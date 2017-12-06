Fonseca goes Zorro after ending Man City’s 22-match run

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds by beating a team that hadn’t lost this season?

You could forgive Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca for feeling like a hero, even if that isn’t the reason he donned the mask, hat, and cape of Californian legend Zorro.

No word on whether he refers to Bernard as Tornado.

[ MORE: Shakhtar 2-1 Man City ]

Shakhtar ended Manchester City’s 22-match unbeaten run on Wednesday, scoring a pair of first half goals and holding on to win 2-1 in Ukraine.

Fonseca had made a promise to dress as Zorro if Shakhtar advanced into the knockout rounds, and he was true to his word. Even his interpreter popped on a mask. From the BBC:

“This is the most joyful press conference of my career,” Fonseca, who was recently linked with the Everton job, said. “I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar’s supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team.”

The 44-year-old has managed Porto and Braga before taking the reins at Donetsk last season, where he’s since lost just seven times.

This is the moment Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca fulfilled a promise to hold a press conference wearing a Zorro mask if his team reached the Champions League last 16. Just think, this man could have been Everton manager #MCFC #EFC pic.twitter.com/z85pGcNGrl — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) December 6, 2017

Follow @NicholasMendola