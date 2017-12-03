SUM president Kathy Carter close to U.S. Soccer presidency run

News has surfaced over the last 24 hours suggesting that Sunil Gulati will not run for re-election next year when his time as U.S. Soccer president is up, and now it seems almost certain that he won’t.

On Sunday, ESPN FC reported that Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter is in the final stages of putting her name in the hat to run for U.S. Soccer presidency.

Carter could make a decision on running within the “next 48 hours,” according to ESPN FC.

The report states that Carter has been urged by both Gulati and Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber to run for the presidency.

“I am exploring a run for President of the United States Soccer Federation because soccer can and should become the leading sport in America, and I believe I could help make that vision a reality,” Carter told ESPN FC.

“The game of soccer has been a consistent thread through every aspect of my life. I have spent over 40 years as a player, executive and fan of the beautiful game. Going forward, our growth and advancement as a sport requires excellence at every level — from our youth and adult programs to our professional leagues and our national teams.”

Carter would replace Gulati in the field of eight candidates, should she decide to run, and she would be the only female in contention for the position.

The current SUM president has had a close relationship with MLS in the past, working with the league office previously as vice president of corporate marketing in the mid-to-late 1990s.