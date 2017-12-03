More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Pogba red could have massive effect on Premier League season

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 8:30 AM EST
Paul Pogba is vital to Manchester United’s style of play under Jose Mourinho, that much we know.

The world record transfer is the anchor in midfield, but can also play a variety of roles, helping the Red Devils quickly switch from a defensively-rooted squad to a counter-attacking menace at the flip of a switch. He offers not only a conductor on the break, but also a versatile option who can influence play in any area of the pitch, and his manager gives him the freedom to do so.

David de Gea's brilliant performance vs. Arsenal ties record

With Pogba’s dismissal in the dying minutes of the 3-1 victory over Arsenal, United will now be without its most important player for its most important game of the season’s first half, the Manchester derby on December 10th against Man City, the club that has torched the rest of the Premier League thus far.

Manchester City’s season has caused whispers of an unbeaten season, and Manchester United needs to take every opportunity to catch up in the title race, and missing the Frenchman is a brutal blow in a critical match.

The red card itself was not the result of a petulant kick-out or a moment of carelessness. Rather, it was an unfortunate coming together that left the referee with no choice. As Pogba bears down the left flank on the ball, Hector Bellerin looks to complete a possession-stopping tackle, but his indecision on whether to go in on his feet or on the ground leads to an awkward attempt on one knee. Pogba, with a slightly heavy touch to recover and Bellerin’s entire body suddenly upright in front of him, he reaches for the ball and instead his cleats find nothing but Bellerin’s leg. The referee had no decision but to send Pogba off for a full stamp at pace, despite the lack of intent in the incident.

Now, the Manchester derby may not just be sapped of its most expensive player, but also of its energy. Jose Mourinho could choose to drop his entire squad behind the ball to defend, but without its usual counter-attacking venom or fluidity in formation. Should Pogba’s absence mean City victory, it has the potential to send the favorites a whopping 11 points clear at the top.

That could have a ripple effect on the rest of the season, and should Manchester City come away victorious, it would leave the rest of the Premier League in its dust before Christmas.

WATCH LIVE: Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 7:37 AM EST
A pair of teams in the bottom half are desperately looking for points to keep themselves out of a potential relegation battle as Southampton travels to Turf Moor to take on Bournemouth at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Junior Stanislas is recalled for Bournemouth for his first action in over two months after recovering from a groin injury, replacing Jordon Ibe. Meanwhile, for Southampton, Nathan Redmond is dropped to the bench just days after his postmatch run-in with Pep Guardiola, with Jeremy Pied making his Premier League debut at right-back over a year and a half after joining Southampton from French side Nice.

Bournemouth vs. Southampton

Bournemouth especially will look to get points from this home game, as they are just four off the relegation zone and have a grueling schedule on the horizon with games against Manchester United, Liverpool, and Manchester City all coming up before Christmas. Southampton put up a valiant effort against City last time out, losing on Raheem Sterling‘s last-gasp effort, but that performance will still give them confidence moving forward as they can potentially jump into the top half of the table with a win.

The Cherries will not have history on their side when this game kicks off, as they’ve won just once in their last eight matches against Southampton. They also have not performed well in front of the home fans this season, with the second-worst Premier League home record to Swansea with four losses in seven matches.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Begovic, Smith, Francis, Ake, Daniels, L. Cook, Surman, Stanislas, Fraser, King, Defoe.
 Subs: Boruc, Cook, Gosling, Pugh, Ibe, Wilson, Afobe.

Southampton: Forster, Pied, Hoedt, Van Dijk, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal, Austin.
 Subs: McCarthy, Yoshida, Targett, Lemina, Hojbjerg, Redmond, Gabbiadini.

Soccer success: Iceland investment takes tiny nation to WCup

HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 2, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) Sunrise is still two hours away when 700 boys arrive for a Sunday morning soccer tournament in Reykjavik, the world’s northern most capital.

Mourinho hits out at Arsenal after Man United win

It’s snowing and freezing outside but the players have overcome the natural barrier of playing football on a wind-lashed North Atlantic island by gathering at an indoor hall with a full-size artificial grass field.

If they dream of playing in a World Cup they know it can come true because their national team is going. On Friday, Iceland, the smallest nation ever to qualify, was drawn with Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.

The latest achievement has left many wondering if the island nation of nearly 340,000 people is benefiting from its investment in the sport, or is it only temporary success?

Speaking with The Associated Press at the national football stadium, Laugardalsvollur, former Iceland manager Gudjon Thordarson said the investment was paying off.

“Place Iceland’s seven indoor halls in Coventry,” he said, mentioning an English city with a roughly matching population, “and just wait and see what happens over, say, 15 years.”

What has already happened, according to Thordarson, is that when Icelanders were able to play soccer year-round, the rest of the sport became more professional. Coaching became a paid part-time job with required qualifications, instead of a volunteer role given to any involved parent.

Iceland has 460 coaches with a UEFA B license for training children up to the age of 16, or one per 740 people.

Hakon Sverrisson, who left his job as a math teacher to become head coach at the Breidablik club, said he wanted the best coaches to stay with the youngest players because “that’s when they learn the most.”

Every child pays the club’s tuition with a 300 euro ($355) voucher provided by the local municipality to support after-school activities.

Public funding toward sport clubs and their facilities mean children need to be provided with equal opportunities. “This means it’s hard for us to select the 15 or 20 best players and train them extra hard,” Sverrisson said.

Iceland’s place at the World Cup in Russia comes after a stunning run at the 2016 European Championship, where the team made it to the quarterfinals, knocking out England before losing to France 5-2.

Vidar Halldorsson, a sociology professor at the University of Iceland, argued in a recent book that in an era of big money the Icelandic team preserves an amateur spirit of friendship and sacrifice “while the elite teams have been weakened by greed and individualism.”

The Icelandic players have relatively modest careers as professional footballers – team captain Aron Gunnarsson, for example, is with second-tier Cardiff in the English League Championship.

“Together the players are ambitious and supportive,” Halldorsson said, “and always willing to put the team first.”

The success is not “sport specific,” he said, pointing to top-class performances by the Icelandic handball and basketball teams.

“Icelanders have not forgotten the `play’ in sports,” Halldorsson said, “and with that they champion the values the larger teams have lost in recent years.”

The matches at the Korinn indoor hall are watched by proud parents, catching up with friends and relatives. Faces are familiar in a country this small, and even Iceland President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson was there to watch his 8-year-old son.

“The kids here, they learn their game and are encouraged to pass the ball to the next player instead of just kicking it as far as you can – tiny things like that give them an understanding of the game,” Johannesson told the AP.

A look back at Saturday's action from around the Premier League

A father of five and long-time volunteer in youth clubs, the president said the most important thing was that everybody is involved. “We just make sure that everybody has fun, everybody improves himself and everybody has a good time,” Johannesson said.

“That is what matters to me, not that we are creating professional football players 10 years on or something like that.”

Report: Jurgen Klinsmann interested in Australia national team job

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 8:00 PM EST
Well, Jurgen Klinsmann might be coaching at the World Cup next summer as it turns out.

Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea all win in Saturday's PL action

Fox Sports Australia is reporting that the former U.S. Men’s National team manager is very intrigued by the Australia national team job, and that he reached out to a close friend to help get him the position with the Socceroos.

Klinsmann has been out of his coaching since he was fired by U.S. Soccer in Nov. 2016 during the USMNT’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifying run. Additionally, the ex-German international previously managed the German national team and club giants Bayern Munich.

Despite the 53-year-old’s interest in the job, the biggest potential hold up in him being granted the position is his salary. The Fox Sports report states that Australia has “put aside about $1.5 million per annum,” although Klinsmann was making about $3.3 million annually when employed by U.S. Soccer.

Another line that reads very interesting from the report is the following:

“The German is understood to be very keen to lead the Socceroos given Australia has a very similar sports landscape to the US where the game isn’t the No. 1 sport in terms of popularity for TV ratings among other mediums,” reads the Fox Sports Australia article.

Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou stepped down from his position with the Socceroos just last week, which came as a shock to many following their triumph over Honduras in a World Cup qualifying playoff.

On Friday, Australia was paired with France, Peru and Denmark in Group C for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Promotion side Strasbourg hands PSG first loss of 2017/18 season

Twitter/@ESPNStatsInfo
By Matt ReedDec 2, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
Well, it was a great run while it lasted.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered its first defeat of the 2017/18 season on Saturday, a 2-1 decision at the hands of Strasbourg in Ligue 1 play.

Four things we learned from Man United's win over Arsenal

Strasbourg, who currently sits 14th in the French top flight, was promoted from Ligue 2 ahead of the current campaign.

The hosts went ahead after 13 minutes when Nuno Jóia headed home past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, before Kylian Mbappe equalized just three minutes before halftime.

Stéphane Bahoken put the game to rest though after the hour mark when he blasted a shot into the top corner.

PSG’s dominance across all competitions this season has been well-documented, including a perfect start in UEFA Champions League group play.

The Parisians hadn’t lost an official match since their 3-1 defeat at Nice on April 30, over seven months ago.