Man City to make Raheem Sterling highest-paid player in England?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Sometimes lost in Manchester City’s dream start to the Premier League season is one of its top goalscorers, however, their young winger could be rewarded handsomely due to his fantastic play as of late.

[ MORE: The 2 Robbies discuss next week’s Manchester Derby and more ]

The Sun is reporting that Man City is prepared to offer Raheem Sterling over $400,000 weekly to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.

If a new contract is awarded to the England international, Sterling would surpass Paul Pogba‘s estimated $390,000 per week salary at Manchester United.

Sterling currently boasts nine Premier League goals in 15 matches this season, while netting a total of 13 thus far across all competitions. That total leads Man City in goals, with Argentine striker Sergio Aguero second on the team with 11 goals.

The 22-year-old has already surpassed his best goalscoring total in a single season, which came in 2014/15 and 2015/16 when the winger tallied 11 goals across all tournaments.

Man City holds an eight-point lead over rivals Man United heading into next weekend’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.