Premier League player Power Rankings

Dele Alli has signed up to be represented by CAA Sports.

Alli, 21, will remain with his current agent, Rob Segal, when it comes to soccer matters but off the field CAA — they represent Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and his Spurs teammate Harry Kane — will take care of the Tottenham and England star.

The reigning PFA Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons is a hot commodity.

Reports have suggested that Alli will also switch to “super agent” Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo and Mourinho’s agent, when his deal with Segal runs out next year.

That will leave Spurs fans slightly worried that it may mean a move to one of the Spanish giants or elsewhere is on the cards for one of the top midfield prospects in the game.

Is this a massive deal? For Alli, yes. It means he will be working with big brands across the globe on commercial deals.

As for his Spurs future, reports continue to linger that he fancies a move to Real Madrid and if he does switch agents to Mendes next year then those rumors would certainly ramp up a few notches.

The life of a professional player is short and they have every right to maximize their value on and off the pitch, but moving to a huge agency will set alarm bells ringing in the minds of Tottenham fans.

With Spurs’ rigid wage structure, chairman Daniel Levy will not be able to offer Alli the same wages the likes of Real Madrid or Barca can. With his wages going up outside of the pitch, surely Alli will want the similar to happen from his soccer career.

This isn’t too big of a deal just yet, but when we see a player changing agents, which Alli could do soon, it’s often a sign that a big-money move is on the horizon.

