UCL Tuesday: Desperation for Atleti, Juve

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Tuesday’s eight UEFA Champions League group stage finales have some intriguing match-ups that have been somewhat sapped of special intrigue.

There’s a pair of measuring stick games between giants, with Chelsea hosting Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in Bayern Munich.

[ MORE: Goretzka readies decision ]

Unfortunately, a bit of the drama has been pulled from both matches. Bayern would have to beat PSG by 3-0 or by four goals if Les Parisiens score (which they usually do) in order claim the group’s seeded space.

And while Chelsea is still playing for the group’s seeded place in the knockout rounds, Atletico Madrid needs a win and an unlikely Roma home loss to Qarabag to climb into Group C’s second place.

Manchester United is through with a point against CSKA Moscow, and still has myriad ways to advance should it lose at Old Trafford. If CSKA beats United, it would take something akin to 7-0 and a Basel win at eliminated Benfica.

Juventus is not yet through to the knockout rounds, and would sink to the Europa League were it to lose or draw at Olympiacos while Sporting CP scored a surprising win at Barcelona (though Barca has precious little at stake).

Full schedule

All matches at 2:45 p.m. ET

Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow

Roma vs. Qarabag

Benfica vs. Basel

Barcelona vs. Sporting CP

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid

Celtic vs. Anderlecht

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Olympiacos vs. Juventus

Follow @NicholasMendola