni, only playing because Wayne Hennessey was injured in the warm up, was the hero for Palace as he denied West Brom on multiple occasions.

With the point West Brom have 13 points for the season and sit one place above Palace who occupy the final relegation spot on 10 points.

Early on the Baggies should have gone ahead but Hal Robson-Kanu scooped the ball over the bar when he should have scored.

Wilfried Zaha tried to get Palace going as he had a shot deflected into the side-netting and then almost caught Ben Foster out as he miscontrolled the ball at his feet.

Zaha went close for Palace again before half time but his shot flew just over the bar and Christian Benteke then dribbled past several West Brom defenders before having his shot pushed wide by Foster.

In the second half West Brom looked more likely to grab the win with Jay Rodriguez set free but his effort was smothered by Julian Speroni and then Robson-Kanu put the follow-up over. Another glorious chance wasted.

Speroni then saved from Robson-Kanu and Salomon Rondon nodded wide with the Baggies having to settle for a point on Pardew’s debut.

