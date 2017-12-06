UCL wrap: Final 16 set after goal-heavy day

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Liverpool, and Sevilla have completed the field for the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16.

The Premier League’s Reds did it in smashing fashion, clobbering Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield, while Porto scored five to clinch their spot.

Liverpool joins Tottenham, Man City, Chelsea, and Manchester United in a historic accomplishment, as the Premier League becomes the first division to put five teams in a UCL knockout round.

[ MORE: Champions League standings ]

Here’s the field for the knockout rounds:

AS Roma

Barcelona

Basel

Bayern Munich

Besiktas

Chelsea

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

Sevilla

Shakhtar Donetsk

Tottenham Hotspur

And here are the eight Wednesday finales:

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 APOEL Nicosia

Spurs completed their Group of Death dominance with a goal and an assist from Fernando Llorente and markers from Heung-Min Son and Georges Nkoudou.

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow — RECAP

Three goals from Philippe Coutinho led the way, as Sadio Mane also scored twice for the Reds in the rout. Rounding out the scoring were Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Manchester City — RECAP

City went with a second-choice side, and was down 2-0 after little more than a half hour against a hungry Shakhtar side. Sergio Aguero’s penalty in stoppage time was not enough to extend Man City’s unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions.

Elsewhere

Porto 5-2 Monaco

Feyenoord 2-1 Napoli

Maribor 1-1 Sevilla

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig 1-2 Besiktas

