Chelsea 1-1 Atleti: Blues finish runners’ up in Group C

It was the final step of the process though that now has Antonio Conte‘s side eagerly (and probably angrily) awaiting their opponent in the Round of 16.
The truth is, there’s nobody to blame but themselves for finishing second in Group C, despite being level on 11 points with winners AS Roma from Serie A.
Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid was just another reminder of Chelsea’s inconsistent play in their 2017/18 campaign, particularly in the UCL.
The Blues had their Spanish opposition on the back foot for much of the match, with Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak forced to make seven saves on the day at Stamford Bridge. Conte’s group couldn’t find a decisive second goal though, in spite of their countless chances created, which now leaves the defending Premier League champions in a precarious position ahead of the Round of 16.
Chelsea’s inconsistency goes beyond just one match, though. Outside of the team’s 6-0 opening match victory over Qarabag — who never realistically had a shot at advancing — the Blues had to grind out results just to advance.
Conte’s men squandered a two-goal lead over Roma on Matchday 3, before ultimately settling for a 3-3 tie in that match. Then, the return leg against the Serie A giants proved to be even more costly as Chelsea received a 3-0 thumping at the Stadio Olimpico.
Take away the 10 goals the London scored in two matches against Qarabag (no disrespect), and that leaves you with six goals in three games because of the one Roma shutout.
Coming from a squad that boasts elite frontline talents like Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Willian and others, that’s a stat line that doesn’t bode well for Chelsea as they head into the knockout round, where clubs are only going to get more and more challenging.
The rules are fairly simply for how the first knockout round draw will go. No team from the same country or group can be drawn against one another, which means Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City and potentially Liverpool are all hands off for the Blues, along with Roma.
Also, group winners from the group stage can only face runners’ up, which eliminates half the field immediately in terms of which clubs can face on another.
With those five clubs (assuming Liverpool takes care of business on Wednesday) excluded from Chelsea’s path in the first knockout phase, that leaves most likely three other clubs that the Blues could face in the Round of 16.
Let me explain.
Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Besiktas are all non-Premier League clubs and weren’t in Group C for the group stage. If a team other than Liverpool ends up winning Group E on Wednesday, then that could potentially open the door for a fourth team Chelsea could take on.
Assuming those three previously mentioned are in fact the ones available for selection though, the Blues may want to close their eyes during the draw.
Despite PSG’s recent slip-ups, the club has lost just two matches all season in competitions, while Spanish giants Barcelona look as good as ever. Lionel Messi and Co. haven’t lost a competitive match since August, when the Blaugrana dropped back-to-back games to rivals Real Madrid.
Besiktas would be the most-favorable team for Chelsea to take on (if they had a choice), but even the Turkish champions will be a tough out given their hostile home pitch and striker duo of Alvaro Negredo and Cenk Tosun.
Elsewhere, PSG dropped its second consecutive match in all competitions, falling to Bayern Munich in Germany, 3-1. However, the result wasn’t enough for the Parisians to surrender their top spot in Group B. Both sides have advanced to the knockout round, and could potentially be paired against one another in the Round of 16.
Group A
Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow
Benfica 0-2 Basel
Table
1. Man United — 15 pts (Advanced) 2. Basel — 12 pts (Advanced)
3. CSKA — 9 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Benfica — 0 pts
Manchester United secured its place in the Round of 16 in this season’s UEFA Champions League after picking up a 2-1 win over CKSA Moscow on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s side will be joined in the knockout phase by runners’ up in Group A — FC Basel.
Meanwhile, CSKA will transfer over to the Europa League, after finishing third in the UCL group stage.
The Red Devils responded admirably after the hour mark to ensure they’d go through to the last 16, when striker Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford put the hosts in front.
Alan Dzagoev gave the visitors the lead just before halftime, despite United’s protests over the player being in an offside position.
The referee played on in the situation due to the fact that when Daley Blind slid off the field in an attempt to block the cross, the United player was technically still behind the ball, as you can see in the video below.
A bit of controversy, but Dzagoev gives CSKA Moscow the 1-0 lead against Man United just before the break! https://t.co/dTdbf5XSKx
Although Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are already ensured of places in the next round, the two Group B giants have played an exciting match thus far, with the latter ahead by a 2-0 scoreline. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso are the difference for the German side.
CSKA Moscow has stunned Manchester United on the brink of halftime after Alan Dzagoev controversially put the Russians ahead at Old Trafford, 1-0.
Also in Group A, FC Basel leads at the Estadio da Luz against Benfica, which would see the Swiss side through to the last 16 if they see their victory out. Man United, CSKA and Basel are all currently level on 12 points, which would bring tiebreakers into effect if the matches finish with the same score lines.
Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado has Juventus ahead on the road against Olympiacos as the Italian side looks to reach the Round of 16 out of Group D.
Easy as you’d like with that finish, right, Juan?
Juve is currently level on points (11) with group leaders Barcelona, however, Barca would top the group — if results stand — based on its superior goal differential.
Cuadrado has put Juventus ahead against Olympiacos!