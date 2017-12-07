More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Coutinho unsure about future, but going hard for Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2017, 8:20 AM EST
Philippe Coutinho seems like a nice young man.

Liverpool’s Brazilian attacker is speaking about his future after authoring a UEFA Champions League hat trick against Spartak Moscow on Thursday.

He’s saying all the right things about his time with Liverpool, and is exhibiting class regarding a fairly clear desire to join Barcelona.

La Liga’s giants recruiting him hard this summer, but Liverpool would not budge despite several big money offers for the playmaker. From Sky Sports:

“I do not know how the future is going to be. What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer.

“Last summer there was a job offer in the same way that happens with any employee and I was interested in it. Since I stayed I have played with will and desire.”

Coutinho’s calm and measured comments exhibit his lack of power in the situation, and also a healthy respect for what Liverpool has done for him.

It seems unlikely Barcelona will make a run at Coutinho in January given the 25 year old’s inability to represent another club in the Champions League this season, let alone Liverpool’s contention in multiple competitions, but there’s no reason for Coutinho to close the door.

Key battles in the Manchester Derby

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2017, 9:08 AM EST
Paul Pogba‘s suspension has changed the dynamic of Sunday’s huge Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

The tantalizing concept of a duel between Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne has been stripped from the Top Two tilt, leaving Jose Mourinho likely to resort to defensive-first tactics in a bid to close the table gap to five points by handing Man City its first league loss of the season.

It was never going to be easy, and City was able to rest many of its top players at midweek while United mathematically needed its result to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Sergio Aguero and/or Gabriel Jesus vs. United’s center backs

There’s a question whether City’s all-time leading scorer will play against Manchester United, though his days of dominating the derby go back in time. Aguero scored six goals in four Manchester Derbies culminating with a brace to finish the 2014-15 season, but an injury, a suspension, and two shutouts mean he hasn’t scored against United since then. United has allowed a Premier League best nine goals this season, one fewer than second-best City.

Romelu Lukaku versus himself

Manchester United’s eight-goal striker has not been able to escape criticism of his record against the top teams in Europe, and Sunday provides a huge chance to shut up his critics. Sure he scored against Real Madrid in the Super Cup, but he’s been kept off the score sheet this season against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool (He posted a critical assist against Spurs).

It seems odd to say, but City could provide some comfort to Lukaku. The 24-year-old Belgian scored against City twice last season for Everton in a 1-1 draw at City and a 4-0 win at Goodison Park.

Dominant De Gea versus everyone but Ederson

Manchester United’s incredible Spanish keeper conspired with a trio of Arsenal defensive flubs to pick up a 3-1 win over the Gunners last weekend, but De Gea was the primary reason for the win (including a remarkable double save). De Gea allowed a pair of goals to City at Old Trafford last season before posting a clean sheet at the Etihad Stadium, and he’ll be dealing with Leroy Sane… and Kevin De Bruyne… and Raheem Sterling… and on… and on…. and on.

Bonus: What happens out wide?

Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have been very good for Mourinho, and have plenty of derby experience. Kyle Walker is no shrinking violet, either, and the battles to send in crosses could make as much of a difference as the incisive ideas in the middle of the park.

AC Milan is open to settlement over financial fair play

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 7:51 AM EST
MILAN (AP) AC Milan says it’s open to a “settlement agreement” with UEFA over a financial fair play investigation that threatens to derail the plans of the club’s new Chinese owners.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that UEFA’s club financial control body will turn down Milan’s offer of a “voluntary agreement” to seek more credit.

A club statement says, “Milan has always declared itself ready to face the other side of the coin, which is the settlement agreement.”

While Milan spent more than 200 million euros (nearly $250 million) on new players in the offseason, there have been questions about the financial stability of the Chinese-led consortium that purchased the club from Silvio Berlusconi for $800 million in April.

Milan reportedly had losses of 255 million euros over the past three years.

Tech exec Whitman joins Sacramento MLS expansion bid

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 6, 2017, 10:37 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Meg Whitman, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., joined the bid of Sacramento, California, for a Major League Soccer franchise on Wednesday as the four finalists made presentations to the league’s expansion committee.

Sacramento and Nashville, Tennessee, are considered the favorites to be awarded teams next month. Cincinnati and Detroit also are bidding.

Sacramento’s bid includes Kevin Nagle, a minority owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings, and Jed York, CEO of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. The group said in July it was starting pre-construction activity for a 19,621-seat downtown stadium.

“The committee asked very tough questions, and we’ll come back with all the answers,” Nagle said. “We never take anything for granted.”

Nashville’s group includes John Ingram, the chairman of Ingram Industries Inc., and the Wilf family, owner of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. The Metro Nashville City Council on Nov. 7 approved $225 million in revenue bonds to construct a 27,500-seat soccer stadium and an additional $50 million in bonds for renovations and improvements around the site at the current fairgrounds.

“People all across our city, from elected officials to business and civic leaders, soccer fans and the public, have joined together in support of this bid,” Ingram said. “We believe MLS and Nashville are a perfect match and are ready to prove that Music City is Soccer City.”

Cincinnati’s group includes Carl H. Lindner III, co-CEO of American Financial Group and owner of FC Cincinnati in the second-tier United Soccer League. The Cincinnati City Council approved a plan for the city to invest up to $36 million in infrastructure such as roads around a privately funded stadium. The community council in the Oakley neighborhood where the stadium would be built voted against the proposal.

Detroit’s group is seen as having the poorest chance after announcing Nov. 1 it would use Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Lions. The group includes Dan Gilbert, owner of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and chairman of Quicken Loans Inc., and Tom Gores, owner of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons and chairman of Platinum Equity.

MLS owners plan to discuss expansion when they meet in New York on Dec. 14.

The league has 22 teams this season and Los Angeles FC is to start play in March at a new stadium under construction near the Coliseum. Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star David Beckham was tentatively awarded a Miami team in 2014, but that is contingent on a stadium site he has thus far failed to secure.

The league in 2015 announced plans to expand to 28 teams and said last December that teams 25 and 26 will start play by 2020.

Sarachan to manage USMNT in January

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 6, 2017, 9:49 PM EST
Dave Sarachan will put his unbeaten record on the line when the United States men’s national team hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on Jan. 28.

The interim manager will maintain that title for next month’s camp, as the Associated Press says 30 players will meet him for training camp.

Sarachan oversaw the United States’ 1-1 draw in Portugal last month, as Weston McKennie scored his first international goal.

The next international break is not until late March, and the U.S. announcement means any hiring of a permanent USMNT coach will not come until after the Feb. 10 presidential election in Orlando.

Of course, it’s also possible that U.S. Soccer waits until after the World Cup to see which names become available for hire after the tournament and club season.