Report: Sunil Gulati may not run for U.S. Soccer presidency

We could have a real shakeup in the U.S. Soccer presidential election, with the leading candidate in the race reportedly on the brink of stepping down.
[ MORE: AC Milan boss Gattuso likens Benevento draw to being “stabbed” ]
Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl is reporting that current U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati is “strongly considering not running for re-election.”
Gulati, 58, has overseen U.S. Soccer at his current capacity since 2006, when Robert Contiguglia stepped down from his position that same year.
As things stand, Gulati is one of eight candidates officially in the mix to run for the presidency in 2018, including former NBC Sports soccer analyst Kyle Martino and ex-USMNT players Eric Wynalda and Paul Caligiuri.
Wahl also notes in his Twitter post that if Gulati doesn’t run for re-election that he could potentially endorse Kathy Carter — president of Soccer United Marketing.
SUM has come into question recently as corruption allegations continue to surface pertaining to payments made to the multi-billion dollar organization. Meanwhile, NASL’s ongoing lawsuit against the USSF also directly involves SUM because of its ties to both U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer.
The agony of defeat in sports is sometimes hard to take, and that’s exactly how AC Milan’s new manager took it on Sunday.
[ MORE: Man City storms back to top West Ham ]
With the Italian giants seemingly on the verge of securing three points against Serie A bottom dwellers Benevento, Milan conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time after goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli headed home for the equalizer.
[ MORE: Adam Smith reveals referee apologized for incorrect PK decision ]
Manager Gennaro Gattuso was not happy with the 2-2 draw, saying that he would have rather been “stabbed.”
“It certainly burns, it hurts. It would’ve been better to be stabbed,” the 39-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “It hurts to concede goals like that. We suffered in the last 15 minutes but we conceded a strange goal. I would never expect to concede from a goalkeeper in the 95th minute.”
Gattuso continued by saying that the draw is simply a status of where the club is right now, and that Milan has its work cut out ahead in order to challenge the league’s elite.
AC Milan currently sits eighth in the Serie A table on 21 points. They stand 18 points behind league leaders and rivals Inter Milan.
“We conceded a strange goal and that’s just how our luck is at the moment,” the former Milan player added.
With Paris Saint-Germain suffering its first league defeat on Saturday, Lyon knew it could gain ground (albeit slight ground) on the Ligue 1 leaders.
[ PHOTOS: Are these the new England kits ahead of the World Cup? ]
Lyon took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Maxwel Cornet lifted the visitors, but it was the game’s second goal that really got social media going.
In the 54th minute, Lyon dispossessed hosts Caen in its own half, before the ball fell to the team’s leading goalscorer — Mariano.
Watch the full buildup to the goal below, prior to Mariano’s blast into the side netting.
The Three Lions found out this week that they will be paired with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G for next summer’s World Cup, and we may now know the country’s kits for the tournament.
[ MORE: Man City fights back to take down pesky West Ham ]
FootyHeadlines revealed leaked versions of the home and away kits for the 2018 World Cup on Friday, as England prepares for their trip to Russia in six months’ time.
England’s traditional white home jersey appears to be similar to it’s past kit designs, while the shorts are navy blue with red numbers.
Meanwhile, the red kit features a subtle Saint George’s cross donned across the front of the jersey, while the white shorts also have red numbers.
Gareth Southgate‘s side will begin play on June 18, 2018 when they take on African side Tunisia, before facing Panama on June 24 and Belgium to close out group play on June 28.
Wayne Rooney seems to have found some semblance of his former self at Everton of late, but it won’t leave his national team manager begging for him to come back with the 2018 World Cup on the horizon.
England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed that Rooney will not make a ceremonious return to the national team, meaning he will stay retired for the 2018 World Cup. England was drawn out of Pot 2 into Group G alongside Belgium, Panama, and Tunisia.
“I think Wayne made his decision clear, his decision to retire,” Southgate told the BBC. “We were looking at bringing him into the squad in September much for his value as a senior player as anything else.
“But we’ve now moved forward, evolved as a squad in the last three months and our feeling now is that it’s important for the younger players to gain that experience rather than look back at a younger player.”
Rooney scored a hat-trick in Everton’s 4-0 win over West Ham, hitting his third from inside the Toffees’ own half.
The 32-year-old last played for the national team on November 11th, 2016 in a 3-0 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying. Since, Harry Kane has earned most of the time up front for the England national team, while Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli, and Adam Lallana have been saddled with much of the creative duties.