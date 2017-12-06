More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Paul White

UCL AT HALF: More Ronaldo history, Liverpool rolling (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 3:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

As it stands, Liverpool, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Porto will claim the final four places in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

[ MORE: Dele’s new agent ]

Two teams, Liverpool and Porto, are doing so in style.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 APOEL Nicosia

Fernando Llorente has Spurs’ opener and set up Heung-Min Son for Tottenham’s second before the break as a mostly second-choice side is carrying play at Wembley Stadium.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Besiktas

An Alvaro Negredo penalty kick has the group winners leading on the road.

Liverpool 3-0 Spartak Moscow

Philippe Coutinho has two, including the cherry on top of this nice team goal, and Roberto Firmino also player a part in the Reds scoring thrice in the first 19 minutes.

Porto 3-0 Monaco

Porto is down a man but up three goals. Vincent Aboubakar has bested his UEFA Champions League single season record with his fourth and fifth goals of the group stage. Yacine Brahimi has the other goal.

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Manchester City

Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden are part of a young City back four, and the Premier League leaders’ unbeaten run in all competitions is in danger thanks to Bernard’s 26th minute arrow from the left and an Ismaily goal six minutes later.

Feyenoord 1-1 Napoli

They’ve traded goals at De Kuip, with Napoli opening the scoring in the second minute.

Maribor 1-0 Sevilla

Brazilian attacker Marcos Tavares has the Slovenian hosts on top.

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borja Mayoral opened the scoring, then Cristiano Ronaldo made his next bit of history to make it 2-0 in the 12th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back late.

LIVE, UCL: Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham in action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 2:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

Three Premier League teams are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday with Liverpool knowing a win will see them win Group E and make it five PL teams in the last 16 of the UCL.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ] 

Jurgen Klopp‘s side can’t afford to lost at home to Spartak Moscow, because if they do and Sevilla beat Maribor then Liverpool will crash out of the Champions League at the group stage.

Tottenham Hotspur host APOEL Nicosia in Group H with Spurs already secured of top spot ahead of reigning European champs Real Madrid. Borussia Dortmund head to play Real on Wednesday, with Christian Pulisic and Co. hoping to seal the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 spot ahead of APOEL.

Manchester City have secured top spot in Group F and Pep Guardiola‘s men head to Shakhtar Donetsk looking to make it six wins from six in the group stage. Shakhtar and Napoli could both still finish second and reach the last 16 with Feyenoord guaranteed to finish bottom of the group.

Elsewhere, Besiktas have already reached the last 16 and won Group G but both FC Porto and RB Leipzig can reach the last 16 with Leipzig needing to beat Besiktas and hope that Porto do not beat Monaco.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Wednesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group E
Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow
Maribor vs. Sevilla

Group F
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City
Feyenoord vs. Napoli

Group G
FC Porto vs. Monaco
RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas

Group H
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund
Tottenham Hotspur vs. APOEL

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 1:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

It is time to take stock on who’s on fire in the Premier League right now.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Players from Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United dominate our rankings, which is no surprise given that they’re the form teams in the PL.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 1
  2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 1
  3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
  4. David De Gea (Man United) – New entry
  5. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) – Up 3
  6. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 3
  7. David Silva (Man City) – Even
  8. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal) – Down 4
  9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  10. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 4
  11. Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) – New entry
  12. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) – New entry
  13. Paul Pogba (Man United) –  Down 2
  14. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 4
  15. Ashley Young (Man United) – Up 5
  16. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) – New entry
  17. Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
  18. Richarlison (Watford) – Down 2
  19. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Even
  20. Charlie Austin (Southampton) – New entry

Dele signs for new agency; joins Ronaldo, Kane, Mourinho

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 12:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dele Alli has signed up to be represented by CAA Sports.

Alli, 21, will remain with his current agent, Rob Segal, when it comes to soccer matters but off the field CAA — they represent Cristiano Ronaldo, Jose Mourinho and his Spurs teammate Harry Kane — will take care of the Tottenham and England star.

The reigning PFA Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons is a hot commodity.

Reports have suggested that Alli will also switch to “super agent” Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo and Mourinho’s agent, when his deal with Segal runs out next year.

That will leave Spurs fans slightly worried that it may mean a move to one of the Spanish giants or elsewhere is on the cards for one of the top midfield prospects in the game.

Is this a massive deal? For Alli, yes. It means he will be working with big brands across the globe on commercial deals.

As for his Spurs future, reports continue to linger that he fancies a move to Real Madrid and if he does switch agents to Mendes next year then those rumors would certainly ramp up a few notches.

The life of a professional player is short and they have every right to maximize their value on and off the pitch, but moving to a huge agency will set alarm bells ringing in the minds of Tottenham fans.

With Spurs’ rigid wage structure, chairman Daniel Levy will not be able to offer Alli the same wages the likes of Real Madrid or Barca can. With his wages going up outside of the pitch, surely Alli will want the similar to happen from his soccer career.

This isn’t too big of a deal just yet, but when we see a player changing agents, which Alli could do soon, it’s often a sign that a big-money move is on the horizon.

Liverpool make complaint over “racist” abuse of Rhian Brewster

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 6, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool have made a formal complaint to UEFA regarding alleged racist abuse towards 17-year-old striker Rhian Brewster.

The England U-17 star, who won the Golden Boot at the recent U-17 World Cup as the young Three Lions were crowned world champs, reacted angrily at the end of Liverpool’ 2-0 win in the UEFA Youth Champions League game against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Brewster’s U-19 Liverpool teammates and staff, including manager Steven Gerrard, had to restrain the striker who was visibly upset about the actions of one of Spartak’s defenders.

Gerrard had the following to say to media outlets after the game.

“It’s difficult for me to comment on it right now. It’s something that the club will look into and deal with.”

This is not the first act of racist abuse against a Liverpool youth team player this season when playing against Spartak.

Back in September, fans of the Russian club were found guilty of racist chants and gestures against Liverpool’s Bobby Adekanye when the U-19 sides played in Moscow.

Spartak were given a partial stadium ban for one UEFA Youth League game by UEFA.