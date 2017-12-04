Arsenal, Man Utd target Goretzka readies decision

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Schalke wants to make Leon Goretzka its highest player in club history.

A number of European giants, including Manchester United, would be able to match that wage.

Goretza, 22, has a big decision to make, and knows when he’ll do it. Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be chasing his signature.

The 6-foot-2 midfielder has a Confederations Cup title and bronze ball, as well as an Olympic silver medal. He’s spoken about his future, and Sky Sports has the details.

“I have to find out for myself what the next step should be. I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time. “There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January.”

Having joined Schalke from Bochum in 2013, Goretzka’s history with the club is real and the Gelsenkirchen is very much in the mix to return to European competition. Will the lure of getting that immediately change his allegiance?

