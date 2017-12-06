Premier League player Power Rankings

It is time to take stock on who’s on fire in the Premier League right now.
Players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United dominate our rankings, which is no surprise given that they’re the form teams in the PL.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
- David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
- Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Up 3
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 3
- David Silva (Man City) – Even
- Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 4
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 4
- Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
- Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 2
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 4
- Ashley Young (Man United) – Up 5
- Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) – New entry
- Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
- Richarlison (Watford) – Down 2
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Even
- Charlie Austin (Southampton) – New entry