Getty Images

Who are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League?

By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 9:02 PM EST
The bookies have a tendency to know the market, and the bookies like the chances of a new UEFA Champions League winner.

Both clubs would break a four-year Spanish hold on the trophy, but who are they and where do the rest fit (more or less, we checked several sites)?

Sixteen teams remain alive in the tournament, and Real Madrid have won three of the last four (Barcelona the fourth). They place third and fourth on the list.

Here’s how the oddsmakers say it’ll go.

16. Basel
15. Shakhtar Donetsk
14. Besiktas
13. Sevilla
12. Porto
11. Roma
10. Liverpool
9. Chelsea
8. Tottenham Hotspur
7. Juventus
6. Manchester United
5. Bayern Munich
4. Barcelona
3. Real Madrid
2. Manchester City
1. Paris Saint-Germain

Now PSG is certainly a wonder team, and both they and Man City have made deep runs into the tournament before, but it’s a little wild to see them as favorites. Granted that Man City is averaging 4:1 compared to Real’s 5:1 and Barca’s 6:1 (PSG is 7:2), but it says something about how convincing Pep Guardiola‘s men have looked this season.

Sarachan to manage USMNT in January

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 9:49 PM EST
Dave Sarachan will put his unbeaten record on the line when the United States men’s national team hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28.

The interim manager will maintain that title for next month’s camp, as the Associated Press says 30 players will meet him for training camp.

Sarachan oversaw the United States’ 1-1 draw in Portugal last month, as Weston McKennie scored his first international goal.

The next international break is not until late March, and the U.S. announcement means any hiring of a permanent USMNT coach will not come until after the Feb. 10 presidential election in Orlando.

Of course, it’s also possible that U.S. Soccer waits until after the World Cup to see which names become available for hire after the tournament and club season.

Europa League preview: Field set for final trim

AP Photo
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 8:22 PM EST
The UEFA Europa League gained some big names this week with the third-place teams of the Champions League, but will it lose some others?

Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Sporting CP are among eight UCL drop-outs to join the UEL for the knockout rounds.

Everton and Hoffenheim have already been eliminated, and Koln, Marseille, and Athletic Bilbao could bow out of the tournament without results on Thursday.

Only eight spots remain before Thursday’s action, with giants Arsenal and AC Milan already through before matches with BATE Borisov and Rijeka. The Gunners will be without Shkrodan Mustafi for the match, and will face a desperate BATE team which can still advance in a number of scenarios.

The other Premier League side in the tournament, Everton, is in Cyprus to face Apollon Limassol in a match thatb doesn’t matter for either side. Sam Allardyce will likely have little use for it ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

Group F is the only bunch with two spots still open. Sheriff Tiraspol (Romania) leads the way, and needs just a point from Copenhagen. The hosts need to top Sheriff, while Lokomotiv Moscow advances with a win at Fastav Zlin or a Copenhagen draw or loss.

As for the three big names in question:

— Marseille advances with a win at home to Red Bull Salzburg, or a draw and help from Vitoria against Konyaspor.

— Koln goes through with a win at Red Star Belgrade.

— Athletic Bilbao simply needs to avoid a loss in Ukraine to Zorya Luhansk.

Fonseca goes Zorro after ending Man City’s 22-match run

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 7:38 PM EST
Advancing to the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds by beating a team that hadn’t lost this season?

You could forgive Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca for feeling like a hero, even if that isn’t the reason he donned the mask, hat, and cape of Californian legend Zorro.

No word on whether he refers to Bernard as Tornado.

Shakhtar ended Manchester City’s 22-match unbeaten run on Wednesday, scoring a pair of first half goals and holding on to win 2-1 in Ukraine.

Fonseca had made a promise to dress as Zorro if Shakhtar advanced into the knockout rounds, and he was true to his word. Even his interpreter popped on a mask. From the BBC:

“This is the most joyful press conference of my career,” Fonseca, who was recently linked with the Everton job, said.

“I feel great joy. I think not only Shakhtar’s supporters but all Ukrainians have to be proud of our team.”

The 44-year-old has managed Porto and Braga before taking the reins at Donetsk last season, where he’s since lost just seven times.

Jonathan Klinsmann to make Hertha Berlin debut in Europe

U.S. Soccer
Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 6:50 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach Jurgen Klinsmann, will make his Hertha Berlin and European debut in the team’s Europa League game against Swedish side Ostersunds FK on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Klinsmann made six appearances for Hertha’s under-23 side in the fourth-tier regional league. He is getting his chance with the senior team as regular goalkeeper Rune Jarstein skips Hertha’s international games and his back-up Thomas Kraft is out with a cold.

Hertha is already out of the Europa League, so only pride is at stake against Ostersund.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai says, “Jonathan has developed well. He looks good and is much better in training, from his stability and control.”

The 1.94-meter tall Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, was handed his first professional contract after impressing Hertha during a trial in the offseason. He previously played for University of California.