Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

U.S. Soccer names Player of the Year nominees

By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 4:18 PM EST
We suppose it doesn’t matter all that much given the presumptive winner, but the five nominees for the United States male soccer player of the year lead to a bit of head-scratching.

Christian Pulisic, of course, is going to win the awards hands-down after an exceptional year, one of the rare stars in Stars and Stripes to not let down the USMNT in World Cup qualifying.

The men competing for spots Nos. 2-5? Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, Jordan Morris, and Clint Dempsey. Of the three, only Morris has failed to win it before (which is not exactly a failure considering his young age).

In terms of national team play, Bradley led the U.S. in minutes with 1,198 in 2017, with Dempsey’s five goals and four assists only bested by Pulisic’s six and four. Altidore scored four goals with three assists, while Morris has four goals and an assist.

Who can feel the most burnt? Well, DeAndre Yedlin for one, though he only played in six caps thanks to the U.S. going B side for the Gold Cup. Graham Zusi and Geoff Cameron would love shouts, but were limited in playing time.

Here’s a trivia *fun* fact: Can you name the USMNT’s Top Five minute men this season, including No.1  Bradley? Jorge Villafana is second, Darlington Nagbe third, Omar Gonzalez fourth, and Tim Howard fifth.

The Young Male Award, which cannot be won twice, is down to Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre,  Jonathan Gonzalez, and Erik Palmer-Brown.

Up for the women’s award? Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, Samantha Mewis, and Megan Rapinoe. Becky Sauerbrunn piled up a team-high 16 matches, tied with Mewis, and probably got the short end of the stick thanks to Rapinoe playing a more glamorous position.

Who can Premier League clubs draw in Champions League Round of 16?

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 5:14 PM EST
Chelsea’s failure to win its UEFA Champions League group conspired with its four Premier League peers winning theirs to limit their Round of 16 opponents to three teams.

There’s a 67 percent chance the Blues will draw Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain when the balls are drawn on Monday.

The other four Premier League sides can meet six teams each, separated from Chelsea and the second-place team in their groups.

Tottenham’s dismantling of its group means it cannot face Real Madrid, though it could still draw Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Chelsea
Barcelona
Besiktas
Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool
Basel
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Shakhtar Donetsk
Porto
Real Madrid

Manchester City
Real Madrid
Porto
Sevilla
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Basel

Manchester United
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Porto
Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sevilla
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Basel

UCL wrap: Final 16 set after goal-heavy day

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Liverpool, and Sevilla have completed the field for the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

The Premier League’s Reds did it in smashing fashion, clobbering Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield, while Porto scored five to clinch their spot.

Liverpool joins Tottenham, Man City, Chelsea, and Manchester United in a historic accomplishment, as the Premier League becomes the first division to put five teams in a UCL knockout round.

Here’s the field for the knockout rounds:

AS Roma
Barcelona
Basel
Bayern Munich
Besiktas
Chelsea
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Tottenham Hotspur

And here are the eight Wednesday finales:

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 APOEL Nicosia

Spurs completed their Group of Death dominance with a goal and an assist from Fernando Llorente and markers from Heung-Min Son and Georges Nkoudou.

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak MoscowRECAP

Three goals from Philippe Coutinho led the way, as Sadio Mane also scored twice for the Reds in the rout. Rounding out the scoring were Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester CityRECAP

City went with a second-choice side, and was down 2-0 after little more than a half hour against a hungry Shakhtar side. Sergio Aguero’s penalty in stoppage time was not enough to extend Man City’s unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere

Porto 5-2 Monaco
Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli
Maribor 1-1 Sevilla
Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas

Man City’s unbeaten run ends in Ukraine

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 4:48 PM EST
Manchester City lost for the first time in 23 matches this season, as a young back line was a part of an otherwise meaningless 2-1 UEFA Champions League group stage finale loss at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bernard and Ismaily scored six minutes apart as the Ukrainian hosts built a 2-0 halftime lead, and a stoppage time penalty from Sergio Aguero was all City could muster against Paulo Fonseca’s hosts.

City started youngsters Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden as well as Eliaquim Mangala and Danilo. Pep Guardiola also handed a rare appearance to 18-year-old Brahim Diaz.

The win gives Shakhtar a spot in the knockout rounds, though they still finish three points and nine goals worth of differential behind City in Group F.

Mane thunderbolt underscores Liverpool route (video)

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 4:33 PM EST
Liverpool absolutely destroyed Spartak Moscow on Wednesday at Anfield to lay claim to a seeded place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho scored a hat trick, Sadio Mane bagged a brace, and both Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah also scored in the rout.

The Reds scored two goals within four minutes on two occasions, netted a penalty (Coutinho’s first) and barely gave goalkeeper Loris Karius much to do at the back.

Mane’s second half pair were beautiful for different reasons.

The second was an agile reach back to tap a mishit pass into the goal, while the first was this acrobatic rocket volley that threatened to tear through the net.