(Pre-Derby) Premier League Power Rankings

Which clubs are surging? Which are struggling?
[ MORE: MLS Expansion rankings ]
The last time we visited PST’s Premier League club power rankings, there were upstarts high up in the table.
And this time of season is perhaps the most fun period to evaluate clubs in this way, with teams having seen most of the league opposition once yet not at a point where the standings are an accurate depiction of team power.
In a lot ways, we’re looking at power rankings as a measuring stick. Combining recent form with table standing, it’s a bit like saying, “Who’d win in a neutral site match today?” while also keeping in mind that liking Crystal Palace’s recent form more than Spurs doesn’t mean the bottom three Eagles should be eighth.
It’s also a good time to take stock, with three emotional derbies this weekend set to sway the minds and hearts of fan bases: West Ham hosts Chelsea, Everton is off to Liverpool, and Man City visits Manchester United.
Below you will find the latest batch of club Power Rankings as we rank PL clubs in terms of where they’re at right now with their form.
- Manchester City (1) — Still unbeaten, and about to contest one of the season’s two biggest league matches against a derby mate missing its most influential player.
- Manchester United (7) — With Paul Pogba out, better hope David De Gea is ready to double up on historic performances. Can one more day’s rest help close the gap?
- Chelsea (5) — Quietly humming along, with Eden Hazard back to his best.
- Arsenal (12) — Lost to Manchester United thanks to a trio of defensive gaffes which, along with De Gea, betrayed a dominant, possessing, attacking display.
- Liverpool (10) — Waxed Brighton to continue long unbeaten run into first Merseyside Derby of season.
- Leicester City (13) — Don’t look now, but have beaten Burnley and Spurs in consecutive weeks to slide back into European contention. Can they keep Riyad Mahrez in January?
- Watford (9) — Consistency in defense is key, as Everton and Man Utd losses came despite two goals in each.
- Tottenham Hotspur (4) — The slump is real, as Spurs are winless in four league matches and four points behind the Top Four.
- Burnley (2)– Sean Dyche‘s men have lost two of three, still challenged in attack.
- Everton (20) — Took momentum from beating West Ham in the last match of David Unsworth‘s caretaker stint right into a win over struggling Huddersfield Town, but Sam Allardyce should be wary of judging results against reeling competition.
- Southampton (16) — Charlie Austin is back on the score sheet and something feels right about that. Is he the finishing answer for Saints’ plethora of providers?
- Bournemouth (14) — A team that’s lost just once in its last five also happens to have just two points from its last three. Glass half what?
- Stoke City — It’s hard to give anyone credit for halting a slide when its stopped by beating Swansea.
- Crystal Palace (15) — Would be even higher were it not still in the drop zone despite a fourth-straight result. Have lost just twice since Roy Hodgson took over at Selhurst Park.
- Newcastle United (8) — Need January difference makers in a bad way, as steady unit remains unspectacular.
- Huddersfield Town (3) — Four-straight losses include Bournemouth and Everton in David Wagner‘s first real Premier League morale challenge.
- Brighton and Hove Albion (6) — Liverpool blowout not nearly as troubling as home draws to Palace and Stoke.
- West Bromwich Albion (17) — Alan Pardew‘s men showed more style, but still winless since August.
- West Ham United (19) — Credit where it’s due: West Ham took Man City to the wire.
- Swansea City (18) — Aside from a visit to Chelsea, this was supposed to be a fixture run to move the Welsh side up the table, not down.
The Manchester Derby’s loss is the UEFA Champions League’s gain.
With Manchester United virtually locked into the knockout rounds for some time — but still needing to get across the line — Paul Pogba was likely to be rested for Tuesday’s match with CSKA Moscow until he picked up a red card this weekend against Arsenal.
[ WATCH: Pogba’s red card tackle ]
Now Pogba will miss next Sunday’s match against Man City, and manager Jose Mourinho will use him Tuesday.
Mourinho made the announcement along with the news that Sergio Romero would start in goal, Luke Shaw should feature, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out.
On Pogba:
“He is very happy to play tomorrow,” says Mourinho. “It is the match that matters. Of course he is a bit tired because it was a huge match last weekend and just two days to recover. He is very happy to play tomorrow and try to keep this momentum – since he was back form injury he has been phenomenal.”
Mourinho also explained that Ibrahimovic is not injured, per se, but has to be careful how often he plays and trains as he continues to work toward full fitness following his serious knee injury. The recovery allows him to be fit to play, but United has to take a measured approach with their veteran freak of nature.
He says he’s not thinking of the derby, but that’s unlikely. United’s weekend may make the difference between a true title fight and the polishing of a place in City’s trophy case.
Tuesday’s eight UEFA Champions League group stage finales have some intriguing match-ups that have been somewhat sapped of special intrigue.
There’s a pair of measuring stick games between giants, with Chelsea hosting Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Bayern Munich.
[ MORE: Goretzka readies decision ]
Unfortunately, a bit of the drama has been pulled from both matches. Bayern would have to beat PSG by 3-0 or by four goals if Les Parisiens score (which they usually do) in order claim the group’s seeded space.
And while Chelsea is still playing for the group’s seeded place in the knockout rounds, Atletico Madrid needs a win and an unlikely Roma home loss to Qarabag to climb into Group C’s second place.
Manchester United is through with a point against CSKA Moscow, and still has myriad ways to advance should it lose at Old Trafford. If CSKA beats United, it would take something akin to 7-0 and a Basel win at eliminated Benfica.
Juventus is not yet through to the knockout rounds, and would sink to the Europa League were it to lose or draw at Olympiacos while Sporting CP scored a surprising win at Barcelona (though Barca has precious little at stake).
Full schedule
All matches at 2:45 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow
Roma vs. Qarabag
Benfica vs. Basel
Barcelona vs. Sporting CP
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid
Celtic vs. Anderlecht
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Olympiacos vs. Juventus
Schalke wants to make Leon Goretzka its highest player in club history.
A number of European giants, including Manchester United, would be able to match that wage.
[ MORE: Gulati out? ]
Goretza, 22, has a big decision to make, and knows when he’ll do it. Arsenal and Manchester United are said to be chasing his signature.
The 6-foot-2 midfielder has a Confederations Cup title and bronze ball, as well as an Olympic silver medal. He’s spoken about his future, and Sky Sports has the details.
“I have to find out for myself what the next step should be. I have to consider a million things. I am a person who is very meticulous in such decisions. I play through all the scenarios. So I need time.
“There doesn’t exist a deadline, but I think we are in the final phase. The final decision will be made in January.”
Having joined Schalke from Bochum in 2013, Goretzka’s history with the club is real and the Gelsenkirchen is very much in the mix to return to European competition. Will the lure of getting that immediately change his allegiance?
Sometimes lost in Manchester City’s dream start to the Premier League season is one of its top goalscorers, however, their young winger could be rewarded handsomely due to his fantastic play as of late.
[ MORE: The 2 Robbies discuss next week’s Manchester Derby and more ]
The Sun is reporting that Man City is prepared to offer Raheem Sterling over $400,000 weekly to keep him at the Etihad Stadium.
If a new contract is awarded to the England international, Sterling would surpass Paul Pogba‘s estimated $390,000 per week salary at Manchester United.
Sterling currently boasts nine Premier League goals in 15 matches this season, while netting a total of 13 thus far across all competitions. That total leads Man City in goals, with Argentine striker Sergio Aguero second on the team with 11 goals.
The 22-year-old has already surpassed his best goalscoring total in a single season, which came in 2014/15 and 2015/16 when the winger tallied 11 goals across all tournaments.
Man City holds an eight-point lead over rivals Man United heading into next weekend’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.