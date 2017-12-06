Who are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League?

The bookies have a tendency to know the market, and the bookies like the chances of a new UEFA Champions League winner.

Both clubs would break a four-year Spanish hold on the trophy, but who are they and where do the rest fit (more or less, we checked several sites)?

Sixteen teams remain alive in the tournament, and Real Madrid have won three of the last four (Barcelona the fourth). They place third and fourth on the list.

Here’s how the oddsmakers say it’ll go.

16. Basel

15. Shakhtar Donetsk

14. Besiktas

13. Sevilla

12. Porto

11. Roma

10. Liverpool

9. Chelsea

8. Tottenham Hotspur

7. Juventus

6. Manchester United

5. Bayern Munich

4. Barcelona

3. Real Madrid

2. Manchester City

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Now PSG is certainly a wonder team, and both they and Man City have made deep runs into the tournament before, but it’s a little wild to see them as favorites. Granted that Man City is averaging 4:1 compared to Real’s 5:1 and Barca’s 6:1 (PSG is 7:2), but it says something about how convincing Pep Guardiola‘s men have looked this season.

