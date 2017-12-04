More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Giuseppe Rossi signs with Genoa

By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 3:44 PM EST
Giuseppe Rossi tore an ACL for the fourth time this past April, and is nearing a return from his injury.

The New Jersey-born midfielder has signed with Genoa, the club announced. He had been released from his Fiorentina contract in July after suffering the injury while on loan with La Liga side Celta Vigo in a 2-0 loss to Eibar.

It is the first ACL tear in his left knee after suffering three serious injuries in his right knee.

His injury came just as the 30-year-old was finally starting to reach a return to form. He had scored a hat-trick against Las Palmas the previous match and started in three of the team’s previous five matches.

Genoa will present Rossi to the public at a news conference on Tuesday. Genoa sits in 17th in Serie A, even on points with 18th placed SPAL, sitting above the relegation zone on goal differential alone. However, they are coming off a win at Crotone followed by a hard-fought draw with Roma where they played the final 21 minutes down a man. They are currently in play against Hellas Verona.

De Bruyne wishes Pogba could play in Manchester Derby

By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 5:56 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne holds no grudge against Paul Pogba, and is disappointed the Manchester United midfielder will miss the massive clash between the two teams this weekend.

“It’s a competition, you want to play against the best teams and the best players,” De Bruyne said.

The Manchester City playmaker was asked about Pogba’s comments last week, where the Frenchman claimed he hopes Manchester City players will get injured to help his own quest for the title. Asked for a response, De Bruyne said he doesn’t care what anyone else says, he just wants to play against the best.

“I don’t care [what he says],” De Bruyne said. “He can say whatever he wants. We just have to be focused on whatever we’re doing. He’s a massive player. I know him a little bit. He’s unbelievable. He took a red card and that’s the way it goes – you have injuries and suspensions.”

Pogba was given a straight red card for his tackle of Hector Bellerin where he went over the ball and stamped on the Arsenal defender’s lower leg. The Manchester United midfielder was suspended the customary three games for violent conduct, which he has decided not to appeal.

“United are one of the biggest clubs in the country,” De Bruyne said. “They’re a massive team, they want to win the title. They spent a lot of money, like a lot of the big teams. They will be up for it and we will be up for it. Hopefully it’ll be a good game. We’ll play the same there. We never change. We try to do the things that we are good at. That gives us the best chance to win.”

US Soccer president Sunil Gulati will not run for reelection

By Kyle BonnDec 4, 2017, 5:28 PM EST
Under-fire US Soccer president Sunil Gulati will not run for re-election during the voting process in February, he announced on Monday.

Gulati told ESPN that stepping down is “the best thing for me personally, and for the federation.” Under Gulati’s watch, the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, with the final blow coming in a road loss to Trinidad & Tobago.

“Look, the general perception in the soccer community versus the people who vote in elections may be different right now,” Gulati said in the ESPN report. “But the loss to Trinidad was painful, regrettable and led to a lot of strong emotions. And to be honest, I think at this point, that’s overshadowed a lot of other things that are important. So fair or not, I accept that and think it’s time for a new person.”

The 58-year-old has been in charge of US Soccer since 2006. He served as vice-president for six years prior to his election.

The idea that Gulati may not run for re-election first surfaced in mid-October when he announced he would not resign his post at that time, but that he had not decided his intentions for the future. On Sunday, Sports Illustrated and Fox Soccer journalist Grant Wahl reported that Gulati was considering stepping down and supporting Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter in the upcoming election.

Notable candidates who have announced they will run to replace Gulati include current vice-president Carlos Cordeiro, former players and current media personalities Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino, and Boston attorney Steve Gans. Carter has not officially announced her candidacy, but did say she is considering a run, with the reported backing of both Gulati and MLS commissioner Don Garber. The deadline to announce one’s candidacy is December 12th, and the election is February 10th.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about it, and talking about it with people in many different positions — many of whom told me I should run,” Gulati said. “But in the end, I think the best thing for me personally, and for the federation, is to see someone new in the job.”

Gulati will not be leaving the US Soccer landscape cold turkey. He confirmed to ESPN that he would still be heavily involved in the North America joint-bid for the 2026 World Cup. While opposition to Gulati’s tenure has been outspoken since the travesty of the latest World Cup qualifying cycle, Gulati has presided over exponential growth of the sport in the United States.

Brazilian businessman details FIFA bribery at US trial

Associated PressDec 4, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — A Brazilian businessman has testified in New York that he was in on a $10 million bribe to buy the influence of an official of soccer’s governing body in granting commercial rights to the Copa America tournament.

Jose “Jota” Hawilla is founder of the Traffic Group marketing firm and detailed the FIFA bribery scheme on Monday. He testified at the U.S. corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the scandal, which has shaken the sport.

Hawilla told jurors he regretted going along with the bribe. He’s one of several witnesses who have testified under plea deals with U.S. prosecutors.

The trial in federal court in Brooklyn is in its fourth week.

FA Cup draw highlighted by Liverpool-Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 2:27 PM EST
The FA Cup welcomes the Premier League’s best with Monday’s third round draw.

The third round will be held Jan. 6, 2018.

There’s a Merseyside Derby at Anfield between Liverpool and Everton, and another hot rivalry will see Brighton and Hove Albion meet Crystal Palace. Another derby sees Sunderland off to Middlesbrough.

[ MORE: Messi statue chopped at ankles ]

There’s another all-Premier League tie at Manchester City, as Burnley draws Pep Guardiola‘s red-hot Sky Blues.

Arsenal is off to Nottingham Forest, while Manchester United hosts Derby County. Chelsea visits Norwich City, while Spurs host AFC Wimbledon.

Full FA Cup this round schedule

Ipswich Town vs. Sheffield United
Watford vs. Bristol City
Birmingham City vs. Burton Albion
Liverpool vs. Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth vs. AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic
Coventry City vs. Stoke City
Newport County vs. Leeds United
Bolton vs. Huddersfield Town
Port Vale or Yeovil Town vs. Bradford City
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
Brentford vs. Notts County
Queens Park Rangers vs. MK Dons
Manchester United vs. Derby County
Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland
Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs. Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra vs. Hull City
Cardiff City vs. Mansfield Town
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Shrewsbury Town vs. West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Swansea City
Stevenage vs. Reading
Newcastle United vs. Luton Town
Millwall vs. Barnsley
Fulham vs. Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End
Norwich City vs. Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle United vs. Sheffield Wednesday