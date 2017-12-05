UCL roundup: PSG falls to Bayern, but wins group; Two PL sides advance

Only four spots remain open ahead of the Round of 16, following Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League action.
Manchester United, Roma, Basel and Juventus each booked their place in the knockout phase of this season’s UCL competition, after all four clubs picked up victories on the day.
The Red Devils managed to finish atop Group A after completing a 2-1 comeback over CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s men went behind on the stroke of halftime, but responded after the break through Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku finishes.
Fellow Premier League side Chelsea had already booked its place in the Round of 16 prior to Tuesday’s match, however, the team’s draw against Atletico Madrid was only good enough for Antonio Conte and Co. to finish runners’ up in Group C.
Elsewhere, PSG dropped its second consecutive match in all competitions, falling to Bayern Munich in Germany, 3-1. However, the result wasn’t enough for the Parisians to surrender their top spot in Group B. Both sides have advanced to the knockout round, and could potentially be paired against one another in the Round of 16.
Group A
Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moscow
Benfica 0-2 Basel
Table
1. Man United — 15 pts (Advanced)
2. Basel — 12 pts (Advanced)
3. CSKA — 9 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Benfica — 0 pts
Group B
Bayern Munich 3-1 PSG
Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht
Table
1. PSG — 15 pts (Advanced)
2. Bayern — 15 pts (Advanced)
3. Celtic — 3 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Anderlecht — 3 pts
Group C
Chelsea 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Roma 1-0 Qarabag
Table
1. Roma — 11 pts (Advanced)
2. Chelsea — 11 pts (Advanced)
3. Atletico Madrid — 7 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Qarabag — 2 pts
Group D
Barcelona 2-0 Sporting CP
Olympiacos 0-2 Juventus
Table
1. Barcelona — 14 pts (Advanced)
2. Juventus — 11 pts (Advanced)
3. Sporting CP — 7 pts (Europa League transfer)
4. Olympiacos — 1 pt