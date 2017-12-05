LIVE, UCL: Chelsea, Man United in group stage finales

Manchester United are said to be increasingly confident that Danny Rose will arrive at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, United believe Rose will arrive either in January or the summer with his relationship with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino breaking down.

Spurs refused to sell both Kyle Walker and Rose, their two full backs, last summer, with Walker going to Man City for $75 million and Rose remaining as he recovered from a knee injury. That led to him blasting the club and their ambition in an interview, which he has since apologized for. However, relations between Rose and his manager have remained frosty with the England international recently left out of their matchday squad for the north London derby at Arsenal.

Rose, 27, would cost United $75 million, which is a lot for left back who has been out injured for most of the last 12 months, but he’d be a big upgrade on their current options at left back which include playing Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind out of position or giving minutes to the out of favor Luke Shaw.

With United playing a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation increasingly often, Mourinho has cited the need for a new wide player on multiple occasions. Rose would fit the bill perfectly, even if the bill for Rose is hefty.

The Times reports that Eden Hazard is stalling on a new contract at Chelsea because he fancies a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard, 26, is said to have been offered a new $400,000 per week deal by the reigning Premier League champions but the Belgian international (who is contracted to the west London club until the summer of 2020) is in no rush to sign a new deal after last extending his contract in February 2015.

Per the report, Hazard is asking Chelsea to accept his wish to keep his options open and doesn’t want to be rushed into contract negotiations.

After recovering from a broken ankle over the summer, Hazard has been in fine form in recent weeks with five goals in eight PL starts this season. His partnership with Alvaro Morata had dazzled and the duo have breathed new life into Chelsea’s season.

Although Hazard has always claimed he is happy at Chelsea and wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, the captain of the Belgian national team is reportedly seen as a key way to not only reinvigorate Cristiano Ronaldo but also replace him and is wanted by Zinedine Zidane.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports