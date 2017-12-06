UCL AT HALF: More Ronaldo history, Liverpool rolling (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

As it stands, Liverpool, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Porto will claim the final four places in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Two teams, Liverpool and Porto, are doing so in style.

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 APOEL Nicosia

Fernando Llorente has Spurs’ opener and set up Heung-Min Son for Tottenham’s second before the break as a mostly second-choice side is carrying play at Wembley Stadium.

RB Leipzig 0-1 Besiktas

An Alvaro Negredo penalty kick has the group winners leading on the road.

Liverpool 3-0 Spartak Moscow

Philippe Coutinho has two, including the cherry on top of this nice team goal, and Roberto Firmino also player a part in the Reds scoring thrice in the first 19 minutes.

It's all too easy for Liverpool. They lead Spartak 3-0 midway through the 1st half, and this second goal was 👌👌

Porto 3-0 Monaco

Porto is down a man but up three goals. Vincent Aboubakar has bested his UEFA Champions League single season record with his fourth and fifth goals of the group stage. Yacine Brahimi has the other goal.

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Manchester City

Tosin Adarabioyo and Phil Foden are part of a young City back four, and the Premier League leaders’ unbeaten run in all competitions is in danger thanks to Bernard’s 26th minute arrow from the left and an Ismaily goal six minutes later.

Bernard gives Shakhtar the surprise lead against Man City with a wonderful curler.

Feyenoord 1-1 Napoli

They’ve traded goals at De Kuip, with Napoli opening the scoring in the second minute.

Maribor 1-0 Sevilla

Brazilian attacker Marcos Tavares has the Slovenian hosts on top.

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borja Mayoral opened the scoring, then Cristiano Ronaldo made his next bit of history to make it 2-0 in the 12th minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled one back late.

Ronaldo is the 1st player to score in all 6 #UCL group stage games. And he did it in style. 👀

