Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Tech exec Whitman joins Sacramento MLS expansion bid

Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Meg Whitman, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., joined the bid of Sacramento, California, for a Major League Soccer franchise on Wednesday as the four finalists made presentations to the league’s expansion committee.

Sacramento and Nashville, Tennessee, are considered the favorites to be awarded teams next month. Cincinnati and Detroit also are bidding.

Sacramento’s bid includes Kevin Nagle, a minority owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and Jed York, CEO of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. The group said in July it was starting pre-construction activity for a 19,621-seat downtown stadium.

“The committee asked very tough questions, and we’ll come back with all the answers,” Nagle said. “We never take anything for granted.”

Nashville’s group includes John Ingram, the chairman of Ingram Industries Inc., and the Wilf family, owner of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The Metro Nashville City Council on Nov. 7 approved $225 million in revenue bonds to construct a 27,500-seat soccer stadium and an additional $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the site at the current fairgrounds.

“People all across our city, from elected officials to business and civic leaders, soccer fans and the public, have joined together in support of this bid,” Ingram said. “We believe MLS and Nashville are a perfect match and are ready to prove that Music City is Soccer City.”

Cincinnati’s group includes Carl H. Lindner III, co-CEO of American Financial Group and owner of FC Cincinnati in the second-tier United Soccer League. The Cincinnati City Council approved a plan for the city to invest up to $36 million in infrastructure such as roads around a privately funded stadium. The community council in the Oakley neighborhood where the stadium would be built voted against the proposal.

Detroit’s group is seen as having the poorest chance after announcing Nov. 1 it would use Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Lions. The group includes Dan Gilbert, owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc., and Tom Gores, owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and chairman of Platinum Equity.

MLS owners plan to discuss expansion when they meet in New York on Dec. 14.

The league has 22 teams this season and Los Angeles FC is to start play in March at a new stadium under construction near the Coliseum. Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star David Beckham was tentatively awarded a Miami team in 2014, but that is contingent on a stadium site he has thus far failed to secure.

The league in 2015 announced plans to expand to 28 teams and said last December that teams 25 and 26 will start play by 2020.

Sarachan to manage USMNT in January

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 9:49 PM EST
Dave Sarachan will put his unbeaten record on the line when the United States men’s national team hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28.

The interim manager will maintain that title for next month’s camp, as the Associated Press says 30 players will meet him for training camp.

Sarachan oversaw the United States’ 1-1 draw in Portugal last month, as Weston McKennie scored his first international goal.

The next international break is not until late March, and the U.S. announcement means any hiring of a permanent USMNT coach will not come until after the Feb. 10 presidential election in Orlando.

Of course, it’s also possible that U.S. Soccer waits until after the World Cup to see which names become available for hire after the tournament and club season.

Who are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League?

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
The bookies have a tendency to know the market, and the bookies like the chances of a new UEFA Champions League winner.

Both clubs would break a four-year Spanish hold on the trophy, but who are they and where do the rest fit (more or less, we checked several sites)?

[ UCL: Final 16 set ]

Sixteen teams remain alive in the tournament, and Real Madrid have won three of the last four (Barcelona the fourth). They place third and fourth on the list.

Here’s how the oddsmakers say it’ll go.

16. Basel
15. Shakhtar Donetsk
14. Besiktas
13. Sevilla
12. Porto
11. Roma
10. Liverpool
9. Chelsea
8. Tottenham Hotspur
7. Juventus
6. Manchester United
5. Bayern Munich
4. Barcelona
3. Real Madrid
2. Manchester City
1. Paris Saint-Germain

Now PSG is certainly a wonder team, and both they and Man City have made deep runs into the tournament before, but it’s a little wild to see them as favorites. Granted that Man City is averaging 4:1 compared to Real’s 5:1 and Barca’s 6:1 (PSG is 7:2), but it says something about how convincing Pep Guardiola‘s men have looked this season.

Europa League preview: Field set for final trim

AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 8:22 PM EST
The UEFA Europa League gained some big names this week with the third-place teams of the Champions League, but will it lose some others?

Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Sporting CP are among eight UCL drop-outs to join the UEL for the knockout rounds.

[ MORE: Liverpool crushes Spartak ]

Everton and Hoffenheim have already been eliminated, and Koln, Marseille, and Athletic Bilbao could bow out of the tournament without results on Thursday.

Only eight spots remain before Thursday’s action, with giants Arsenal and AC Milan already through before matches with BATE Borisov and Rijeka. The Gunners will be without Shkrodan Mustafi for the match, and will face a desperate BATE team which can still advance in a number of scenarios.

The other Premier League side in the tournament, Everton, is in Cyprus to face Apollon Limassol in a match thatb doesn’t matter for either side. Sam Allardyce will likely have little use for it ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Group F is the only bunch with two spots still open. Sheriff Tiraspol (Romania) leads the way, and needs just a point from Copenhagen. The hosts need to top Sheriff, while Lokomotiv Moscow advances with a win at Fastav Zlin or a Copenhagen draw or loss.

As for the three big names in question:

— Marseille advances with a win at home to Red Bull Salzburg, or a draw and help from Vitoria against Konyaspor.

— Koln goes through with a win at Red Star Belgrade.

— Athletic Bilbao simply needs to avoid a loss in Ukraine to Zorya Luhansk.

Fonseca goes Zorro after ending Man City’s 22-match run

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 7:38 PM EST
Advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds by beating a team that hadn’t lost this season?

You could forgive Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca for feeling like a hero, even if that isn’t the reason he donned the mask, hat, and cape of Californian legend Zorro.

No word on whether he refers to Bernard as Tornado.

[ MORE: Shakhtar 2-1 Man City ]

Shakhtar ended Manchester City’s 22-match unbeaten run on Wednesday, scoring a pair of first half goals and holding on to win 2-1 in Ukraine.

Fonseca had made a promise to dress as Zorro if Shakhtar advanced into the knockout rounds, and he was true to his word. Even his interpreter popped on a mask. From the BBC:

“This is the most joyful press conference of my career,” Fonseca, who was recently linked with the Everton job, said.

“I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar’s supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team.”

The 44-year-old has managed Porto and Braga before taking the reins at Donetsk last season, where he’s since lost just seven times.