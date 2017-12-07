More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Cristiano Ronaldo wins 2017 Ballon d’Or

By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 2:34 PM EST
For the fifth time and the second-straight year, Cristiano Ronaldo has won soccer’s highest individual honor.

Ronaldo beat out Lionel Messi and Neymar for the 2017 Ballon d’Or, tying him with Messi for the most Ballon d’Or’s in history. Neymar finished third in the voting followed by Gianluigi Buffon, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane in that order.

The former Manchester United winger had quite the year in 2017, leading Real Madrid to four titles including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League for the second-consecutive season. In 2017, he’s scored 29 goals in 43 matches in all competitions.

Ronaldo accepted his award from midway up the Eiffel Tower in France.

Wembley Stadium to host more games in Euro 2020

By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 1:42 PM EST
An additional four games at the 2020 European Championships will take place in the North London suburb of Wembley.

With delays to the construction of a proposed stadium in the Belgian city of Brussels, UEFA has made the decision to move the group-stage matches that were originally set for Belgium to Wembley Stadium, as well as a Round-of-16 matchup. Wembley Stadium was already set to host the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

“Due to the Eurostadium project’s failure to meet the conditions imposed by the UEFA Executive Committee during its meeting of 20th September 2017, the four matches initially scheduled to be held in Brussels will now be allocated to Wembley Stadium, London following a vote by the committee,” UEFA wrote in a statement on their website.

The decision is a blow to the Wales FA and Swedish FA, which had lobbied UEFA to take Belgium’s place as a group-stage host nation.

The UEFA executive committee did make a number of other decisions, including deciding which groups for Euro 2020 would be located in which cities, as well as deciding that the Stadio Olympico in Rome, Italy will host the first match.

Here’s where the group-stage matches will be played.

Group A: Rome and Baku
Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen
Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest
Group D: London and Glasgow
Group E: Bilbao and Dublin
Group F: Munich and Budapest

UEFA also had an interesting note, stating that each qualified host country will play a minimum of two matches at home in the group-stage.

That likely means that if England qualifies for Euro 2020, they’d be placed into Group D and would have at least two games in London. Same for Italy, Russia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, and the other host nations in the groups where their nation is hosting matches.

Men in Blazers podcast: Breaking down Man United-Arsenal

By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down a thriller between Manchester United and Arsenal, recap another late Manchester City win and celebrate the beginning of Big Sam’s reign at Everton. Plus, the World Cup draw and MLS Cup Final.

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.

Secret recordings emerge as key evidence at FIFA bribe trial

Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) A turning point in the investigation of soccer’s governing body came with a 6 a.m. wake-up call by the FBI to the five-star Miami hotel room of a Brazilian sports marketing executive named Jose Hawilla.

A startled Hawilla, after learning he was a target of the probe, eventually decided to cooperate by wearing a wire – a coup for U.S. prosecutors at the ongoing U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the corruption scandal that’s embroiled FIFA.

The prosecutors have used the hours of the secretly recorded audio evidence to help bring charges against dozens of other soccer officials and marketing executives accused of paying them a fortune in bribes in exchange for their influence in awarding lucrative commercial rights to big tournaments. Several defendants have pleaded guilty since the case was announced in 2015.

U.S. authorities “know everything,” Hawilla said in one taped conversation with a colleague he was trying to protect, according to transcripts made public for the first time. “They have so much information that lying is the worst thing you can do.”

Jurors have heard Hawilla’s recordings and testimony at the trial of former national soccer federation presidents Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil, Manuel Burga, of Peru, and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay. All pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and other charges, with their lawyers arguing they were framed by untrustworthy cooperators like Hawilla seeking a break in their own cases.

The trial, which continued on Wednesday, is in its fourth week in federal court in Brooklyn.

Hawilla, a 74-year-old grandfather originally from Sao Paulo, testified that he became head of the Traffic Group marketing firm after several years as a sports journalist. He testified he learned from the start that to win contracts for commercial rights for major soccer tournaments, soccer officials expected to be paid off in a systematic way, a necessary evil some in the business accepted but he found “revolting.”

He said to get rights to the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament in the early 1990s he paid bribes to two of the biggest names in the scandal, former FIFA officials Jack Warner, of Trinidad and Tobago, and Chuck Blazer, of the United States. Warner remains overseas fighting extradition, while Blazer became a cooperator before dying earlier this year.

A partner of Hawilla explained to him “we had to pay a bribe to Jack Warner and that, for sure, Chuck Blazer was going to find out about it and we would have to pay a bribe to him as well,” Hawilla testified in Portuguese through an interpreter.

He added: “I did not agree with the practice, but, unfortunately, you are practically forced to do that.”

Hawilla told the jury that he and other marketing executives he worked with paid tens of millions of dollars over the years to other top soccer officials in bribes papered over by falsified contracts. He named another soccer official from the Cayman Islands who’s pleaded guilty, Jeffrey Webb, as someone who took a $10 million bribe in March 2013.

The FBI arrested Hawilla about two months after the Webb bribe. By 2014, prosecutors contend, he was a full-blown informant, luring Marin into an April 2014 conversation in which the defendant negotiated a bribe by saying, “It’s about time to have it coming my way. True or not?”

Hawilla responded: “Of course. That money had to be given to you.”

In another tape, Hawilla appeared to upset two business partners by telling them he wanted to pull out of the scheme so he could clean up his business and sell it. One cautioned that anyone who bought it would have to understand that, “There will always be payoffs. There will be payoffs forever.”

The same person is overheard saying, “I want to co-exist with and make all the presidents rich,” even if it meant less money for him.

Asked in court why someone would think that way, Hawilla boiled it down to one word: “Demagoguery.”

France to face USMNT in World Cup warmup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 11:03 AM EST
The U.S. Men’s National Team will be active next summer, but only in friendly matches.

The French Football Federation announced that Les Blues will play a series of friendly matches in the run up to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the final warm-up match against the USMNT in Lyon on June 9.

France will also play friendlies against Colombia and Russia before confirming its 23-man World Cup roster, followed by a friendly against Italy and then the match against the U.S. Les Blues has Peru, Australia and Denmark in it’s group, so it’s unclear why exactly they’ve scheduled the USMNT as a final tune-up, but it should be a great test for what will likely be a young U.S. side against a World Cup squad.

With the CONCACAF Nations League coming, this may be one of the few chances for the U.S. to test itself against a European power, so hopefully the USMNT players will be able to learn more about themselves and see the level they need to reach in this friendly, before beginning their summer vacations or heading back to their Major League Soccer clubs.