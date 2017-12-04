Arsenal, Man Utd target Goretzka readies decision

Schalke wants to make Leon Goretzka its highest player in club history.
A number of European giants, including Manchester United, would be able to match that wage.
Goretza, 22, has a big decision to make, and knows when he’ll do it. Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be chasing his signature.
The 6-foot-2 midfielder has a Confederations Cup title and bronze ball, as well as an Olympic silver medal. He’s spoken about his future, and Sky Sports has the details.
“I have to find out for myself what the next step should be. I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time.
“There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January.”
Having joined Schalke from Bochum in 2013, Goretzka’s history with the club is real and the Gelsenkirchen is very much in the mix to return to European competition. Will the lure of getting that immediately change his allegiance?
Sometimes lost in Manchester City’s dream start to the Premier League season is one of its top goalscorers, however, their young winger could be rewarded handsomely due to his fantastic play as of late.
The Sun is reporting that Man City is prepared to offer Raheem Sterling over $400,000 weekly to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.
If a new contract is awarded to the England international, Sterling would surpass Paul Pogba‘s estimated $390,000 per week salary at Manchester United.
Sterling currently boasts nine Premier League goals in 15 matches this season, while netting a total of 13 thus far across all competitions. That total leads Man City in goals, with Argentine striker Sergio Aguero second on the team with 11 goals.
The 22-year-old has already surpassed his best goalscoring total in a single season, which came in 2014/15 and 2015/16 when the winger tallied 11 goals across all tournaments.
Man City holds an eight-point lead over rivals Man United heading into next weekend’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.
News has surfaced over the last 24 hours suggesting that Sunil Gulati will not run for re-election next year when his time as U.S. Soccer president is up, and now it seems almost certain that he won’t.
On Sunday, ESPN FC reported that Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter is in the final stages of putting her name in the hat to run for U.S. Soccer presidency.
Carter could make a decision on running within the “next 48 hours,” according to ESPN FC.
The report states that Carter has been urged by both Gulati and Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber to run for the presidency.
“I am exploring a run for President of the United States Soccer Federation because soccer can and should become the leading sport in America, and I believe I could help make that vision a reality,” Carter told ESPN FC.
“The game of soccer has been a consistent thread through every aspect of my life. I have spent over 40 years as a player, executive and fan of the beautiful game. Going forward, our growth and advancement as a sport requires excellence at every level — from our youth and adult programs to our professional leagues and our national teams.”
Carter would replace Gulati in the field of eight candidates, should she decide to run, and she would be the only female in contention for the position.
The current SUM president has had a close relationship with MLS in the past, working with the league office previously as vice president of corporate marketing in the mid-to-late 1990s.
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Struggling Cologne has parted ways with Peter Stoeger after failing to win any of its Bundesliga games this season.
The club says Stoeger’s contract, which was due to run to June 2020, was terminated by mutual agreement and that under-19 coach Stefan Ruthenbeck will take over until the league’s winter break. Assistant coach Manfred Schmid is leaving as well.
Stoeger’s last game was Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Schalke, the side’s third point from 14 games. He appeared to say goodbye to his players, training staff and supporters afterward, going to fans in the stadium, taking his hat off and bowing to them before applauding.
Stoeger joined Cologne in 2013 when the side was still in the second division. The Austrian led it to promotion in his first season and oversaw steady progress in each of the subsequent seasons in the Bundesliga, culminating in fifth place and Europa League qualification last season.
However, injuries, bad luck and poor decisions have all had an effect this season, with the club also failing to make up for the summer departure of top-scorer Anthony Modeste. Modeste scored 25 goals in the Bundesliga last season.
Cologne has six goals in 14 games this season.
Changes are coming at Hull City as the Tigers teeter on the verge of relegation in England’s second flight.
Manager Leonid Slutsky and Hull City reached a mutual agreement on Sunday to terminate the Russian’s contract with the club after just six months in charge at the KCOM Stadium.
Hull currently sits 20th in the English Championship through 20 matches, with the Tigers having won just four fixtures to start the 2017/18 campaign.
Slutsky previously served as manager at CSKA Moscow and the Russian national team, holding both positions simultaneously from 2015 to 2016.
The former goalkeeper coached at CSKA for a total of seven seasons, including in 2009, when he helped the club reached the UEFA Champions League knockout phase for the first time in the Russian side’s history.