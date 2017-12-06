Jonathan Klinsmann to make Hertha Berlin debut in Europe

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

BERLIN (AP) Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann, will make his Hertha Berlin and European debut in the team’s Europa League game against Swedish side Ostersunds FK on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Klinsmann made six appearances for Hertha’s under-23 side in the fourth-tier regional league. He is getting his chance with the senior team as regular goalkeeper Rune Jarstein skips Hertha’s international games and his back-up Thomas Kraft is out with a cold.

Hertha is already out of the Europa League, so only pride is at stake against Ostersund.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai says, “Jonathan has developed well. He looks good and is much better in training, from his stability and control.”

The 1.94-meter tall Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, was handed his first professional contract after impressing Hertha during a trial in the offseason. He previously played for University of California.