Chicharito returns to West Ham training

Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has returned to West Ham training following his recovery from a hamstring injury, and is expected to be ready to play this coming weekend against Chelsea.

The club posted a video of Chicharito back in training on their official Twitter account, although slightly embarrassingly, they showed video of him taking shooting practice, and of the six shots he took on video, none of them found the back of the net.

According to ESPN’s injury expert Ben Dinnery, Chicharito should be ready to go on Saturday for the Hammers’ visit to Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old has been out since injuring his hamstring on international duty in mid-November, in a 3-3 friendly draw against Belgium. He has missed four Premier League matches, during which the Hammers have scored just two goals and have earned just a single point.

Chicharito has not played since Slaven Bilic was fired and David Moyes took over, so it will be interesting to see how the English manager utilizes his new piece up front. A large part of Bilic’s downfall was the inability to effectively deploy both Hernandez and Andy Carroll in the same lineup, often wasting Chicharito out wide where his poaching abilities were minimized. Carroll is currently injured, so Moyes will not yet be tested with that scenario, and will welcome Hernandez’s return, already forced to play winger Michail Antonio as a striker against Manchester City due to a lack of options.

Hernandez was at Manchester United when Moyes took over for Sir Alex Ferguson, and was used only sparingly before being loaned to Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen months later. It would seem much harder for Moyes to keep Chicharito sidelined this time around, with the attacking options incredibly thin and the team looking for some kind of attacking spark.

Follow @the_bonnfire