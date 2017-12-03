Manchester City looks to keep its unbeaten season alive and push its Premier League lead to eight points as they host David Moyes and West Ham United at the Etihad live on NBCSN and live online at NBCSports.com.

With a win, Pep Guardiola can equal the record winning streak in Premier League history as City searches for its 13th straight victory. The team has dropped points in just a single game this season, a 1-1 draw with Everton in the second match of the campaign.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. West Ham live on NBCSports.com

Sergio Aguero starts up front for City, with Gabriel Jesus on the bench along with Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho. The Belgian defender is being rested after three straight starts, while Fernandinho is on a yellow card and will be saved for the Manchester United match. Leroy Sane has recovered from an illness to make the starting lineup.

For West Ham, Moyes has completely shuffled the deck. Adrian starts in goal for the first time this Premier League season in a forced change with Manchester City loanee Joe Hart ineligible to play against his parent club. Moyes has also decided to bench playmaker Marko Arnautovic in favor of 21-year-old Swiss winger Edimilson Fernandes, while Andy Carroll is injured and Andre Ayew is dropped, leaving Michail Antonio as the lone striker. Pablo Zabaleta captains the team for the first time, coming against his former club.

The Hammers will look to do better against City than last season, when they lost all three matches by a combined 12-1 score. Over their last 25 meetings, City has won 17 to just three for West Ham.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Mangala, Danilo, Otamendi, Delph, De Bruyne, D Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane.

Subs: Bravo, Kompany, Gundogan, B Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Jesus.

West Ham: Adrian, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Obiang, Ogbonna, Kouyate, Rice, Antonio, Fernandes, Masuaku, Lanzini.

Subs: Trott, Johnson, Quina, Arnautovic, Ayew, Martinez, Sakho.

Follow @the_bonnfire