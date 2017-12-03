New AC Milan boss Gattuso likens Benevento draw to being “stabbed”

The agony of defeat in sports is sometimes hard to take, and that’s exactly how AC Milan’s new manager took it on Sunday.

[ MORE: Man City storms back to top West Ham ]

With the Italian giants seemingly on the verge of securing three points against Serie A bottom dwellers Benevento, Milan conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time after goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli headed home for the equalizer.

[ MORE: Adam Smith reveals referee apologized for incorrect PK decision ]

Manager Gennaro Gattuso was not happy with the 2-2 draw, saying that he would have rather been “stabbed.”

“It certainly burns, it hurts. It would’ve been better to be stabbed,” the 39-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “It hurts to concede goals like that. We suffered in the last 15 minutes but we conceded a strange goal. I would never expect to concede from a goalkeeper in the 95th minute.”

Gattuso continued by saying that the draw is simply a status of where the club is right now, and that Milan has its work cut out ahead in order to challenge the league’s elite.

AC Milan currently sits eighth in the Serie A table on 21 points. They stand 18 points behind league leaders and rivals Inter Milan.

“We conceded a strange goal and that’s just how our luck is at the moment,” the former Milan player added.