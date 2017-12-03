The 2 Robbies podcast: Looking ahead to the Manchester Derby and more

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle break down Manchester City’s thrilling win over West Ham thanks to David Silva‘s late winner and look ahead to Sunday’s massive Manchester Derby. Plus, the chaps preview the Merseyside Derby and share their thoughts on the current state of Swansea City.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.