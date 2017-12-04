More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Chicharito returns to West Ham training

By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 7:47 PM EST
Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has returned to West Ham training following his recovery from a hamstring injury, and is expected to be ready to play this coming weekend against Chelsea.

The club posted a video of Chicharito back in training on their official Twitter account, although slightly embarrassingly, they showed video of him taking shooting practice, and of the six shots he took on video, none of them found the back of the net.

According to ESPN’s injury expert Ben Dinnery, Chicharito should be ready to go on Saturday for the Hammers’ visit to Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old has been out since injuring his hamstring on international duty in mid-November, in a 3-3 friendly draw against Belgium. He has missed four Premier League matches, during which the Hammers have scored just two goals and have earned just a single point.

Chicharito has not played since Slaven Bilic was fired and David Moyes took over, so it will be interesting to see how the English manager utilizes his new piece up front. A large part of Bilic’s downfall was the inability to effectively deploy both Hernandez and Andy Carroll in the same lineup, often wasting Chicharito out wide where his poaching abilities were minimized. Carroll is currently injured, so Moyes will not yet be tested with that scenario, and will welcome Hernandez’s return, already forced to play winger Michail Antonio as a striker against Manchester City due to a lack of options.

Hernandez was at Manchester United when Moyes took over for Sir Alex Ferguson, and was used only sparingly before being loaned to Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen months later. It would seem much harder for Moyes to keep Chicharito sidelined this time around, with the attacking options incredibly thin and the team looking for some kind of attacking spark.

England boss Southgate has a job no matter the World Cup result

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 8:56 PM EST
Job security is a luxury most of those who work in sports are not able to enjoy.

Unless you’re Gareth Southgate.

According to English FA chief executive Martin Glenn, his manager has a job no matter what happens in Russia during the 2018 World Cup.

“We have a long-term plan. You’ve seen some of the fruits of it,” Glenn said according to a number of English media outlets.

But Glenn admitted things can change, and public perception can often put pressure on an otherwise fluid process.

“Long-term plans are hard to defend when the short-term results go against you. He’s not looking at Russia as a free pass. The World Cup’s a really important staging post for our development, I think. We go out there wanting to win it but also being realistic. No-one wants to have a bad World Cup but we’re confident he’s the right guy to take us through for the next few tournaments.”

Glenn’s reference to “the next few tournaments” likely includes the World Cup, plus Euro 2020. He looked to other European powers as a model.

“We’re going to do it in a way that’s sustainable,” Glenn said. “We know that worked for the Germans and we know that worked for the Spanish, so we’re just repeating things they’ve done with our own emphasis on it.”

De Bruyne wishes Pogba could play in Manchester Derby

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne holds no grudge against Paul Pogba, and is disappointed the Manchester United midfielder will miss the massive clash between the two teams this weekend.

“It’s a competition, you want to play against the best teams and the best players,” De Bruyne said.

The Manchester City playmaker was asked about Pogba’s comments last week, where the Frenchman claimed he hopes Manchester City players will get injured to help his own quest for the title. Asked for a response, De Bruyne said he doesn’t care what anyone else says, he just wants to play against the best.

[ MORE: Pogba’s red could have massive consequences on Premier League season ]

“I don’t care [what he says],” De Bruyne said. “He can say whatever he wants. We just have to be focused on whatever we’re doing. He’s a massive player. I know him a little bit. He’s unbelievable. He took a red card and that’s the way it goes – you have injuries and suspensions.”

Pogba was given a straight red card for his tackle of Hector Bellerin where he went over the ball and stamped on the Arsenal defender’s lower leg. The Manchester United midfielder was suspended the customary three games for violent conduct, which he has decided not to appeal.

“United are one of the biggest clubs in the country,” De Bruyne said. “They’re a massive team, they want to win the title. They spent a lot of money, like a lot of the big teams. They will be up for it and we will be up for it. Hopefully it’ll be a good game. We’ll play the same there. We never change. We try to do the things that we are good at. That gives us the best chance to win.”

US Soccer president Sunil Gulati will not run for reelection

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 5:28 PM EST
1 Comment

Under-fire US Soccer president Sunil Gulati will not run for re-election during the voting process in February, he announced on Monday.

Gulati told ESPN that stepping down is “the best thing for me personally, and for the federation.” Under Gulati’s watch, the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, with the final blow coming in a road loss to Trinidad & Tobago.

“Look, the general perception in the soccer community versus the people who vote in elections may be different right now,” Gulati said in the ESPN report. “But the loss to Trinidad was painful, regrettable and led to a lot of strong emotions. And to be honest, I think at this point, that’s overshadowed a lot of other things that are important. So fair or not, I accept that and think it’s time for a new person.”

The 58-year-old has been in charge of US Soccer since 2006. He served as vice-president for six years prior to his election.

The idea that Gulati may not run for re-election first surfaced in mid-October when he announced he would not resign his post at that time, but that he had not decided his intentions for the future. On Sunday, Sports Illustrated and Fox Soccer journalist Grant Wahl reported that Gulati was considering stepping down and supporting Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter in the upcoming election.

Notable candidates who have announced they will run to replace Gulati include current vice-president Carlos Cordeiro, former players and current media personalities Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino, and Boston attorney Steve Gans. Carter has not officially announced her candidacy, but did say she is considering a run, with the reported backing of both Gulati and MLS commissioner Don Garber. The deadline to announce one’s candidacy is December 12th, and the election is February 10th.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about it, and talking about it with people in many different positions — many of whom told me I should run,” Gulati said. “But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job.”

Gulati will not be leaving the US Soccer landscape cold turkey. He confirmed to ESPN that he would still be heavily involved in the North America joint-bid for the 2026 World Cup. While opposition to Gulati’s tenure has been outspoken since the travesty of the latest World Cup qualifying cycle, Gulati has presided over exponential growth of the sport in the United States.

Brazilian businessman details FIFA bribery at US trial

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — A Brazilian businessman has testified in New York that he was in on a $10 million bribe to buy the influence of an official of soccer’s governing body in granting commercial rights to the Copa America tournament.

Jose “Jota” Hawilla is founder of the Traffic Group marketing firm and detailed the FIFA bribery scheme on Monday. He testified at the U.S. corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the scandal, which has shaken the sport.

Hawilla told jurors he regretted going along with the bribe. He’s one of several witnesses who have testified under plea deals with U.S. prosecutors.

The trial in federal court in Brooklyn is in its fourth week.