Report: Man United confident of Rose; Hazard to Real Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 1:17 PM EST
Manchester United are said to be increasingly confident that Danny Rose will arrive at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, United believe Rose will arrive either in January or the summer with his relationship with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino breaking down.

Spurs refused to sell both Kyle Walker and Rose, their two full backs, last summer, with Walker going to Man City for $75 million and Rose remaining as he recovered from a knee injury. That led to him blasting the club and their ambition in an interview, which he has since apologized for. However, relations between Rose and his manager have remained frosty with the England international recently left out of their matchday squad for the north London derby at Arsenal.

Rose, 27, would cost United $75 million, which is a lot for left back who has been out injured for most of the last 12 months, but he’d be a big upgrade on their current options at left back which include playing Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind out of position or giving minutes to the out of favor Luke Shaw.

With United playing a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation increasingly often, Mourinho has cited the need for a new wide player on multiple occasions. Rose would fit the bill perfectly, even if the bill for Rose is hefty.

The Times reports that Eden Hazard is stalling on a new contract at Chelsea because he fancies a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard, 26, is said to have been offered a new $400,000 per week deal by the reigning Premier League champions but the Belgian international (who is contracted to the west London club until the summer of 2020) is in no rush to sign a new deal after last extending his contract in February 2015.

Per the report, Hazard is asking Chelsea to accept his wish to keep his options open and doesn’t want to be rushed into contract negotiations.

After recovering from a broken ankle over the summer, Hazard has been in fine form in recent weeks with five goals in eight PL starts this season. His partnership with Alvaro Morata had dazzled and the duo have breathed new life into Chelsea’s season.

Although Hazard has always claimed he is happy at Chelsea and wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, the captain of the Belgian national team is reportedly seen as a key way to not only reinvigorate Cristiano Ronaldo but also replace him and is wanted by Zinedine Zidane.

Judge orders arrest of Paraguayan player for sexual assault

Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) An Argentine judge has ordered the arrest of Paraguay midfielder Jonathan Fabbro for alleged sexual assault of an underage girl.

The 35-year-old Fabbro, who was born in Argentina, plays for Mexican club Lobos de Puebla.

The victim’s attorney told The Associated Press that the arrest order was issued because of descriptions of the incident by the victim and members of her family in April.

The former Boca Juniors, River Plate and Once Caldas player has not made comments about the accusation.

If found guilty, Fabbro could be in jail for up to 20 years.

Report: $335 million deal for Newcastle in the balance

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 11:32 AM EST
Amanda Staveley’s $335 million bid for Newcastle United is at risk of falling apart.

According to Sky Sports in the UK there needs to be significant progress made with the deal over the next seven days if the bid from Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners is to be successful.

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley put the club up for sale in October and wants a sale complete by the start of 2018.

The report suggests the next week is pivotal for the bid with Staveley and her partners said to be offering all of the money up front rather than in instalments as Ashley suggested.

It is believed Ashley wants around $500 million for Newcastle, the club he bought in 2007 for $180 million.

The businessman, a lifelong Newcastle fan, has seen the Magpies relegated from the Premier League twice during his 10 years as owner but they’ve been promoted back to the PL at the first time of asking on both occasions, including last season.

Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League in 2012-13 but with Rafael Benitez’s side currently in 15th spot in the PL, just five points above the relegation zone, Ashley wants to sell the club now to help the Magpies reach the next level as he can no longer put any of his own money into the club for new transfers.

The much-maligned owner is holding out to get what he feels he deserves after a decade of criticism from the fans over the way he has run the club.

PCP are said to want to have the deal done and dusted by January so they can spend money on improving the squad in the transfer window and help Benitez secure their PL status, but it is believed Ashley has known about their offer for three weeks and doesn’t think it is suitable.

Unless PCP up their bid substantially or Ashley has a sudden change of heart, it appears this takeover deal could have hit a major snag. The only saving grace is that Ashley has intimated he wants a quick sale and he may be forced into accepting an offer well below his current valuation of the club very quickly, especially with Newcastle sliding further towards the relegation zone.

Champions League predictions – Week 6

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 10:35 AM EST
For the sixth and final time during the UEFA Champions League group stage it is time to predict the scores for all 16 matches over the next two days.

There are plenty of spots in the Round of 16 and Europa League Round of 32 still up for grabs.

Below you will find score predictions for all 16 UCL games across the next two days.

Feel free to join in down in the comments section.

Tuesday

Group A
Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow
Benfica 1-1 Basel

Group B
Bayern Munich 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic 3-1 Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea 2-2 Atletico Madrid
Roma 2-0 Qarabag

Group D
Olympiacos 0-3 Juventus
Barcelona 3-1 Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday

Group E
Maribor 1-3 Sevilla
Liverpool 2-1 Spartak Moscow

Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Man City
Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli

Group G
FC Porto 2-1 Monaco
RB Leipzig 2-0 Besiktas

Group H
Real Madrid 4-1 Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 APOEL

Man City’s David Silva doubtful for Manchester Derby

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
Manchester City could be without a key man for the Manchester Derby this weekend.

David Silva is rated as doubtful for the trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) according to his manager Pep Guardiola.

Silva, who scored the winning goal for City against West Ham at the weekend to extend their Premier League winning run to 13-straight games, did not travel with the squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of that game, Guardiola had the following to say.

“David Silva has a little problem – I don’t know whether he will recover for Sunday,” Guardiola said.

If Silva does miss out, it will be a big blow for all-conquering Man City.

The Spanish international leads the Premier League in assists (along with his teammate Kevin De Bruyne) this season with eight so far and he signed a new one-year contract extension last week.

With Paul Pogba suspended for Manchester United for the derby and Silva doubtful, both teams could be without two key players in central midfield.

City have the likes of Bernardo Silva and Fabian Delph who could slot into midfield, while youngster Phil Foden may also be promoted to the bench for the derby.

Guardiola certainly has options if Silva doesn’t make it, but there’s no doubting the diminutive Spaniard has been in sensational form this season for the league leaders and a big reason for their imperious form.