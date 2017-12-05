More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Clive Rose/Getty Images

Chelsea 1-1 Atleti: Blues finish runners’ up in Group C

By Matt ReedDec 5, 2017, 4:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea guided itself into the UEFA Champions League knockout phase on Tuesday after picking up a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Russia FA Chief Mutko receives life ban from IOC ]

The result sees Antonio Conte‘s group finish atop Group C, while Atleti bail out of the competition after finishing the group stage with seven points.

The Blues’ pressure proved to be too much for Atleti to handle though, with the London side breaking through in the 74th minute via an own goal by Stefan Savic.

It was Eden Hazard‘s darting run into the Atleti penalty area and left-footed blast that put Savic in an inopportune position, before he guided the ball into his own net.

Atletico needed a victory to push its way through to the last 16, however, the draw sees the Spanish side into the UEFA Europa League knockout phase.

Diego Simeone’s nabbed a goal in the 56th minute after Fernando Torres‘ headed flick gave Saul a wide open look at the net.

Antoine Griezmann had nearly opened the scoring for Atletico just moments in the second stanza, when the French international tested Thibaut Courtois from a free kick.

Atleti keeper Jan Oblak was surely counting his blessings throughout the first half, as Alvaro Morata and Co. gave the Spanish back line fits in the attacking third.

Oblak made a brilliant lunging stop to prevent Davide Zappacosta from finding the bottom corner in the 37th minute, after Cesc Fabregas set up the sequence for Chelsea.

The Blues had their first big chance in the 17th minute, when Morata cleverly spun at the top of the box before unleashing a curling effort that narrowly missed the right corner.

Chelsea’s inconsistency may come back to haunt them in UCL

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

In terms of qualifying for the knockout round, the Blues completed that mission on Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League play.

[ MORE: Man United tops Group A with comeback win over CKSA Moscow ]

It was the final step of the process though that now has Antonio Conte‘s side eagerly (and probably angrily) awaiting their opponent in the Round of 16.

The truth is, there’s nobody to blame but themselves for finishing second in Group C, despite being level on 11 points with winners AS Roma from Serie A.

Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid was just another reminder of Chelsea’s inconsistent play in their 2017/18 campaign, particularly in the UCL.

The Blues had their Spanish opposition on the back foot for much of the match, with Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak forced to make seven saves on the day at Stamford Bridge. Conte’s group couldn’t find a decisive second goal though, in spite of their countless chances created, which now leaves the defending Premier League champions in a precarious position ahead of the Round of 16.

Chelsea’s inconsistency goes beyond just one match, though. Outside of the team’s 6-0 opening match victory over Qarabag — who never realistically had a shot at advancing — the Blues had to grind out results just to advance.

Conte’s men squandered a two-goal lead over Roma on Matchday 3, before ultimately settling for a 3-3 tie in that match. Then, the return leg against the Serie A giants proved to be even more costly as Chelsea received a 3-0 thumping at the Stadio Olimpico.

Take away the 10 goals the London scored in two matches against Qarabag (no disrespect), and that leaves you with six goals in three games because of the one Roma shutout.

Coming from a squad that boasts elite frontline talents like Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Willian and others, that’s a stat line that doesn’t bode well for Chelsea as they head into the knockout round, where clubs are only going to get more and more challenging.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

The rules are fairly simply for how the first knockout round draw will go. No team from the same country or group can be drawn against one another, which means Manchester United, Tottenham, Manchester City and potentially Liverpool are all hands off for the Blues, along with Roma.

Also, group winners from the group stage can only face runners’ up, which eliminates half the field immediately in terms of which clubs can face on another.

With those five clubs (assuming Liverpool takes care of business on Wednesday) excluded from Chelsea’s path in the first knockout phase, that leaves most likely three other clubs that the Blues could face in the Round of 16.

Let me explain.

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Besiktas are all non-Premier League clubs and weren’t in Group C for the group stage. If a team other than Liverpool ends up winning Group E on Wednesday, then that could potentially open the door for a fourth team Chelsea could take on.

Assuming those three previously mentioned are in fact the ones available for selection though, the Blues may want to close their eyes during the draw.

Despite PSG’s recent slip-ups, the club has lost just two matches all season in competitions, while Spanish giants Barcelona look as good as ever. Lionel Messi and Co. haven’t lost a competitive match since August, when the Blaugrana dropped back-to-back games to rivals Real Madrid.

Besiktas would be the most-favorable team for Chelsea to take on (if they had a choice), but even the Turkish champions will be a tough out given their hostile home pitch and striker duo of Alvaro Negredo and Cenk Tosun.

UCL roundup: PSG falls to Bayern, but wins group; Two PL sides advance

Twitter/@SportStats_com
By Matt ReedDec 5, 2017, 5:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Only four spots remain open ahead of the Round of 16, following Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League action.

Manchester United, Roma, Basel and Juventus each booked their place in the knockout phase of this season’s UCL competition, after all four clubs picked up victories on the day.

[ MORE: Russia FA chief Mutko banned for life by IOC ]

The Red Devils managed to finish atop Group A after completing a 2-1 comeback over CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s men went behind on the stroke of halftime, but responded after the break through Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku finishes.

Fellow Premier League side Chelsea had already booked its place in the Round of 16 prior to Tuesday’s match, however, the team’s draw against Atletico Madrid was only good enough for Antonio Conte and Co. to finish runners’ up in Group C.

Elsewhere, PSG dropped its second consecutive match in all competitions, falling to Bayern Munich in Germany, 3-1. However, the result wasn’t enough for the Parisians to surrender their top spot in Group B. Both sides have advanced to the knockout round, and could potentially be paired against one another in the Round of 16.

Group A

Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow
Benfica 0-2 Basel

Table

1. Man United — 15 pts (Advanced)
2. Basel — 12 pts (Advanced)
3. CSKA — 9 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Benfica — 0 pts

Group B

Bayern Munich 3-1 PSG
Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht

Table

1. PSG — 15 pts (Advanced)
2. Bayern — 15 pts (Advanced)
3. Celtic — 3 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Anderlecht — 3 pts

Group C

Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Roma 1-0 Qarabag

Table

1. Roma — 11 pts (Advanced)
2. Chelsea — 11 pts (Advanced)
3. Atletico Madrid — 7 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Qarabag — 2 pts

Group D

Barcelona 2-0 Sporting CP
Olympiacos 0-2 Juventus

Table

1. Barcelona — 14 pts (Advanced)
2. Juventus — 11 pts (Advanced)
3. Sporting CP — 7 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Olympiacos — 1 pt

Man United 2-1 CSKA: Red Devils storm back in second half

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United secured its place in the Round of 16 in this season’s UEFA Champions League after picking up a 2-1 win over CKSA Moscow on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s side will be joined in the knockout phase by runners’ up in Group A — FC Basel.

Meanwhile, CSKA will transfer over to the Europa League, after finishing third in the UCL group stage.

[ MORE: Russia FA chief Mutko banned for life by IOC ]

The Red Devils responded admirably after the hour mark to ensure they’d go through to the last 16, when striker Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford put the hosts in front.

Alan Dzagoev gave the visitors the lead just before halftime, despite United’s protests over the player being in an offside position.

The referee played on in the situation due to the fact that when Daley Blind slid off the field in an attempt to block the cross, the United player was technically still behind the ball, as you can see in the video below.

Rashford nearly broke the deadlock after four minutes when the speedy attacker struck the post, after being set up by Lukaku.

At the half: Bayern leads PSG, Cuadrado has Juventus in front

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Matt ReedDec 5, 2017, 3:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three spots in the Round of 16 are up for grabs in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League action, and several sides are well on their way to locking the positions up.

[ MORE: Russia FA chief Mutko banned for life by IOC ]

Although Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are already ensured of places in the next round, the two Group B giants have played an exciting match thus far, with the latter ahead by a 2-0 scoreline. Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso are the difference for the German side.

CSKA Moscow has stunned Manchester United on the brink of halftime after Alan Dzagoev controversially put the Russians ahead at Old Trafford, 1-0.

Also in Group A, FC Basel leads at the Estadio da Luz against Benfica, which would see the Swiss side through to the last 16 if they see their victory out. Man United, CSKA and Basel are all currently level on 12 points, which would bring tiebreakers into effect if the matches finish with the same score lines.

Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado has Juventus ahead on the road against Olympiacos as the Italian side looks to reach the Round of 16 out of Group D.

Easy as you’d like with that finish, right, Juan?

Juve is currently level on points (11) with group leaders Barcelona, however, Barca would top the group — if results stand — based on its superior goal differential.

Group A

Manchester United 0-0 CSKA Moscow
Benfica 0-1 Basel

Group B

Bayern Munich 2-0 PSG
Celtic 0-0 Anderlecht

Group C

Chelsea 0-0 Atletico Madrid
Roma 0-0 Qarabag

Group D

Barcelona 0-0 Sporting CP
Olympiacos 0-1 Juventus