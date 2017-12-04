More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Fernando Vergara

Messi statue chopped off at ankles

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 12:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

The fabric of certain subsets of sports culture is a difficult puzzle to assemble from the outside.

For many, the segment of Argentina sports fans who think Lionel Messi left their nation too early has been one of these groups.

For one thing, Messi’s move helped turned him into the best player in the world. For another, just read that first part in a different tone of voice.

[ MORE: Premier League power rankings ]

Messi has had some troubles carrying Argentina on his back in international play, and that’s compounded his reputation with fans, who have seen another of the all-time greats push Argentina over the line largely on his own (Diego Maradona, if it must be said).

That’s a long lead-in to this story, in which Messi’s statue in Buenos Aires has been chopped off at the ankles. It’s the second time it’s been vandalized, standing in park with statues of Manu Ginobili amongst other Argentine sports stars.

It’s certainly not the only Messi statue, so the vandals have more work to do.

Imagine being that angry.

FA Cup draw highlighted by Liverpool-Everton

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 2:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

The FA Cup welcomes the Premier League’s best with Monday’s third round draw.

The third round will be held Jan. 6, 2018.

There’s a Merseyside Derby at Anfield between Liverpool and Everton, and another hot rivalry will see Brighton and Hove Albion meet Crystal Palace. Another derby sees Sunderland off to Middlesbrough.

[ MORE: Messi statue chopped at ankles ]

There’s another all-Premier League tie at Manchester City, as Burnley draws Pep Guardiola‘s red-hot Sky Blues.

Arsenal is off to Nottingham Forest, while Manchester United hosts Derby County. Chelsea visits Norwich City, while Spurs host AFC Wimbledon.

Full FA Cup this round schedule

Ipswich Town vs. Sheffield United
Watford vs. Bristol City
Birmingham City vs. Burton Albion
Liverpool vs. Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs. Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth vs. AFC Fylde or Wigan Athletic
Coventry City vs. Stoke City
Newport County vs. Leeds United
Bolton vs. Huddersfield Town
Port Vale or Yeovil Town vs. Bradford City
Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal
Brentford vs. Notts County
Queens Park Rangers vs. MK Dons
Manchester United vs. Derby County
Tottenham Hotspur vs. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland
Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs. Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra vs. Hull City
Cardiff City vs. Mansfield Town
Manchester City vs. Burnley
Shrewsbury Town vs. West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Swansea City
Stevenage vs. Reading
Newcastle United vs. Luton Town
Millwall vs. Barnsley
Fulham vs. Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers vs. Preston North End
Norwich City vs. Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle United vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Diego Valeri named 2017 MLS MVP

Pete Christopher//The Oregonian via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s no shock, but Diego Valeri is the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player.

The Portland Timbers man carried the Cascadian club on his back, scoring 21 times with 11 assists. That includes an MLS record nine-match scoring streak.

Valeri won more than 50 percent of the vote, with runner-up David Villa the only other player getting double digits (16.40).

[ MORE: Goretzka readies decision ]

Three Toronto FC players split 10 percent of the vote (Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, Victor Vazquez). The Top Eight was rounded out by Atlanta United pair Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez, and Chicago striker Nemanja Nikolic.

He’s Portland’s first MLS MVP.

  • 2017: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
  • 2016: David Villa – New York City FC
  • 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
  • 2014: Robbie Keane – LA Galaxy
  • 2013: Mike Magee – Chicago Fire
  • 2012: Chris Wondolowski – San Jose Earthquakes
  • 2011: Dwayne De Rosario – D.C. United
  • 2010: David Ferreira – FC Dallas
  • 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy
  • 2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto – Columbus Crew
  • 2007: Luciano Emilio – D.C. United
  • 2006: Christian Gomez – D.C. United
  • 2005: Taylor Twellman – New England Revolution
  • 2004: Amado Guevara – MetroStars
  • 2003: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
  • 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy
  • 2001: Alex Pineda Chacon – Miami Fusion
  • 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
  • 1999: Jason Kreis – Dallas Burn
  • 1998: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United
  • 1997: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
  • 1996: Carlos Valderrama – Tampa Bay Mutiny

Chapecoense nets dramatic late goal to qualify for Copa Libertadores

Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 1:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The roster was tragically much different, but the spirit very much the same as Chapecoense clinched a return to the Copa Libertadores.

It’s been just over a year since a plane carrying the Chapecoense team to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final crashed, killing all but six of 77 passengers.

[ MORE: Messi statue chopped at ankles ]

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana title in a gesture of respect from Atletico Nacional, and turned down a “can’t be relegated” offer from the clubs in its league.

Now, one year later, with a scrappy band of loanees and free agents, manager Gilson Kleina has led Chape back to the Copa Libertadores.

The stoppage time winner cued celebrations (and actually saved another club from relegation!).

Into 4th week of FIFA trial, prosecutors near end of case

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: FIFA

Report: Sunil Gulati may not run for U.S. Soccer presidency Bizarre episodes surround FIFA trial in Brooklyn Russian officials won’t have access to World Cup doping samples

As the trial detailing widespread corruption in world soccer enters a fourth week, prosecutors are close to concluding their case in a Brooklyn federal courthouse.

One sleepy juror was dismissed last week, one defendant was admonished by the judge, and the FIFA president thanked American authorities.

“They do whatever they can to help us fight corruption and bribery,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday at the Kremlin ahead of the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow.

The three men on trial, when indicted and arrested in 2015, held the positions of a FIFA vice president, the head of the 2014 World Cup organizing committee, and a member of the FIFA committee allocating tens of millions of dollars in project grants.

Still, in what is often called “the FIFA trial,” it can seem that 2022 World Cup host Qatar and Nike are under equal scrutiny.

[ MORE: Premier League power rankings ]

Here is a look at the current talking points in the trial:

ON TRIAL

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and a FIFA vice president at the time of his arrest in December 2015.

Jose Maria Marin, the 2014 World Cup organizing head who was president of Brazil’s soccer body when arrested in Zurich in May 2015.

Manuel Burga, who was head of Peru’s soccer federation when arrested in Lima in December 2015.

All are on trial for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies and face up to 20 years in prison. The charges are linked to bribery in the award of broadcasting contracts for South American soccer competitions.

More than 40 defendants are charged in the wider case. Many have pleaded guilty to get reduced sentences.

PROSECUTION WITNESSES

Luis Bedoya was the first former elected soccer official to testify, spending Monday and Tuesday on the stand.

He was Colombia’s soccer leader and a FIFA executive committee member when pleading guilty in 2015 to racketeering and wire fraud charges. He said he accepted more than $3 million in bribes since 2007.

Bedoya said the U.S. federal government pays the apartment rent for himself and his wife, who fear returning to Colombia. His cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors lets him apply for entry into the witness protection program.

Eladio Rodriguez formerly worked for Alejandro Burzaco, the main witness in the first week, keeping track of finances and bribe payments at the Argentinian sports marketing company Torneos y Competencias.

Bribes to Marin and Marco Polo del Nero, the current president of the Brazilian Football Confederation who has been indicted, were coded “brasileiro,” according to Rodriguez. The witness forfeited more than $600,000 in his deal with prosecutors.

QATAR ALLEGATIONS

None of the defendants voted in the FIFA executive committee’s December 2010 decision to pick Russia as 2018 World Cup host and Qatar for 2022. The tiny gas-rich emirate has spent much of the past seven years denying it bought votes or acted improperly.

Still, testimony in Brooklyn court has suggested a broader Qatari plan to build influence among colleagues of FIFA voters. The three South American voters were Julio Grondona of Argentina, Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay, and Ricardo Teixeira of Brazil. Leoz and Teixeira have been indicted in the U.S., but not extradited. Grondona died in 2014.

Prosecution witness Bedoya, who replaced Grondona on FIFA’s ruling committee, testified he met a Qatari television representative in Madrid ahead of the 2010 Champions League final.

Bedoya said he was introduced by Mariano Jinkis, an executive of Argentinian marketing agency Full Play Group who has also been indicted but evaded extradition.

According to Bedoya, Jinkis said up to $15 million was available from Qatari interests to bribe South American officials who worked with the three voters. Bedoya said his Colombian soccer body supported the U.S. bid which lost to Qatar.

NIKE AGAIN

The sportswear company has twice been named in court over alleged willingness to engage in bribery when negotiating contracts to equip national teams. Bedoya said a Nike representative asked for a bribe during talks, but Colombia’s soccer federation later signed with Adidas.

Earlier in the trial, a former employee of Full Play said talks in 2015 to kit Chile’s national team included payments to soccer officials.

SECOND CAUTION

Burga was again in trouble for alleged behavior inside the courtroom.

In the first week, his apparent throat-slitting gesture at Burzaco led to restrictions on his access to a cellphone. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen admonished Burga for allegedly taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk’s desk.

“No one, no party, nobody should be touching anything in this bench area,” Chen told him.

SLEEPY JUROR

On Thursday, Judge Chen dismissed one of the jurors for allegedly sleeping during testimony.

UP NEXT?

The court has yet to hear a witness from the third big South American marketing agency implicated in the case: Brazil-based Traffic.

One star cooperating witness could yet take the stand: Traffic boss Jose `Jota’ Hawilla. He pleaded guilty in December 2014 to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Hawilla agreed to forfeit $151 million and wore a wire to gather evidence against former colleagues.

Hawilla’s indictment was signed by Loretta Lynch, when she was U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Lynch unsealed the FIFA case in May 2015 as Attorney General during the final 21 months of the Obama administration.

More AP FIFA coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/FIFA