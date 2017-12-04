De Bruyne wishes Pogba could play in Manchester Derby

Kevin De Bruyne holds no grudge against Paul Pogba, and is disappointed the Manchester United midfielder will miss the massive clash between the two teams this weekend.

“It’s a competition, you want to play against the best teams and the best players,” De Bruyne said.

The Manchester City playmaker was asked about Pogba’s comments last week, where the Frenchman claimed he hopes Manchester City players will get injured to help his own quest for the title. Asked for a response, De Bruyne said he doesn’t care what anyone else says, he just wants to play against the best.

“I don’t care [what he says],” De Bruyne said. “He can say whatever he wants. We just have to be focused on whatever we’re doing. He’s a massive player. I know him a little bit. He’s unbelievable. He took a red card and that’s the way it goes – you have injuries and suspensions.”

Pogba was given a straight red card for his tackle of Hector Bellerin where he went over the ball and stamped on the Arsenal defender’s lower leg. The Manchester United midfielder was suspended the customary three games for violent conduct, which he has decided not to appeal.

“United are one of the biggest clubs in the country,” De Bruyne said. “They’re a massive team, they want to win the title. They spent a lot of money, like a lot of the big teams. They will be up for it and we will be up for it. Hopefully it’ll be a good game. We’ll play the same there. We never change. We try to do the things that we are good at. That gives us the best chance to win.”

