Leonid Slutsky leaves Hull City after six months in charge at club

Changes are coming at Hull City as the Tigers teeter on the verge of relegation in England’s second flight.

Manager Leonid Slutsky and Hull City reached a mutual agreement on Sunday to terminate the Russian’s contract with the club after just six months in charge at the KCOM Stadium.

📑 | The Club can confirm that it has parted company with Head Coach Leonid Slutsky by mutual consent ➡️ https://t.co/N9V09ihlwq pic.twitter.com/HnaEMyVbsI — Hull City (@HullCity) December 3, 2017

Hull currently sits 20th in the English Championship through 20 matches, with the Tigers having won just four fixtures to start the 2017/18 campaign.

Slutsky previously served as manager at CSKA Moscow and the Russian national team, holding both positions simultaneously from 2015 to 2016.

The former goalkeeper coached at CSKA for a total of seven seasons, including in 2009, when he helped the club reached the UEFA Champions League knockout phase for the first time in the Russian side’s history.