FIFA lifts Kuwait’s 2-year ban from international soccer

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 8:42 AM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says it has lifted Kuwait’s ban from international soccer.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is in Kuwait to confirm the government is no longer interfering in how the soccer federation is being run.

FIFA says the “Kuwait Parliament has adopted a new sports law” which complies with its statutes.

The ban was imposed in October 2015, leaving Kuwait unable to play its World Cup qualifiers. Because the 2019 Asian Cup qualifying program was linked to the World Cup, Kuwait also dropped out of the continental competition.

Kuwait remains suspended by the International Olympic Committee. Its athletes competed at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics as an independent team.

Mourinho starts mind games before Manchester Derby

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 9:33 AM EST
Jose Mourinho is starting the mind games nice and early ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend.

Bless him.

Manchester United host Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Old Trafford with plenty of injury news and suspensions for both teams with City eight points ahead of second-place United in the table.

With that in mind, Mourinho spoke to the media following United’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday and took a dig at both Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger for their somewhat vague injury updates.

Mourinho is playing it straight. So he says…

“The truth is Eric Bailly, no chance for the weekend. Phil Jones a chance. Fellaini a chance. Zlatan a big chance. Matic is injured but will play for sure. I’m telling you the truth. He is injured but he will play… That is the truth. No stories of Lacazette, David Silva, all the truth,” Mourinho said.

That’s right Jose, from now on it’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

What is this all about?

Mourinho got upset after United’s 3-1 win at Arsenal at the weekend with Wenger previously stating that the Gunners top goalscorer, Alexandre Lacazette, was out injured and couldn’t play.

Lacazette started, scored and played the full 90 and that led to Mourinho congratulating Arsenal’s medical staff, somewhat sarcastically, after the game. Given his previous with Wenger, it appeared he took Lacazette’s remarkable recovery to heart.

With Guardiola saying on Tuesday that David Silva, the assist leader in the PL, is doubtful for Sunday, Mourinho appears to be questioning if Silva is actually struggling with a knock and if Guardiola is playing the same game Wenger was.

The master of mind games is calling out Wenger and Guardiola for what he believes to be a bit of skullduggery.

*Insert a saying about the pot calling the kettle something…*

USA among leading nations buying 2018 World Cup tickets

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 7:39 AM EST
We all know the U.S. national team will not play at the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer, but that hasn’t stopped fans in the United States snapping up tickets for the tournament.

Seriously.

In an updated list of the nations to make the highest number of ticket applications for the tournament, the U.S. is among the top 10 with hosts Russia leading the way (obviously) with 66 percent of World Cup tickets requested so far coming from Russian citizens.

FIFA’s random selection draw for World Cup tickets opened up on Dec. 5 and will run until Jan. 31, 2018, with fans able to bid for which tickets they want and they’ll then find out at a later date if they get the tickets they wanted.

From the first 24 hours of ticket sales, below is a look at the top 10 nations when it comes to making ticket applications with FIFA not releasing specific rankings among the top 10.

  • Russia (hosts, 66%)
  • Argentina
  • Peru
  • Mexico
  • USA
  • Colombia
  • Brazil
  • Morocco
  • Egypt
  • China
  • Poland

Some intriguing geographical information here with 8 of the top 10 nations (excluding hosts Russia) actually playing in the World Cup, but the USA and China are the only nations among the top 10 who will not see their teams play at the World Cup.

Mexico appear high on the list, while fans of Morocco, Egypt and Peru are making the most of their teams being at the World Cup for the first time in decades.

Aside from that, a lack of ticket applications from the likes of England, Germany and France is surprising, but seeing Brazil, Argentina and Colombia among this list is not. All three nations take a huge band of traveling fans wherever they go and Russia will be full of South American flair next summer.

Judging by some of the empty seats in Russian stadiums for the Confederations Cup last summer, it would seem like most of the fans applying for tickets will get lucky.

Barcelona faces Celta in Copa del Rey, Madrid gets Numancia

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid will play second-division club Numancia.

Barcelona, which has won the competition for the last three years, was held to a 2-2 draw by Celta in the Spanish league on Saturday at Camp Nou.

Tuesday’s draw also paired Atletico Madrid with third-division club Lleida. Formentera, another third-tier club, will play last-year’s losing finalist, Alaves.

The other pairings are: Cadiz vs. Sevilla; Leganes vs. Villarreal; Las Palmas vs. Valencia; and Espanyol vs. Levante.

The matches will be played during the first and second weeks of January.

Sounders’ Stefan Frei returns to site of his famous moment

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Associated PressDec 5, 2017, 7:45 PM EST
TUKWILA, Wash. (AP) Stefan Frei would like to make one thing perfectly clear before the Seattle Sounders set foot again in Toronto.

He would prefer it if someone else on the Sounders roster becomes the MVP of the MLS Cup final this time.

“I would really prefer it if one of our strikers became MVP this year,” Seattle’s starting goalkeeper said with a chuckle.

Frei will return to the scene of his greatest professional moment Saturday when the Sounders face Toronto in the championship match trying to become the fourth team in MLS history to win consecutive league titles.

A year ago, Frei made one of the most stunning saves in the history of MLS championship matches, changing directions and leaping in desperation to get his left hand on Jozy Altidore‘s attempted header in extra time that seemed destined for the top corner of the goal. It was the save Seattle needed to get to penalty kicks, where Frei made another save on Michael Bradley and Roman Torres eventually won the title for the Sounders with his made penalty in the sixth round.

But it’s the save on Altidore that everyone remembers and is certain to be shown repeatedly prior to Saturday’s rematch.

“I’m going to try and do the same thing as last year and at some point really zone out you guys and social media and just focus on the game,” Frei said.

While last year’s game will get a lot of the attention this week, it’s the defensive performance in this year’s playoff run that deserves the focus. Seattle has yet to allow a goal in four postseason games. The Sounders haven’t allowed a goal since a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia on Oct. 1. That’s a span of six full games since a shot got past Frei or backup Tyler Miller. Miller started the first leg of the West finals against Houston while Frei was slowed by a leg injury.

In the postseason, the Sounders have not allowed a goal since the first leg of the 2016 West finals, the longest postseason shutout streak in MLS history.

“It builds confidence throughout the squad when you have someone like Stef in goal,” Seattle forward Will Bruin said. “He’s going to make a big save when needed.”

For Frei, the final in Toronto will be the conclusion of nearly two non-stop seasons of soccer. It started in February 2016 when Seattle opened its training camp. Between the length of last year’s MLS season and being called into the U.S. national team training camp last January, Frei only had a few weeks of rest in between last year’s championship match and the start of preparations for this season.

But this has arguably been his finest season in MLS. Frei led the league with 13 shutouts in the regular season. In a sign of how much Seattle has improved defensively, he was forced to save just 84 shots in the regular season, the fewest of his four seasons with Seattle.

Frei made it a point to appreciate the atmosphere and celebration after Seattle beat Houston to clinch the Western Conference title last week. A year ago, all Seattle celebrations came away from home. When the final whistle blew last Thursday, Frei climbed on the crossbar of his goal in front of Seattle’s most rabid supporters and pumped his fists in celebration. While the championship match will again be in Toronto, at least part of this run was shared with the fans at home.

“It was awesome. I wish I could have given everybody in the stadium a hug,” Frei said. “We were so fortunate to get on that run last year and capture two trophies, but unfortunately both of them were away from home. So this last weekend when we had a chance to win one at home was amazing.”