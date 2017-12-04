More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
stadium.cpfc.co.uk

Palace unveils stadium renderings, virtual tour

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 10:59 AM EST
1 Comment

Crystal Palace is set to get a stadium front fitting of its name (again).

The Premier League club announced its Selhurst Park redevelopment plans on Monday, and it looks nice.

[ CPFC: Palace gets another point ]

Artist renderings should sometimes be treated like a controlled substance, and this one certainly has a capacity to excite.

The stadium will get 8,000 more seats and cost between $100-135 million, while also expanding the size of the pitch to allow the venue status as an international match host.

Here’s Palace chairman Steve Parish:

“We need a stadium that reflects who we are, how far we have come and where we want to go – a stadium that South London can be proud of, a home worthy of our incredible support and unique atmosphere and this great Premier League we represent.

Better yet? Take the 360-degree virtual tour of the new digs here.

Into 4th week of FIFA trial, prosecutors near end of case

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 4, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: FIFA

Report: Sunil Gulati may not run for U.S. Soccer presidency Bizarre episodes surround FIFA trial in Brooklyn Russian officials won’t have access to World Cup doping samples

As the trial detailing widespread corruption in world soccer enters a fourth week, prosecutors are close to concluding their case in a Brooklyn federal courthouse.

One sleepy juror was dismissed last week, one defendant was admonished by the judge, and the FIFA president thanked American authorities.

“They do whatever they can to help us fight corruption and bribery,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday at the Kremlin ahead of the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow.

The three men on trial, when indicted and arrested in 2015, held the positions of a FIFA vice president, the head of the 2014 World Cup organizing committee, and a member of the FIFA committee allocating tens of millions of dollars in project grants.

Still, in what is often called “the FIFA trial,” it can seem that 2022 World Cup host Qatar and Nike are under equal scrutiny.

[ MORE: Premier League power rankings ]

Here is a look at the current talking points in the trial:

ON TRIAL

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of Paraguay’s soccer federation and a FIFA vice president at the time of his arrest in December 2015.

Jose Maria Marin, the 2014 World Cup organizing head who was president of Brazil’s soccer body when arrested in Zurich in May 2015.

Manuel Burga, who was head of Peru’s soccer federation when arrested in Lima in December 2015.

All are on trial for racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies and face up to 20 years in prison. The charges are linked to bribery in the award of broadcasting contracts for South American soccer competitions.

More than 40 defendants are charged in the wider case. Many have pleaded guilty to get reduced sentences.

PROSECUTION WITNESSES

Luis Bedoya was the first former elected soccer official to testify, spending Monday and Tuesday on the stand.

He was Colombia’s soccer leader and a FIFA executive committee member when pleading guilty in 2015 to racketeering and wire fraud charges. He said he accepted more than $3 million in bribes since 2007.

Bedoya said the U.S. federal government pays the apartment rent for himself and his wife, who fear returning to Colombia. His cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors lets him apply for entry into the witness protection program.

Eladio Rodriguez formerly worked for Alejandro Burzaco, the main witness in the first week, keeping track of finances and bribe payments at the Argentinian sports marketing company Torneos y Competencias.

Bribes to Marin and Marco Polo del Nero, the current president of the Brazilian Football Confederation who has been indicted, were coded “brasileiro,” according to Rodriguez. The witness forfeited more than $600,000 in his deal with prosecutors.

QATAR ALLEGATIONS

None of the defendants voted in the FIFA executive committee’s December 2010 decision to pick Russia as 2018 World Cup host and Qatar for 2022. The tiny gas-rich emirate has spent much of the past seven years denying it bought votes or acted improperly.

Still, testimony in Brooklyn court has suggested a broader Qatari plan to build influence among colleagues of FIFA voters. The three South American voters were Julio Grondona of Argentina, Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay, and Ricardo Teixeira of Brazil. Leoz and Teixeira have been indicted in the U.S., but not extradited. Grondona died in 2014.

Prosecution witness Bedoya, who replaced Grondona on FIFA’s ruling committee, testified he met a Qatari television representative in Madrid ahead of the 2010 Champions League final.

Bedoya said he was introduced by Mariano Jinkis, an executive of Argentinian marketing agency Full Play Group who has also been indicted but evaded extradition.

According to Bedoya, Jinkis said up to $15 million was available from Qatari interests to bribe South American officials who worked with the three voters. Bedoya said his Colombian soccer body supported the U.S. bid which lost to Qatar.

NIKE AGAIN

The sportswear company has twice been named in court over alleged willingness to engage in bribery when negotiating contracts to equip national teams. Bedoya said a Nike representative asked for a bribe during talks, but Colombia’s soccer federation later signed with Adidas.

Earlier in the trial, a former employee of Full Play said talks in 2015 to kit Chile’s national team included payments to soccer officials.

SECOND CAUTION

Burga was again in trouble for alleged behavior inside the courtroom.

In the first week, his apparent throat-slitting gesture at Burzaco led to restrictions on his access to a cellphone. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen admonished Burga for allegedly taking a paper clip and a pen from her clerk’s desk.

“No one, no party, nobody should be touching anything in this bench area,” Chen told him.

SLEEPY JUROR

On Thursday, Judge Chen dismissed one of the jurors for allegedly sleeping during testimony.

UP NEXT?

The court has yet to hear a witness from the third big South American marketing agency implicated in the case: Brazil-based Traffic.

One star cooperating witness could yet take the stand: Traffic boss Jose `Jota’ Hawilla. He pleaded guilty in December 2014 to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Hawilla agreed to forfeit $151 million and wore a wire to gather evidence against former colleagues.

Hawilla’s indictment was signed by Loretta Lynch, when she was U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Lynch unsealed the FIFA case in May 2015 as Attorney General during the final 21 months of the Obama administration.

More AP FIFA coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/FIFA

Mourinho: Pogba starts Tuesday, caution with Zlatan

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 10:14 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Manchester Derby’s loss is the UEFA Champions League’s gain.

With Manchester United virtually locked into the knockout rounds for some time — but still needing to get across the line — Paul Pogba was likely to be rested for Tuesday’s match with CSKA Moscow until he picked up a red card this weekend against Arsenal.

[ WATCH: Pogba’s red card tackle ]

Now Pogba will miss next Sunday’s match against Man City, and manager Jose Mourinho will use him Tuesday.

Mourinho made the announcement along with the news that Sergio Romero would start in goal, Luke Shaw should feature, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out.

On Pogba:

“He is very happy to play tomorrow,” says Mourinho. “It is the match that matters. Of course he is a bit tired because it was a huge match last weekend and just two days to recover. He is very happy to play tomorrow and try to keep this momentum – since he was back form injury he has been phenomenal.”

Mourinho also explained that Ibrahimovic is not injured, per se, but has to be careful how often he plays and trains as he continues to work toward full fitness following his serious knee injury. The recovery allows him to be fit to play, but United has to take a measured approach with their veteran freak of nature.

He says he’s not thinking of the derby, but that’s unlikely. United’s weekend may make the difference between a true title fight and the polishing of a place in City’s trophy case.

(Pre-Derby) Premier League Power Rankings

By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 9:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

Which clubs are surging? Which are struggling?

[ MORE: MLS Expansion rankings ]

The last time we visited PST’s Premier League club power rankings, there were upstarts high up in the table.

And this time of season is perhaps the most fun period to evaluate clubs in this way, with teams having seen most of the league opposition once yet not at a point where the standings are an accurate depiction of team power.

In a lot ways, we’re looking at power rankings as a measuring stick. Combining recent form with table standing, it’s a bit like saying, “Who’d win in a neutral site match today?” while also keeping in mind that liking Crystal Palace’s recent form more than Spurs doesn’t mean the bottom three Eagles should be eighth.

It’s also a good time to take stock, with three emotional derbies this weekend set to sway the minds and hearts of fan bases: West Ham hosts Chelsea, Everton is off to Liverpool, and Man City visits Manchester United.

Below you will find the latest batch of club Power Rankings as we rank PL clubs in terms of where they’re at right now with their form.

  1. Manchester City (1) — Still unbeaten, and about to contest one of the season’s two biggest league matches against a derby mate missing its most influential player.
  2. Manchester United (7) — With Paul Pogba out, better hope David De Gea is ready to double up on historic performances. Can one more day’s rest help close the gap?
  3. Chelsea (5) — Quietly humming along, with Eden Hazard back to his best.
  4. Arsenal (12) — Lost to Manchester United thanks to a trio of defensive gaffes which, along with De Gea, betrayed a dominant, possessing, attacking display.
  5. Liverpool (10) — Waxed Brighton to continue long unbeaten run into first Merseyside Derby of season.
  6. Leicester City (13) — Don’t look now, but have beaten Burnley and Spurs in consecutive weeks to slide back into European contention. Can they keep Riyad Mahrez in January?
  7. Watford (9) — Consistency in defense is key, as Everton and Man Utd losses came despite two goals in each.
  8. Tottenham Hotspur (4) — The slump is real, as Spurs are winless in four league matches and four points behind the Top Four.
  9. Burnley (2)– Sean Dyche‘s men have lost two of three, still challenged in attack.
  10. Everton (20) — Took momentum from beating West Ham in the last match of David Unsworth‘s caretaker stint right into a win over struggling Huddersfield Town, but Sam Allardyce should be wary of judging results against reeling competition.
  11. Southampton (16) — Charlie Austin is back on the score sheet and something feels right about that. Is he the finishing answer for Saints’ plethora of providers?
  12. Bournemouth (14) — A team that’s lost just once in its last five also happens to have just two points from its last three. Glass half what?
  13. Stoke City — It’s hard to give anyone credit for halting a slide when its stopped by beating Swansea.
  14. Crystal Palace (15) — Would be even higher were it not still in the drop zone despite a fourth-straight result. Have lost just twice since Roy Hodgson took over at Selhurst Park.
  15. Newcastle United (8) — Need January difference makers in a bad way, as steady unit remains unspectacular.
  16. Huddersfield Town (3) — Four-straight losses include Bournemouth and Everton in David Wagner‘s first real Premier League morale challenge.
  17. Brighton and Hove Albion (6) — Liverpool blowout not nearly as troubling as home draws to Palace and Stoke.
  18. West Bromwich Albion (17) — Alan Pardew‘s men showed more style, but still winless since August.
  19. West Ham United (19) — Credit where it’s due: West Ham took Man City to the wire.
  20. Swansea City (18) — Aside from a visit to Chelsea, this was supposed to be a fixture run to move the Welsh side up the table, not down.

UCL Tuesday: Desperation for Atleti, Juve

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 4, 2017, 8:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tuesday’s eight UEFA Champions League group stage finales have some intriguing match-ups that have been somewhat sapped of special intrigue.

There’s a pair of measuring stick games between giants, with Chelsea hosting Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Bayern Munich.

[ MORE: Goretzka readies decision ]

Unfortunately, a bit of the drama has been pulled from both matches. Bayern would have to beat PSG by 3-0 or by four goals if Les Parisiens score (which they usually do) in order claim the group’s seeded space.

And while Chelsea is still playing for the group’s seeded place in the knockout rounds, Atletico Madrid needs a win and an unlikely Roma home loss to Qarabag to climb into Group C’s second place.

Manchester United is through with a point against CSKA Moscow, and still has myriad ways to advance should it lose at Old Trafford. If CSKA beats United, it would take something akin to 7-0 and a Basel win at eliminated Benfica.

Juventus is not yet through to the knockout rounds, and would sink to the Europa League were it to lose or draw at Olympiacos while Sporting CP scored a surprising win at Barcelona (though Barca has precious little at stake).

Full schedule
All matches at 2:45 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow
Roma vs. Qarabag
Benfica vs. Basel
Barcelona vs. Sporting CP
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid
Celtic vs. Anderlecht
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Olympiacos vs. Juventus