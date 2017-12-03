SUM president Kathy Carter close to U.S. Soccer presidency run

News has surfaced over the last 24 hours suggesting that Sunil Gulati will not run for re-election next year when his time as U.S. Soccer president is up, and now it seems almost certain that he won’t.
[ MORE: AC Milan boss Gattuso displeased with draw against bottom side Benevento ]
On Sunday, ESPN FC reported that Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter is in the final stages of putting her name in the hat to run for U.S. Soccer presidency.
Carter could make a decision on running within the “next 48 hours,” according to ESPN FC.
The report states that Carter has been urged by both Gulati and Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber to run for the presidency.
“I am exploring a run for President of the United States Soccer Federation because soccer can and should become the leading sport in America, and I believe I could help make that vision a reality,” Carter told ESPN FC.
“The game of soccer has been a consistent thread through every aspect of my life. I have spent over 40 years as a player, executive and fan of the beautiful game. Going forward, our growth and advancement as a sport requires excellence at every level — from our youth and adult programs to our professional leagues and our national teams.”
Carter would replace Gulati in the field of eight candidates, should she decide to run, and she would be the only female in contention for the position.
The current SUM president has had a close relationship with MLS in the past, working with the league office previously as vice president of corporate marketing in the mid-to-late 1990s.
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Struggling Cologne has parted ways with Peter Stoeger after failing to win any of its Bundesliga games this season.
[ MORE: Man City storms back to take down pesky West Ham ]
The club says Stoeger’s contract, which was due to run to June 2020, was terminated by mutual agreement and that under-19 coach Stefan Ruthenbeck will take over until the league’s winter break. Assistant coach Manfred Schmid is leaving as well.
Stoeger’s last game was Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Schalke, the side’s third point from 14 games. He appeared to say goodbye to his players, training staff and supporters afterward, going to fans in the stadium, taking his hat off and bowing to them before applauding.
Stoeger joined Cologne in 2013 when the side was still in the second division. The Austrian led it to promotion in his first season and oversaw steady progress in each of the subsequent seasons in the Bundesliga, culminating in fifth place and Europa League qualification last season.
However, injuries, bad luck and poor decisions have all had an effect this season, with the club also failing to make up for the summer departure of top-scorer Anthony Modeste. Modeste scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga last season.
Cologne has six goals in 14 games this season.
Changes are coming at Hull City as the Tigers teeter on the verge of relegation in England’s second flight.
[ MORE: Southgate confirms Rooney will stay retired from England duty ]
Manager Leonid Slutsky and Hull City reached a mutual agreement on Sunday to terminate the Russian’s contract with the club after just six months in charge at the KCOM Stadium.
Hull currently sits 20th in the English Championship through 20 matches, with the Tigers having won just four fixtures to start the 2017/18 campaign.
Slutsky previously served as manager at CSKA Moscow and the Russian national team, holding both positions simultaneously from 2015 to 2016.
The former goalkeeper coached at CSKA for a total of seven seasons, including in 2009, when he helped the club reached the UEFA Champions League knockout phase for the first time in the Russian side’s history.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down Manchester City’s thrilling win over West Ham thanks to David Silva‘s late winner and look ahead to Sunday’s massive Manchester Derby. Plus, the chaps preview the Merseyside Derby and share their thoughts on the current state of Swansea City.
Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.
All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.
We could have a real shakeup in the U.S. Soccer presidential election, with the leading candidate in the race reportedly on the brink of stepping down.
[ MORE: AC Milan boss Gattuso likens Benevento draw to being “stabbed” ]
Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl is reporting that current U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati is “strongly considering not running for re-election.”
Gulati, 58, has overseen U.S. Soccer at his current capacity since 2006, when Robert Contiguglia stepped down from his position that same year.
As things stand, Gulati is one of eight candidates officially in the mix to run for the presidency in 2018, including former NBC Sports soccer analyst Kyle Martino and ex-USMNT players Eric Wynalda and Paul Caligiuri.
Wahl also notes in his Twitter post that if Gulati doesn’t run for re-election that he could potentially endorse Kathy Carter — president of Soccer United Marketing.
SUM has come into question recently as corruption allegations continue to surface pertaining to payments made to the multi-billion dollar organization. Meanwhile, NASL’s ongoing lawsuit against the USSF also directly involves SUM because of its ties to both U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer.