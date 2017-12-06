More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Fonseca goes Zorro after ending Man City’s 22-match run

By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 7:38 PM EST
Advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds by beating a team that hadn’t lost this season?

You could forgive Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca for feeling like a hero, even if that isn’t the reason he donned the mask, hat, and cape of Californian legend Zorro.

No word on whether he refers to Bernard as Tornado.

Shakhtar ended Manchester City’s 22-match unbeaten run on Wednesday, scoring a pair of first half goals and holding on to win 2-1 in Ukraine.

Fonseca had made a promise to dress as Zorro if Shakhtar advanced into the knockout rounds, and he was true to his word. Even his interpreter popped on a mask. From the BBC:

“This is the most joyful press conference of my career,” Fonseca, who was recently linked with the Everton job, said.

“I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar’s supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team.”

The 44-year-old has managed Porto and Braga before taking the reins at Donetsk last season, where he’s since lost just seven times.

Europa League preview: Field set for final trim

AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 8:22 PM EST
The UEFA Europa League gained some big names this week with the third-place teams of the Champions League, but will it lose some others?

Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Sporting CP are among eight UCL drop-outs to join the UEL for the knockout rounds.

Everton and Hoffenheim have already been eliminated, and Koln, Marseille, and Athletic Bilbao could bow out of the tournament without results on Thursday.

Only eight spots remain before Thursday’s action, with giants Arsenal and AC Milan already through before matches with BATE Borisov and Rijeka. The Gunners will be without Shkrodan Mustafi for the match, and will face a desperate BATE team which can still advance in a number of scenarios.

The other Premier League side in the tournament, Everton, is in Cyprus to face Apollon Limassol in a match thatb doesn’t matter for either side. Sam Allardyce will likely have little use for it ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Group F is the only bunch with two spots still open. Sheriff Tiraspol (Romania) leads the way, and needs just a point from Copenhagen. The hosts need to top Sheriff, while Lokomotiv Moscow advances with a win at Fastav Zlin or a Copenhagen draw or loss.

As for the three big names in question:

— Marseille advances with a win at home to Red Bull Salzburg, or a draw and help from Vitoria against Konyaspor.

— Koln goes through with a win at Red Star Belgrade.

— Athletic Bilbao simply needs to avoid a loss in Ukraine to Zorya Luhansk.

Jonathan Klinsmann to make Hertha Berlin debut in Europe

U.S. Soccer
Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 6:50 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann, will make his Hertha Berlin and European debut in the team’s Europa League game against Swedish side Ostersunds FK on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Klinsmann made six appearances for Hertha’s under-23 side in the fourth-tier regional league. He is getting his chance with the senior team as regular goalkeeper Rune Jarstein skips Hertha’s international games and his back-up Thomas Kraft is out with a cold.

Hertha is already out of the Europa League, so only pride is at stake against Ostersund.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai says, “Jonathan has developed well. He looks good and is much better in training, from his stability and control.”

The 1.94-meter tall Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, was handed his first professional contract after impressing Hertha during a trial in the offseason. He previously played for University of California.

Klopp relaxed after rout: “Nothing to moan about”

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 6:05 PM EST
When Liverpool is humming, there’s little like it.

The Reds were on song Wednesday when they needed it, smoking Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Jurgen Klopp may have not been entirely pleased with his side’s 5-1 win over Brighton this weekend, but Wednesday was another story.

Liverpool got a trio of goals from Philippe Coutinho and two more from Sadio Mane. Goalkeeper Loris Karius was rarely in action, and the Reds left Klopp gushing over a microphone.

“It’s really difficult when we go to the next gear and use the space, it was nice to watch tonight. I have nothing to moan about tonight, it’s all good. We changed the system a little bit, the boys did it really well. The defense was spot on, I really liked it.

“I don’t mind too much who we get – usually I always get Real Madrid so we will see. We have no preferred opponents, it will be really nice after a long time. I love this kind of news.”

Liverpool can draw Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, and Real Madrid. Klopp has plenty of experience against several of those sides, including Bayern from his time with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in the 2015-16 Europa League final.

Who can Premier League clubs draw in Champions League Round of 16?

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 5:14 PM EST
Chelsea’s failure to win its UEFA Champions League group conspired with its four Premier League peers winning theirs to limit their Round of 16 opponents to three teams.

There’s a 67 percent chance the Blues will draw Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain when the balls are drawn on Monday.

The other four Premier League sides can meet six teams each, separated from Chelsea and the second-place team in their groups.

Tottenham’s dismantling of its group means it cannot face Real Madrid, though it could still draw Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Chelsea
Barcelona
Besiktas
Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool
Basel
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Shakhtar Donetsk
Porto
Real Madrid

Manchester City
Real Madrid
Porto
Sevilla
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Basel

Manchester United
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Porto
Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sevilla
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Basel