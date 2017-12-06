UCL wrap: Final 16 set after goal-heavy day

Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Liverpool, and Sevilla have completed the field for the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.
The Premier League’s Reds did it in smashing fashion, clobbering Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield, while Porto scored five to clinch their spot.
Liverpool joins Tottenham, Man City, Chelsea, and Manchester United in a historic accomplishment, as the Premier League becomes the first division to put five teams in a UCL knockout round.
Here’s the field for the knockout rounds:
AS Roma
Barcelona
Basel
Bayern Munich
Besiktas
Chelsea
Juventus
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Tottenham Hotspur
And here are the eight Wednesday finales:
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 APOEL Nicosia
Spurs completed their Group of Death dominance with a goal and an assist from Fernando Llorente and markers from Heung-Min Son and Georges Nkoudou.
Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow — RECAP
Three goals from Philippe Coutinho led the way, as Sadio Mane also scored twice for the Reds in the rout. Rounding out the scoring were Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City — RECAP
City went with a second-choice side, and was down 2-0 after little more than a half hour against a hungry Shakhtar side. Sergio Aguero’s penalty in stoppage time was not enough to extend Man City’s unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions.
Elsewhere
Porto 5-2 Monaco
Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli
Maribor 1-1 Sevilla
Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas