More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Liverpool make complaint over “racist” abuse of Rhian Brewster

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool have made a formal complaint to UEFA regarding alleged racist abuse towards 17-year-old striker Rhian Brewster.

The England U-17 star, who won the Golden Boot at the recent U-17 World Cup as the young Three Lions were crowned world champs, reacted angrily at the end of Liverpool’ 2-0 win in the UEFA Youth Champions League game against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Brewster’s U-19 Liverpool teammates and staff, including manager Steven Gerrard, had to restrain the striker who was visibly upset about the actions of one of Spartak’s defenders.

Gerrard had the following to say to media outlets after the game.

“It’s difficult for me to comment on it right now. It’s something that the club will look into and deal with.”

This is not the first act of racist abuse against a Liverpool youth team player this season when playing against Spartak.

Back in September, fans of the Russian club were found guilty of racist chants and gestures against Liverpool’s Bobby Adekanye when the U-19 sides played in Moscow.

Spartak were given a partial stadium ban for one UEFA Youth League game by UEFA.

Dele signs for new agency; joins Ronaldo, Kane, Mourinho

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dele Alli has signed up to be represented by CAA Sports.

Alli, 21, will remain with his current agent, Rob Segal, when it comes to soccer matters but off the field CAA — they represent Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and his Spurs teammate Harry Kane — will take care of the Tottenham and England star.

The reigning PFA Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons is a hot commodity.

Reports have suggested that Alli will also switch to “super agent” Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo and Mourinho’s agent, when his deal with Segal runs out next year.

That will leave Spurs fans slightly worried that it may mean a move to one of the Spanish giants or elsewhere is on the cards for one of the top midfield prospects in the game.

Is this a massive deal? For Alli, yes. It means he will be working with big brands across the globe on commercial deals.

As for his Spurs future, reports continue to linger that he fancies a move to Real Madrid and if he does switch agents to Mendes next year then those rumors would certainly ramp up a few notches.

The life of a professional player is short and they have every right to maximize their value on and off the pitch, but moving to a huge agency will set alarm bells ringing in the minds of Tottenham fans.

With Spurs’ rigid wage structure, chairman Daniel Levy will not be able to offer Alli the same wages the likes of Real Madrid or Barca can. With his wages going up outside of the pitch, surely Alli will want the similar to happen from his soccer career.

This isn’t too big of a deal just yet, but when we see a player changing agents, which Alli could do soon, it’s often a sign that a big-money move is on the horizon.

McBride slams MLS with Columbus Crew’s future uncertain

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 11:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brian McBride is a Columbus Crew legend. Nobody can ever take that away from him.

But it seems increasingly likely that the Columbus Crew will be taken away from Major League Soccer.

With current Crew owner Anthony Precourt pushing ahead with his plans to relocate the franchise, one of the 10 MLS originals, to Austin, Texas now that the 2017 season is over, it is unclear what lies in store for Columbus’ future.

Speaking to ESPN’s Max and Herc pod earlier this week, USMNT legend McBride doesn’t believe they’ll be in Columbus for much longer.

“I’d love to see the Crew in Columbus. I honestly have to say that that is sadly not looking like it’s going to be possible (to keep the team in Columbus). When you read the (MLS) commissioner saying, ‘Well, you can apply to have a new franchise,’ all those things sort of tell me the writing’s on the wall. And that’s a shame because it is an absolutely awesome city,” McBride said.

“People are like, ‘Oh, it’s Middle America.’ There’s great things to do, it’s very much a family town but even if you don’t have a family you can still have a lot of fun. For me, it’s incredibly near and dear to my heart because I became a man there and I learned how to measure my being a professional soccer player and to having a life outside of soccer and then of course marrying my wife and having my family be a part of the city is very much something that will always be there.”

McBride also revealed he had spoken to a high-ranking official with the team and told them they messed up by not telling the supporters first about their plans and what was going on behind-the-scenes, then he slammed Major League Soccer when asked if it was also their fault.

“What I know is just what I’ve read. If (what has been written is true), I think they have a part to play, too, because they knew this was going on and they knew that they were building something to allow this to happen,” McBride said. “That doesn’t sit well with me because it’s in Columbus, but it also doesn’t sit well with me if I was a supporter of a different club.”

It is hard to argue with any of what McBride is saying here. The former Columbus, Fulham and Chicago Fire forward has hit the nail on the head.

Of course, he has a strong connection to the Crew after making his name in Columbus from 1996-2004 before moving to the Premier League and going on to become one of the greatest strikers in USMNT history.

McBride is airing the views of MLS fans across the country who aren’t happy, at all, with the way the situation has been handled by the ownership group in Columbus and also by the league office.

US youngster signs new deal at Benfica

Benfica
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Texas native Keaton Parks has signed a new deal with reigning Portuguese champions Benfica.

[ MORE: Mourinho starts mind games ]

The 20-year-old midfielder arrived in the Portuguese capital last summer and made his debut for the first team in the Portuguese Cup in November.

He has now signed a new one-year contract extension after an impressive start to life at Benfica. Also, it’s pretty badass that he has his first name on the back of his shirt. Just saying.

Parks’ career path saw him move from Plano, Texas to Portuguese LigaPro (second tier) side Varzim in 2015 after he was scouted by Varzim after playing against them for NPSL side Liverpool Warriors, his club side in Texas.

At Varzim he made his way into their first team as a teenager in 2016-17 and that led to him joining Benfica in the summer to play for their reserve team in LigaPro.

Parks told Benfica’s website that he has been delighted with his start at the Estadio da Luz.

“I feel very good, I’m very excited to start a new stage at Benfica, to continue my journey here and to have my opportunity with the main team and the B team as I move forward,” Parks said. “As a new team, I did not have high expectations, I did not know what to expect, but it has been a fantastic experience.  Playing with the reserve team and to have my chance with the main team as well: it’s been fantastic.

“Training with them every day, playing at the weekend, it has been good. The team is working well this year. We are getting to know each other, to learn how one another plays, to create chemistry in the team. It’s been a good experience. The coach helps me a lot, all the coaches help me in the B team. My colleagues talk to me a lot, they help me and I think I’ve been developing a lot since I arrived. ”

Below is a look at Parks doing his stuff in midfield for Benfica’s reserve team, scoring an equalizer from outside the box against their fierce rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Holding down a starting spot for Benfica’s reserve squad and being part of their first team is no mean feat and with the U.S. U-20 side calling up Parks for a training camp in London earlier this year, he will surely get his chance very soon for the U.S. youth national teams.

Benfica’s reputation as a breeding ground for some of the top young talent in world soccer (Angel di Maria, David Luiz and Ederson to name a few) means that Parks will likely get plenty more chances with the first team as he develops.

His aim is to keep pushing hard for a first team spot with the Portuguese giants.

“Continue in Benfica, work hard and, if everything goes well, have more opportunities in the main team, more minutes in the games and prove my quality,” Parks added.

Remember the name: Keaton Parks.

Mourinho starts mind games before Manchester Derby

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 9:33 AM EST
1 Comment

Jose Mourinho is starting the mind games nice and early ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend.

Bless him.

Manchester United host Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Old Trafford with plenty of injury news and suspensions for both teams with City eight points ahead of second-place United in the table.

With that in mind, Mourinho spoke to the media following United’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday and took a dig at both Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger for their somewhat vague injury updates.

Mourinho is playing it straight. So he says…

“The truth is Eric Bailly, no chance for the weekend. Phil Jones a chance. Fellaini a chance. Zlatan a big chance. Matic is injured but will play for sure. I’m telling you the truth. He is injured but he will play… That is the truth. No stories of Lacazette, David Silva, all the truth,” Mourinho said.

That’s right Jose, from now on it’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

What is this all about?

Mourinho got upset after United’s 3-1 win at Arsenal at the weekend with Wenger previously stating that the Gunners top goalscorer, Alexandre Lacazette, was out injured and couldn’t play.

Lacazette started, scored and played the full 90 and that led to Mourinho congratulating Arsenal’s medical staff, somewhat sarcastically, after the game. Given his previous with Wenger, it appeared he took Lacazette’s remarkable recovery to heart.

With Guardiola saying on Tuesday that David Silva, the assist leader in the PL, is doubtful for Sunday, Mourinho appears to be questioning if Silva is actually struggling with a knock and if Guardiola is playing the same game Wenger was.

The master of mind games is calling out Wenger and Guardiola for what he believes to be a bit of skullduggery.

*Insert a saying about the pot calling the kettle something…*