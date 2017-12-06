Klopp relaxed after rout: “Nothing to moan about”

When Liverpool is humming, there’s little like it.

The Reds were on song Wednesday when they needed it, smoking Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Jurgen Klopp may have not been entirely pleased with his side’s 5-1 win over Brighton this weekend, but Wednesday was another story.

Liverpool got a trio of goals from Philippe Coutinho and two more from Sadio Mane. Goalkeeper Loris Karius was rarely in action, and the Reds left Klopp gushing over a microphone.

“It’s really difficult when we go to the next gear and use the space, it was nice to watch tonight. I have nothing to moan about tonight, it’s all good. We changed the system a little bit, the boys did it really well. The defense was spot on, I really liked it. “I don’t mind too much who we get – usually I always get Real Madrid so we will see. We have no preferred opponents, it will be really nice after a long time. I love this kind of news.”

Liverpool can draw Basel, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Porto, and Real Madrid. Klopp has plenty of experience against several of those sides, including Bayern from his time with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in the 2015-16 Europa League final.

