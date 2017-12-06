LIVE, UCL: Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham in action

Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday with Liverpool knowing a win will see them win Group E and make it five PL teams in the last 16 of the UCL.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side can’t afford to lost at home to Spartak Moscow, because if they do and Sevilla beat Maribor then Liverpool will crash out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Tottenham Hotspur host APOEL Nicosia in Group H with Spurs already secured of top spot ahead of reigning European champs Real Madrid. Borussia Dortmund head to play Real on Wednesday, with Christian Pulisic and Co. hoping to seal the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 spot ahead of APOEL.

Manchester City have secured top spot in Group F and Pep Guardiola‘s men head to Shakhtar Donetsk looking to make it six wins from six in the group stage. Shakhtar and Napoli could both still finish second and reach the last 16 with Feyenoord guaranteed to finish bottom of the group.

Elsewhere, Besiktas have already reached the last 16 and won Group G but both FC Porto and RB Leipzig can reach the last 16 with Leipzig needing to beat Besiktas and hope that Porto do not beat Monaco.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Wednesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group E

Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow

Maribor vs. Sevilla

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City

Feyenoord vs. Napoli

Group G

FC Porto vs. Monaco

RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

Group H

Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur vs. APOEL

