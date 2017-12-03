More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@ManCity

The 2 Robbies podcast: Looking ahead to the Manchester Derby and more

By Matt ReedDec 3, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down Manchester City’s thrilling win over West Ham thanks to David Silva‘s late winner and look ahead to Sunday’s massive Manchester Derby. Plus, the chaps preview the Merseyside Derby and share their thoughts on the current state of Swansea City.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Leonid Slutsky leaves Hull City after six months in charge at club

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 3, 2017, 6:18 PM EST
Changes are coming at Hull City as the Tigers teeter on the verge of relegation in England’s second flight.

Manager Leonid Slutsky and Hull City reached a mutual agreement on Sunday to terminate the Russian’s contract with the club after just six months in charge at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull currently sits 20th in the English Championship through 20 matches, with the Tigers having won just four fixtures to start the 2017/18 campaign.

Slutsky previously served as manager at CSKA Moscow and the Russian national team, holding both positions simultaneously from 2015 to 2016.

The former goalkeeper coached at CSKA for a total of seven seasons, including in 2009, when he helped the club reached the UEFA Champions League knockout phase for the first time in the Russian side’s history.

Report: Sunil Gulati may not run for U.S. Soccer presidency

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the New York Cosmos
By Matt ReedDec 3, 2017, 4:53 PM EST
We could have a real shakeup in the U.S. Soccer presidential election, with the leading candidate in the race reportedly on the brink of stepping down.

Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl is reporting that current U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati is “strongly considering not running for re-election.”

Gulati, 58, has overseen U.S. Soccer at his current capacity since 2006, when Robert Contiguglia stepped down from his position that same year.

As things stand, Gulati is one of eight candidates officially in the mix to run for the presidency in 2018, including former NBC Sports soccer analyst Kyle Martino and ex-USMNT players Eric Wynalda and Paul Caligiuri.

Wahl also notes in his Twitter post that if Gulati doesn’t run for re-election that he could potentially endorse Kathy Carter — president of Soccer United Marketing.

SUM has come into question recently as corruption allegations continue to surface pertaining to payments made to the multi-billion dollar organization. Meanwhile, NASL’s ongoing lawsuit against the USSF also directly involves SUM because of its ties to both U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer.

New AC Milan boss Gattuso likens Benevento draw to being “stabbed”

Twitter/@EuropaLeague
By Matt ReedDec 3, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
The agony of defeat in sports is sometimes hard to take, and that’s exactly how AC Milan’s new manager took it on Sunday.

With the Italian giants seemingly on the verge of securing three points against Serie A bottom dwellers Benevento, Milan conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time after goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli headed home for the equalizer.

Manager Gennaro Gattuso was not happy with the 2-2 draw, saying that he would have rather been “stabbed.”

“It certainly burns, it hurts. It would’ve been better to be stabbed,” the 39-year-old told Sky Sport Italia. “It hurts to concede goals like that. We suffered in the last 15 minutes but we conceded a strange goal. I would never expect to concede from a goalkeeper in the 95th minute.”

Gattuso continued by saying that the draw is simply a status of where the club is right now, and that Milan has its work cut out ahead in order to challenge the league’s elite.

AC Milan currently sits eighth in the Serie A table on 21 points. They stand 18 points behind league leaders and rivals Inter Milan.

“We conceded a strange goal and that’s just how our luck is at the moment,” the former Milan player added.

“Today, we lick our wounds, we have a duty to improve our physical condition and our mentality, but I can’t reproach them for anything.

“We could have developed our play a lot better when moving forward on some occasions. Benevento have lost their last games without deserving to. They’re a lively team and we knew it would be difficult. We paid dearly for the first mistake and we go forward.

“We have a long way to go and a lot to improve.”

Stunning volley proves to be decider as Lyon tops Caen

Twitter/@OL
By Matt ReedDec 3, 2017, 3:40 PM EST
With Paris Saint-Germain suffering its first league defeat on Saturday, Lyon knew it could gain ground (albeit slight ground) on the Ligue 1 leaders.

Lyon took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Maxwel Cornet lifted the visitors, but it was the game’s second goal that really got social media going.

In the 54th minute, Lyon dispossessed hosts Caen in its own half, before the ball fell to the team’s leading goalscorer — Mariano.

In the 54th minute, Lyon dispossessed hosts Caen in its own half, before the ball fell to the team's leading goalscorer — Mariano.