Valencia falls to Getafe despite 65-minute man advantage

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 1:30 PM EST
Barcelona just got an early Christmas gift in the La Liga title race.

A lackluster performance by Valencia on the road at Getafe saw the visitors fall 1-0 despite a red card to Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri in just the 25th minute. Valencia held 68% possession but only out-shot the home side 13-11, 6-3 on target.

Arambarri committed two yellow-card offenses within a four-minutes span, seeing him off before the half-hour mark. After finding themselves a man down, Getafe resorted to a foul-heavy strategy, committing 18 fouls in the match.

Markel Bergara was the man to pull off the upset as his speculative shot from outside the top of the box, and it took a heavy deflection off a Valencia defender and slipped into the top corner past Neto for the lead.

The loss means Barcelona extends its lead to five points despite a draw with Celta Vigo on Saturday. Valencia also remains just three points above Real Madrid despite their 0-0 draw to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Atletico Madrid also sits just two points of behind Valencia.

Southgate confirms Rooney will remain retired for World Cup

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 2:31 PM EST
Wayne Rooney seems to have found some semblance of his former self at Everton of late, but it won’t leave his national team manager begging for him to come back with the 2018 World Cup on the horizon.

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed that Rooney will not make a ceremonious return to the national team, meaning he will stay retired for the 2018 World Cup. England was drawn out of Pot 2 into Group G alongside Belgium, Panama, and Tunisia.

“I think Wayne made his decision clear, his decision to retire,” Southgate told the BBC. “We were looking at bringing him into the squad in September much for his value as a senior player as anything else.

“But we’ve now moved forward, evolved as a squad in the last three months and our feeling now is that it’s important for the younger players to gain that experience rather than look back at a younger player.”

Rooney scored a hat-trick in Everton’s 4-0 win over West Ham, hitting his third from inside the Toffees’ own half.

The 32-year-old last played for the national team on November 11th, 2016 in a 3-0 win over Scotland in World Cup qualifying. Since, Harry Kane has earned most of the time up front for the England national team, while Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli, and Adam Lallana have been saddled with much of the creative duties.

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham: Silva the hero this time

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 12:55 PM EST
  • Ogbonna put West Ham 1-0 up in 1st half
  • West Ham out-shot Man City in 1st half for efforts on target
  • Otamendi, Silva score to complete 2nd half comeback

Manchester City may have its flaws, but Pep Guardiola is a master at covering them up.

A swarming second half performance saw Manchester City complete its second come-from-behind victory in as many Premier League games with a vicious final 45 minutes that saw Nicolas Otamendi score the equalizer and David Silva win it with seven minutes remaining.

The two City goals overshadowed a solid performance from the Hammers, especially in the first half, who found themselves in front at halftime thanks to a goal from Angelo Ogbonna. David Moyes shuffled the deck with Michail Antonio up front as the lone striker and benching Marko Arnautovic for 21-year-old Swiss Edimilson Fernandes. He also was forced to play Adrian in goal with Joe Hart ineligible against his parent club, and the Spaniard came up big on multiple occasions.

West Ham defended quite well throughout the first half, with Man City holding over 70% possession but hardly finding a shot on net, while the Hammers didn’t simply park the bus but instead pushed forward hard when they were able to win the ball.

In the seventh minute, Antonio nearly had the opener as Cheikhou Kouyate flicked on a corner at the near post and it floated perfectly to the far post but it was just out of reach of the Hammers striker. City had their best chance of the first half as David Silva ripped a shot from outside the box that deflected off a defender’s back, but Adrian was there to acrobatically tip it over the bar.

West Ham, surprisingly the better side in the first half, eventually earned a stunning opener just a few minutes before the halftime whistle. The Hammers took a short corner that allowed Aaron Cresswell to work some more space, and his cross reached the head of Ogbonna who struck it magnificently to dispatch the game’s first goal past Ederson.

After halftime, Pep Guardiola brought on Gabriel Jesus to keep the ball in West Ham’s half, and the change worked to perfection. The Brazilian made a stellar run through the right side of the box and he fed Nicolas Otamendi in front of net for the equalizer before the hour mark.

The league leaders pummeled the West Ham back line the entire second half searching for a winner. Adrian was required again to deny Jesus with 20 minutes to go, while Raheem Sterling whiffed on an absolute sitter at the right post.

With City pouring men forward, it was only a matter of time. In the 83rd minute, Kevin De Bruyne lofted a ball towards a host of streaking City attackers, and David Silva met it at the back post with a fabulously ugly finish, having to throw his foot at the ball under pressure from the defender, and he connected for the winner.

The win gives City an eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table, and their 13th straight victory in league play equals the Premier League record. West Ham, meanwhile, suffers its fourth defeat in its last five matches and remains in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

Adam Smith reveals referee apologized for incorrect penalty decision

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
A contentious moment in the 1-1 draw between Bournemouth and Southampton has resulted in a refereeing controversy.

In the first half, with Bournemouth dominating the match but the game still scoreless, Adam Smith went down in the box under a heavy challenge from Sofiane Boufal. The replay showed Smith clearly get to the ball first before Boufal made heavy contact with Smith’s feet, but instead of a penalty given, match referee Jon Moss gave Smith a yellow card for diving.

The yellow card is Smith’s fifth of the season, meaning he will miss Bournemouth’s next match on the road against Crystal Palace.

After the match, Smith called the decision “disappointing,” and then when pressed further by the post-match interviewer, revealed he received an apology from the referee for an incorrect decision.

“I’ve kind of jumped to go over it and then he’s took me down,” Smith said after the match, “so for the ref to book me is disappointing, and it doesn’t help because that’s my fifth booking now and I miss the next game, so I’m not sure if they can rescind it or not but that’s very disappointing.”

“I spoke to him [the referee] after and he apologized and said it was a penalty. I don’t mind him admitting it, but the fact that he’s booked me as well and it’s probably not going to get rescinded is disappointing because I’m going to miss the next game.”

The decision sparked debate between NBC studio analysts Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle, with Mustoe claiming it was a clear penalty, while Earl countered that Smith’s overreaction and intent to dive before the contact arrived warranted the caution for diving.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. West Ham

By Kyle BonnDec 3, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
Manchester City looks to keep its unbeaten season alive and push its Premier League lead to eight points as they host David Moyes and West Ham United at the Etihad live on NBCSN and live online at NBCSports.com.

With a win, Pep Guardiola can equal the record winning streak in Premier League history as City searches for its 13th straight victory. The team has dropped points in just a single game this season, a 1-1 draw with Everton in the second match of the campaign.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. West Ham live on NBCSports.com

Sergio Aguero starts up front for City, with Gabriel Jesus on the bench along with Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho. The Belgian defender is being rested after three straight starts, while Fernandinho is on a yellow card and will be saved for the Manchester United match. Leroy Sane has recovered from an illness to make the starting lineup.

For West Ham, Moyes has completely shuffled the deck. Adrian starts in goal for the first time this Premier League season in a forced change with Manchester City loanee Joe Hart ineligible to play against his parent club. Moyes has also decided to bench playmaker Marko Arnautovic in favor of 21-year-old Swiss winger Edimilson Fernandes, while Andy Carroll is injured and Andre Ayew is dropped, leaving Michail Antonio as the lone striker. Pablo Zabaleta captains the team for the first time, coming against his former club.

The Hammers will look to do better against City than last season, when they lost all three matches by a combined 12-1 score. Over their last 25 meetings, City has won 17 to just three for West Ham.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Mangala, Danilo, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, D Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
 Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Gundogan, B Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Jesus.

West Ham: Adrian, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Obiang, Ogbonna, Kouyate, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Masuaku, Lanzini.
 Subs: Trott, Johnson, Quina, Arnautovic, Ayew, Martinez, Sakho.