Sarachan to manage USMNT in January

Dave Sarachan will put his unbeaten record on the line when the United States men’s national team hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28.

The interim manager will maintain that title for next month’s camp, as the Associated Press says 30 players will meet him for training camp.

Sarachan oversaw the United States’ 1-1 draw in Portugal last month, as Weston McKennie scored his first international goal.

The next international break is not until late March, and the U.S. announcement means any hiring of a permanent USMNT coach will not come until after the Feb. 10 presidential election in Orlando.

Of course, it’s also possible that U.S. Soccer waits until after the World Cup to see which names become available for hire after the tournament and club season.

