Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton: Spoils shared as teams trade dominating halves

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 10:21 AM EST
  • Forster comes up big in 1st half
  • Each team dominated a half
  • Redmond brought on at HT, assists equalizer

Bournemouth proved the better side in the opening 45 minutes and capitalized, while Southampton took charge of the second half and was rewarded, leaving the spoils shared in a tale of two halves at Turf Moor.

Fraser Forster was phenomenal in the first half, keeping out both Jermain Defoe and Nathan Ake with a pair of spectacular saves under a minute apart 20 minutes into the match. First, a venomous volley from Adam Smith made its way in front of net, and Defoe was there to redirect it at point-blank range, but Forster reacted outrageously quick and got his arm there to tip it over the bar.

Moments later, Smith – from almost exactly the same spot – this time sent in a looping cross to the back post where Ake was waiting, and his header seemed destined to be the opener, but Forster again kept it out, falling down to his right and parrying the effort harmlessly to one of his defenders.

Southampton had a moment of its own on the half-hour mark as Charlie Austin headed a cross on net, but it was straight at Asmir Begovic who parried well. Bournemouth finally found the opener just before halftime as Josh King dispossessed Wesley Hoedt in the Saints half, and with the visitors caught napping, Ryan Fraser applied the finish for a deserved lead. They had a chance to go in front just minutes later, but Ryan Bertrand missed a wide-open Austin with a poor cross from the left.

Austin was the most dangerous option for the Saints throughout the match, and he was the man to draw them back level on the hour mark. As Southampton pushed with more attacking intent in the second half, a cross from halftime substitute Nathan Redmond found a completely unmarked Austin at the penalty spot, and he easily dispatched the chance.

Both teams came close to a winner down the stretch, as Josh King was inches from a second before Austin blazed a header just over the bar.

The draw pushes Bournemouth five points above the relegation zone, while Southampton fails to take its chance to move into the top half, instead leaping Brighton into 11th position. Also of note, Adam Smith was contentiously booked for diving in the first half, leaving him suspended for Bournemouth’s next match at Crystal Palace.

Adam Smith reveals referee apologized for incorrect penalty decision

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
A contentious moment in the 1-1 draw between Bournemouth and Southampton has resulted in a refereeing controversy.

In the first half, with Bournemouth dominating the match but the game still scoreless, Adam Smith went down in the box under a heavy challenge from Sofiane Boufal. The replay showed Smith clearly get to the ball first before Boufal made heavy contact with Smith’s feet, but instead of a penalty given, match referee Jon Moss gave Smith a yellow card for diving.

The yellow card is Smith’s fifth of the season, meaning he will miss Bournemouth’s next match on the road against Crystal Palace.

After the match, Smith called the decision “disappointing,” and then when pressed further by the post-match interviewer, revealed he received an apology from the referee for an incorrect decision.

“I’ve kind of jumped to go over it and then he’s took me down,” Smith said after the match, “so for the ref to book me is disappointing, and it doesn’t help because that’s my fifth booking now and I miss the next game, so I’m not sure if they can rescind it or not but that’s very disappointing.”

“I spoke to him [the referee] after and he apologized and said it was a penalty. I don’t mind him admitting it, but the fact that he’s booked me as well and it’s probably not going to get rescinded is disappointing because I’m going to miss the next game.”

The decision sparked debate between NBC studio analysts Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle, with Mustoe claiming it was a clear penalty, while Earl countered that Smith’s overreaction and intent to dive before the contact arrived warranted the caution for diving.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. West Ham

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
Manchester City looks to keep its unbeaten season alive and push its Premier League lead to eight points as they host David Moyes and West Ham United at the Etihad live on NBCSN and live online at NBCSports.com.

With a win, Pep Guardiola can equal the record winning streak in Premier League history as City searches for its 13th straight victory. The team has dropped points in just a single game this season, a 1-1 draw with Everton in the second match of the campaign.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. West Ham live on NBCSports.com

Sergio Aguero starts up front for City, with Gabriel Jesus on the bench along with Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho. The Belgian defender is being rested after three straight starts, while Fernandinho is on a yellow card and will be saved for the Manchester United match. Leroy Sane has recovered from an illness to make the starting lineup.

For West Ham, Moyes has completely shuffled the deck. Adrian starts in goal for the first time this Premier League season in a forced change with Manchester City loanee Joe Hart ineligible to play against his parent club. Moyes has also decided to bench playmaker Marko Arnautovic in favor of 21-year-old Swiss winger Edimilson Fernandes, while Andy Carroll is injured and Andre Ayew is dropped, leaving Michail Antonio as the lone striker. Pablo Zabaleta captains the team for the first time, coming against his former club.

The Hammers will look to do better against City than last season, when they lost all three matches by a combined 12-1 score. Over their last 25 meetings, City has won 17 to just three for West Ham.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Mangala, Danilo, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, D Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
 Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Gundogan, B Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Jesus.

West Ham: Adrian, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Obiang, Ogbonna, Kouyate, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Masuaku, Lanzini.
 Subs: Trott, Johnson, Quina, Arnautovic, Ayew, Martinez, Sakho.

Benevento gets first point vs AC Milan in stoppage time thriller

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 8:48 AM EST
AC Milan’s season has been one to forget through the early parts of December.

Stuck in seventh position 17 points behind leaders Napoli, the club has already fired one manager this season in Vincenzo Montella, and Gennaro Gattuso’s first match in charge has proved historic, but not in a way AC Milan will savor.

The club visited Benevento, a newly promoted side that has yet to score a point not just this season through 14 matches, but in its entire history.

Until today.

Benevento secured a stunning 2-2 draw to earn its first-ever Serie A point, and they did so in spectacular fashion. With AC Milan up 2-1 but a man down thanks to the 75th minute dismissal of Alessio Romagnoli, Benevento did everything in its power to mark a comeback. Five minutes into injury time, all hope seemed lost, and the home side threw goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli forward for a last-ditch corner.

He scored a diving header. Benevento had its point.

The goal is a stunning capper to a historic match for the club from a small city in the shadow of Naples. Benevento to this point had played 14 matches to a -28 goal differential, however they’d shown recent signs of life losing to Juventus, Sassuolo, and Atalanta all by a single goal over their last three games.

They still sit nine points behind safety, but now they are off the mark and have a signature result to savor. AC Milan, meanwhile, is left to ponder its future even further.

Pogba red could have massive effect on Premier League season

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Paul Pogba is vital to Manchester United’s style of play under Jose Mourinho, that much we know.

The world record transfer is the anchor in midfield, but can also play a variety of roles, helping the Red Devils quickly switch from a defensively-rooted squad to a counter-attacking menace at the flip of a switch. He offers not only a conductor on the break, but also a versatile option who can influence play in any area of the pitch, and his manager gives him the freedom to do so.

[ MORE: David de Gea’s brilliant performance vs. Arsenal ties record ]

With Pogba’s dismissal in the dying minutes of the 3-1 victory over Arsenal, United will now be without its most important player for its most important game of the season’s first half, the Manchester derby on December 10th against Man City, the club that has torched the rest of the Premier League thus far.

Manchester City’s season has caused whispers of an unbeaten season, and Manchester United needs to take every opportunity to catch up in the title race, and missing the Frenchman is a brutal blow in a critical match.

The red card itself was not the result of a petulant kick-out or a moment of carelessness. Rather, it was an unfortunate coming together that left the referee with no choice. As Pogba bears down the left flank on the ball, Hector Bellerin looks to complete a possession-stopping tackle, but his indecision on whether to go in on his feet or on the ground leads to an awkward attempt on one knee. Pogba, with a slightly heavy touch to recover and Bellerin’s entire body suddenly upright in front of him, he reaches for the ball and instead his cleats find nothing but Bellerin’s leg. The referee had no decision but to send Pogba off for a full stamp at pace, despite the lack of intent in the incident.

Now, the Manchester derby may not just be sapped of its most expensive player, but also of its energy. Jose Mourinho could choose to drop his entire squad behind the ball to defend, but without its usual counter-attacking venom or fluidity in formation. Should Pogba’s absence mean City victory, it has the potential to send the favorites a whopping 11 points clear at the top.

That could have a ripple effect on the rest of the season, and should Manchester City come away victorious, it would leave the rest of the Premier League in its dust before Christmas.