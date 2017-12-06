Mourinho starts mind games before Manchester Derby

Jose Mourinho is starting the mind games nice and early ahead of the Manchester derby this weekend.
Bless him.
Manchester United host Manchester City on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Old Trafford with plenty of injury news and suspensions for both teams with City eight points ahead of second-place United in the table.
With that in mind, Mourinho spoke to the media following United’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday and took a dig at both Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger for their somewhat vague injury updates.
Mourinho is playing it straight. So he says…
“The truth is Eric Bailly, no chance for the weekend. Phil Jones a chance. Fellaini a chance. Zlatan a big chance. Matic is injured but will play for sure. I’m telling you the truth. He is injured but he will play… That is the truth. No stories of Lacazette, David Silva, all the truth,” Mourinho said.
That’s right Jose, from now on it’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
What is this all about?
Mourinho got upset after United’s 3-1 win at Arsenal at the weekend with Wenger previously stating that the Gunners top goalscorer, Alexandre Lacazette, was out injured and couldn’t play.
Lacazette started, scored and played the full 90 and that led to Mourinho congratulating Arsenal’s medical staff, somewhat sarcastically, after the game. Given his previous with Wenger, it appeared he took Lacazette’s remarkable recovery to heart.
With Guardiola saying on Tuesday that David Silva, the assist leader in the PL, is doubtful for Sunday, Mourinho appears to be questioning if Silva is actually struggling with a knock and if Guardiola is playing the same game Wenger was.
The master of mind games is calling out Wenger and Guardiola for what he believes to be a bit of skullduggery.
*Insert a saying about the pot calling the kettle something…*