UCL AT HALF: More Ronaldo history, Liverpool rolling (video)

As it stands, Liverpool, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Porto will claim the final four places in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.
Two teams, Liverpool and Porto, are doing so in style.
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 APOEL Nicosia
Fernando Llorente has Spurs’ opener and set up Heung-Min Son for Tottenham’s second before the break as a mostly second-choice side is carrying play at Wembley Stadium.
RB Leipzig 0-1 Besiktas
An Alvaro Negredo penalty kick has the group winners leading on the road.
Liverpool 3-0 Spartak Moscow
Philippe Coutinho has two, including the cherry on top of this nice team goal, and Roberto Firmino also player a part in the Reds scoring thrice in the first 19 minutes.
Porto 3-0 Monaco
Porto is down a man but up three goals. Vincent Aboubakar has bested his UEFA Champions League single season record with his fourth and fifth goals of the group stage. Yacine Brahimi has the other goal.
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Manchester City
Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden are part of a young City back four, and the Premier League leaders’ unbeaten run in all competitions is in danger thanks to Bernard’s 26th minute arrow from the left and an Ismaily goal six minutes later.
Feyenoord 1-1 Napoli
They’ve traded goals at De Kuip, with Napoli opening the scoring in the second minute.
Maribor 1-0 Sevilla
Brazilian attacker Marcos Tavares has the Slovenian hosts on top.
Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Borja Mayoral opened the scoring, then Cristiano Ronaldo made his next bit of history to make it 2-0 in the 12th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back late.