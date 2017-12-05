More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Russia FA chief Mutko expected to carry out World Cup role, despite IOC ban

By Matt ReedDec 5, 2017, 2:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Major news transpired on Tuesday as Russia was barred from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, which are set to be held in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Russia — which will play host to next summer’s World Cup — was determined to have direct ties to “state-sponsored doping,” according to a decision by the International Olympic Committee.

[ MORE: SUM president Kathy Carter announces run for U.S. Soccer position ]

At the center of the controversy is Vitaly Mutko, who currently serves as Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, as well as his role as the head of the Russian Football Federation and leader in Russia’s World Cup hosting committee.

In the IOC’s decision, Mutko has been banned for life from all Olympics activity, however, he is expected to continue his role with his native country as Russia prepares to play host to the World Cup in 2018.

On Friday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke about about allegations against the Russians over the country’s ties to doping, but didn’t seem too concerned about the issue.

“As far as I’m concerned and as far as Fifa is concerned, the answer is simple: (the IOC decision) will have no impact,” Infantino said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to address the sanctions from the IOC on Wednesday at the All-Russian Forum of Volunteers.

It is uncertain whether FIFA will intervene in the situation following the IOC’s decision.

Russia was drawn in Group A for the World Cup during last week’s festivities, and will be paired with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay during the group stage.

LIVE, UCL: Chelsea, Man United in group stage finales

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 2:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

The final set of games in Groups A-D take place in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Manchester United need a point at home against CSKA Moscow to seal their place in the Round of 16 as Group A winners, while Chelsea know a win against Atletico Madrid at home will clinch top spot in Group C.

Elsewhere Celtic need to only avoid a 3-0 defeat against Anderlecht at Celtic Park to reach the Europa League Round of 32, while Juventus aren’t assured of a spot in the last 16. It is between Juve and Sporting Lisbon for second place in Group D.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s games, which all kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET and you can follow all the action live by clicking on the link above.

[ MORE: Champions League standings

Tuesday UCL schedule

Group A
Manchester United vs. CSKA Moscow
Benfica vs. Basel

Group B
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Celtic vs. Anderlecht

Group C
Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid
Roma vs. Qarabag

Group D
Barcelona vs. Sporting Lisbon
Olympiacos vs. Juventus

Report: Man United confident of Rose; Hazard to Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 1:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester United are said to be increasingly confident that Danny Rose will arrive at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, United believe Rose will arrive either in January or the summer with his relationship with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino breaking down.

Spurs refused to sell both Kyle Walker and Rose, their two full backs, last summer, with Walker going to Man City for $75 million and Rose remaining as he recovered from a knee injury. That led to him blasting the club and their ambition in an interview, which he has since apologized for. However, relations between Rose and his manager have remained frosty with the England international recently left out of their matchday squad for the north London derby at Arsenal.

Rose, 27, would cost United $75 million, which is a lot for left back who has been out injured for most of the last 12 months, but he’d be a big upgrade on their current options at left back which include playing Ashley Young, Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind out of position or giving minutes to the out of favor Luke Shaw.

With United playing a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation increasingly often, Mourinho has cited the need for a new wide player on multiple occasions. Rose would fit the bill perfectly, even if the bill for Rose is hefty.

The Times reports that Eden Hazard is stalling on a new contract at Chelsea because he fancies a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard, 26, is said to have been offered a new $400,000 per week deal by the reigning Premier League champions but the Belgian international (who is contracted to the west London club until the summer of 2020) is in no rush to sign a new deal after last extending his contract in February 2015.

Per the report, Hazard is asking Chelsea to accept his wish to keep his options open and doesn’t want to be rushed into contract negotiations.

After recovering from a broken ankle over the summer, Hazard has been in fine form in recent weeks with five goals in eight PL starts this season. His partnership with Alvaro Morata had dazzled and the duo have breathed new life into Chelsea’s season.

Although Hazard has always claimed he is happy at Chelsea and wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, the captain of the Belgian national team is reportedly seen as a key way to not only reinvigorate Cristiano Ronaldo but also replace him and is wanted by Zinedine Zidane.

Judge orders arrest of Paraguayan player for sexual assault

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) An Argentine judge has ordered the arrest of Paraguay midfielder Jonathan Fabbro for alleged sexual assault of an underage girl.

The 35-year-old Fabbro, who was born in Argentina, plays for Mexican club Lobos de Puebla.

The victim’s attorney told The Associated Press that the arrest order was issued because of descriptions of the incident by the victim and members of her family in April.

The former Boca Juniors, River Plate and Once Caldas player has not made comments about the accusation.

If found guilty, Fabbro could be in jail for up to 20 years.

Report: $335 million deal for Newcastle in the balance

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 5, 2017, 11:32 AM EST
1 Comment

Amanda Staveley’s $335 million bid for Newcastle United is at risk of falling apart.

According to Sky Sports in the UK there needs to be significant progress made with the deal over the next seven days if the bid from Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners is to be successful.

Current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley put the club up for sale in October and wants a sale complete by the start of 2018.

The report suggests the next week is pivotal for the bid with Staveley and her partners said to be offering all of the money up front rather than in instalments as Ashley suggested.

It is believed Ashley wants around $500 million for Newcastle, the club he bought in 2007 for $180 million.

The businessman, a lifelong Newcastle fan, has seen the Magpies relegated from the Premier League twice during his 10 years as owner but they’ve been promoted back to the PL at the first time of asking on both occasions, including last season.

Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League in 2012-13 but with Rafael Benitez’s side currently in 15th spot in the PL, just five points above the relegation zone, Ashley wants to sell the club now to help the Magpies reach the next level as he can no longer put any of his own money into the club for new transfers.

The much-maligned owner is holding out to get what he feels he deserves after a decade of criticism from the fans over the way he has run the club.

PCP are said to want to have the deal done and dusted by January so they can spend money on improving the squad in the transfer window and help Benitez secure their PL status, but it is believed Ashley has known about their offer for three weeks and doesn’t think it is suitable.

Unless PCP up their bid substantially or Ashley has a sudden change of heart, it appears this takeover deal could have hit a major snag. The only saving grace is that Ashley has intimated he wants a quick sale and he may be forced into accepting an offer well below his current valuation of the club very quickly, especially with Newcastle sliding further towards the relegation zone.