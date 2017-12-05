Man City’s David Silva doubtful for Manchester Derby

Manchester City could be without a key man for the Manchester Derby this weekend.
David Silva is rated as doubtful for the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) according to his manager Pep Guardiola.
Silva, who scored the winning goal for City against West Ham at the weekend to extend their Premier League winning run to 13-straight games, did not travel with the squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Wednesday.
Speaking ahead of that game, Guardiola had the following to say.
“David Silva has a little problem – I don’t know whether he will recover for Sunday,” Guardiola said.
If Silva does miss out, it will be a big blow for all-conquering Man City.
The Spanish international leads the Premier League in assists (along with his teammate Kevin De Bruyne) this season with eight so far and he signed a new one-year contract extension last week.
With Paul Pogba suspended for Manchester United for the derby and Silva doubtful, both teams could be without two key players in central midfield.
City have the likes of Bernardo Silva and Fabian Delph who could slot into midfield, while youngster Phil Foden may also be promoted to the bench for the derby.
Guardiola certainly has options if Silva doesn’t make it, but there’s no doubting the diminutive Spaniard has been in sensational form this season for the league leaders and a big reason for their imperious form.