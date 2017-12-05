More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Champions League predictions – Week 6

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
For the sixth and final time during the UEFA Champions League group stage it is time to predict the scores for all 16 matches over the next two days.

There are plenty of spots in the Round of 16 and Europa League Round of 32 still up for grabs.

Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.

Tuesday

Group A
Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow
Benfica 1-1 Basel

Group B
Bayern Munich 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Roma 2-0 Qarabag

Group D
Olympiacos 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 3-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday

Group E
Maribor 1-3 Sevilla
Liverpool 2-1 Spartak Moscow

Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Man City
Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli

Group G
FC Porto 2-1 Monaco
RB Leipzig 2-0 Besiktas

Group H
Real Madrid 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 APOEL

Man City’s David Silva doubtful for Manchester Derby

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
Manchester City could be without a key man for the Manchester Derby this weekend.

David Silva is rated as doubtful for the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) according to his manager Pep Guardiola.

Silva, who scored the winning goal for City against West Ham at the weekend to extend their Premier League winning run to 13-straight games, did not travel with the squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of that game, Guardiola had the following to say.

“David Silva has a little problem – I don’t know whether he will recover for Sunday,” Guardiola said.

If Silva does miss out, it will be a big blow for all-conquering Man City.

The Spanish international leads the Premier League in assists (along with his teammate Kevin De Bruyne) this season with eight so far and he signed a new one-year contract extension last week.

With Paul Pogba suspended for Manchester United for the derby and Silva doubtful, both teams could be without two key players in central midfield.

City have the likes of Bernardo Silva and Fabian Delph who could slot into midfield, while youngster Phil Foden may also be promoted to the bench for the derby.

Guardiola certainly has options if Silva doesn’t make it, but there’s no doubting the diminutive Spaniard has been in sensational form this season for the league leaders and a big reason for their imperious form.

Stadium site emerges in Austin for possible MLS franchise

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
With Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt reportedly pushing ahead for relocating the Crew from Columbus, Ohio to Austin, Texas, local reports state that a preferred stadium site has emerged for a potential new Major League Soccer franchise.

According to the Austin Business Journal a downtown park site is “virtually perfect” to house an MLS team in a soccer-specific stadium.

Butler Shores Metropolitan Park, a city-owned park close to Lady Bird Lake, has emerged as the frontrunner for the stadium with an Austin-based attorney working for Precourt Sports Ventures, Richard Suttle, stating the site was “virtually perfect for a modern, urban MLS stadium.”

Suttle added that other sites were being considered but it appears this public park in the heart of downtown Austin would fit the bill when it comes to following the model set by recent MLS soccer-specific stadiums such as Orlando City, Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United.

Other reports out of Austin believe the stadium will cost over $200 million and that a city election would need to be held over the privately funded stadium, which could throw a spanner in the works as Precourt wants the stadium deal to be in place by next summer.

All of this will twist the dagger already embedded into the hearts of Columbus Crew fans, just days after their team were eliminated from the 2017 MLS Cup playoffs in the Conference final by Toronto FC.

With City Officials in Columbus offering options to build the Crew a new stadium downtown after meeting with Precourt and MLS last month, there was hope that one of the original MLS franchises could remain in Columbus.

Reports like this seem to suggest that with the 2017 MLS season over, Precourt is pushing ahead with his relocation efforts.

Kathy Carter announces she will run for US Soccer president

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 9:00 AM EST
Sunil Gulati announced on Monday that, as expected, he will not run for re-election as the President of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

And the candidates to take over his role keep arriving.

On Tuesday the President of Soccer United Marketing (SUM), Kathy Carter, took a leave of absence from the marketing arm of Major League Soccer to announce her intention to run for USSF president.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for President of US Soccer,” Carter said. “Soccer can, and should, become the leading sport in America, and I intend to make that vision a reality. Thrilled for you to get to know me and my vision for the game.”

Carter is the eighth candidate to announce their intention to run and the first female candidate. She joins former USMNT players Paul Caliguiri, Kyle Martino and Eric Wynalda, plus USSF vice-president Carlos Cordeiro and Steve Gans, Paul LaPointe and Michael Winograd.

The eight candidates have until Dec. 12 (next Monday) to reveal they have received at least three nominations for their candidacy from current board members, with Carter confirming she has yet to receive the three nominations.

Carter has worked closely with outgoing president Gulati (who has been in charge of USSF since 2006) as the head of SUM and she is a former vice president of MLS, as well as having 25 years of experience in brokering deals at the top level of American soccer after being on the 1994 World Cup organizing committee. She has also been involved in organizing multiple Women’s World Cup tournaments and is a huge advocate of the USWNT.

To many, Carter represents the establishment and would be a status quo option. It seems that those who want wholesale changes following the hugely successful financial era of Gulati — albeit an era coupled with a lack of success on the pitch for the USMNT — will not get it from her.

In her vision she states that she will “lead the Federation with the goal of making soccer the leading sport in America” and will strive to find “new people, ideas, and perspectives that are required to reach new levels of sporting and commercial success.”

Due to her close ties with USSF and business acumen, many believe that Carter will receive plenty of support from those who would’ve voted for the beleaguered current USSF president. Believe it or not, Gulati would have been the favorite to win the election had he run, despite being criticized heavily following the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Gulati will now focus on heading up the 2026 World Cup bid committee and his role on the FIFA Council, while the race to replace him as the head of U.S. Soccer heats up.

North Korean national soccer teams in Japan for tournament

Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 7:49 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) North Korea’s national soccer teams have arrived in Tokyo as an exception to Japanese sanctions against Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear development.

North Korea is competing against Japan, China and South Korea in the E-1 Football Championship, which starts Friday.

The arrival of North Korea’s men’s and women’s teams comes amid growing tension in the region. Pyongyang test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed within Japan’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, which experts said could hit Washington if launched on a standard trajectory. The U.S. and South Korean militaries are holding a major air force exercise.

Japan has banned North Korean nationals from entering the country as part of its sanctions against Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile tests.