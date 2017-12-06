Who can Premier League clubs draw in Champions League Round of 16?

Chelsea’s failure to win its UEFA Champions League group conspired with its four Premier League peers winning theirs to limit their Round of 16 opponents to three teams.
There’s a 67 percent chance the Blues will draw Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain when the balls are drawn on Monday.
The other four Premier League sides can meet six teams each, separated from Chelsea and the second-place team in their groups.
Tottenham’s dismantling of its group means it cannot face Real Madrid, though it could still draw Bayern Munich or Juventus.
Chelsea
Barcelona
Besiktas
Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
Basel
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Shakhtar Donetsk
Porto
Real Madrid
Manchester City
Real Madrid
Porto
Sevilla
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Basel
Manchester United
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Sevilla
Shakhtar Donetsk
Porto
Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur
Porto
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sevilla
Juventus
Bayern Munich
Basel