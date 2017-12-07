More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Europa League: Arsenal hang 6 on BATE; youthful Everton impress

By Andy EdwardsDec 7, 2017, 6:07 PM EST
A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in Europe’s “other” club competition, the Europa League…

Arsenal 6-0 BATE Borisov

Having already locked up the top spot in Group H, Arsene Wenger could have continued on playing a youth-heavy side in Europe, but the likes of Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere (perpetually), Francis Coquelin and Mathieu Debuchy are all either working their respective ways back from injury or needing minutes for fitness purposes, thus spelling an extremely tough night for Belarusian side BATE.

Debuchy, Walcott and Wilshere each scored in the first half to make it 3-0 at halftime, the first of which came very early on and in stunning fashion from the Frenchman.

An own goal six minutes into the second half made it 4-0, followed a penalty kick from Giroud and an exclamation-point sixth from Mohamed Elneny in the 64th and 74th minutes, respectively, for 6-0.

Apollon Limassol 0-3 Everton

Everton’s 2017-18 Premier League season has been, by their own lofty standards and expectations, a disaster. Now that Sam Allardyce has replaced Ronald Koeman as permanent manager — though he wasn’t in attendance on Thursday, due to a previously schedule medical appointment — perhaps the Toffees are set to hit their stride and pick up a run of positive results.

The most encouraging part of Thursday’s thrashing of Cypriot side Limassol was the youth which did the majority of the damage. A pair of 20-year-olds — Ademola Lookman (times two) and Nikola Vlasic — got the goals for a side which also featured 18-year-old Fraser Hornby at forward, 19-year-old Beni Baningime at right back, 18-year-old Morgan Feeney at center back and 21-year-old Harry Charsley at left back.

The future appears to be quite bright for Everton if: 1) they can survive this season, and 2) Allardyce gives the youngsters the games they need to develop into PL players.

Rijeka 2-0 AC Milan

Milan’s disastrous season continued with a defeat away to Croatian side Rijeka on Thursday. After spending wildly in the summer, the Rossoneri have struggled to a ninth-place standing in Serie A and largely limped their way to progression from Group D in the Europa League.

Thursday’s team was a strong mixture of big-money names and promising youngsters, and still, Gennaro Gattuso is seeking his first win as manager after two games in charge.

Elsewhere in Europa League

Villarreal 0-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv
Zorya 1-1 Athletic Bilbao
Real Sociedad 1-3 Zenit St. Petersburg
Zulte-Waregem 3-2 Lazio
Atalanta 1-0 Lyon
Hoffenheim 1-1 Ludogorets Razgrad
Hertha Berlin 1-1 Oestersunds FK
Crvena Zvezda 1-0 Cologne
Vitesse 1-0 Nice
Marseille 0-0 Red Bull Salzburg

Emery under pressure again after PSG’s first losses of season

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 7, 2017, 3:55 PM EST
PARIS (AP) Less than halfway through the season, speculation has already started as to who might replace Unai Emery as Paris Saint-Germain coach.

Two straight losses brought PSG’s unbeaten run to a sudden halt and heaped the pressure onto Emery — the man hired to turn PSG from European also-rans into Champions League winners.

Since Qatari investors QSI invested hundreds of millions after taking over in June 2011, PSG has never been beyond the European Cup quarterfinals.

This was supposed the season when PSG, after spending record amounts during the offseason, was supposed to reach the next level. But five coaches were touted as possible replacements in a critical article of Emery in Thursday’s edition of sports daily L’Equipe.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who has openly flirted with a move to PSG in the past, and Chelsea’s Antonio Conte were among the big names.

Emery has been on slippery ground before, notably last season when PSG failed to make the Champions League quarterfinals after losing 6-1 at Barcelona following a 4-0 victory at home in the first leg.

PSG also lost the league title but Emery — hand-picked by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles — kept his job.

Furthermore, he was given huge funds to buy the so-called missing ingredients for European success.

Brazil forward Neymar and rising teen star Kylian Mbappe arrived for a combined $474 million dollars — making them the world’s two most expensive players.

But last Saturday’s 2-1 loss at promoted Strasbourg — a team that spiraled into obscurity after going into liquidation six years ago — was followed by Tuesday’s 3-1 loss at Bayern Munich.

Both games exposed the same flaws as last season.

PSG looks to be a top-heavy side overly slanted toward attack and highly vulnerable in defense. Against Bayern, Mbappe did well but Neymar drifted in and out and they did not look like a partnership.

Mbappe and Neymar hardly tracked back and PSG’s fullbacks were easily exposed by the pace of Bayern’s wide players, and when the ball was played behind them.

While PSG arguably needed one of the two forwards, buying both appears to be a waste of funds that could have been invested into weaker areas. Given that PSG’s problem has never been scoring goals, over-loading the attack seems futile.

When Thiago Motta is not protecting the back four as a defensive midfielder, there is little cover from the other midfielders. Adrien Rabiot can play the holding role but has openly expressed a preference to play a more attacking midfield game.

PSG also lacks a commanding goalkeeper.

Alphonse Areola is promising, but the 24-year-old Frenchman is largely untested at the highest level and is not yet vocal enough to command his back four with authority.

Within moments of losing to Bayern, Al-Khelaifi was responding to questions on French television.

“We hope this loss will help the team in the Champions League,” he said, looking ahead to the last 16. “We need to prepare well. We need to learn this lesson.”

Al-Khelaifi said much the same after last season’s loss to Barcelona. His constant media presence increases the pressure by casting a shadow over Emery’s methods.

It’s sometimes difficult to tell who’s running the team, and there appears to be a lack of unity when things become difficult. Against Bayern, the players became passive after the German team took control.

While Emery said, inaccurately, that PSG did not deserve to lose against Bayern, his president was firmly critical of the team’s performance. So were some players.

“We played too much like individuals. We didn’t play together enough as a team,” Rabiot said. “For the time being we’re not able to. When we try to do things by ourselves, it doesn’t work.”

Big victories over Celtic and Anderlecht padded out PSG’s goal tally during the group stage to a whopping 25 goals in six games. But those easy wins might have instilled a false sense of security.

“It’s very important to wake up now,” Al-Khelaifi said. “It’s not too late.”

Cristiano Ronaldo wins 2017 Ballon d’Or

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 2:34 PM EST
For the fifth time and the second-straight year, Cristiano Ronaldo has won soccer’s highest individual honor.

Ronaldo beat out Lionel Messi and Neymar for the 2017 Ballon d’Or, tying him with Messi for the most Ballon d’Or’s in history. Neymar finished third in the voting followed by Gianluigi Buffon, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Robert Lewandowski, and Harry Kane in that order.

The former Manchester United winger had quite the year in 2017, leading Real Madrid to four titles including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League for the second-consecutive season. In 2017, he’s scored 29 goals in 43 matches in all competitions.

Ronaldo accepted his award from midway up the Eiffel Tower in France.

Wembley Stadium to host more games in Euro 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 1:42 PM EST
An additional four games at the 2020 European Championships will take place in the North London suburb of Wembley.

With delays to the construction of a proposed stadium in the Belgian city of Brussels, UEFA has made the decision to move the group-stage matches that were originally set for Belgium to Wembley Stadium, as well as a Round-of-16 matchup. Wembley Stadium was already set to host the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

“Due to the Eurostadium project’s failure to meet the conditions imposed by the UEFA Executive Committee during its meeting of 20th September 2017, the four matches initially scheduled to be held in Brussels will now be allocated to Wembley Stadium, London following a vote by the committee,” UEFA wrote in a statement on their website.

The decision is a blow to the Wales FA and Swedish FA, which had lobbied UEFA to take Belgium’s place as a group-stage host nation.

The UEFA executive committee did make a number of other decisions, including deciding which groups for Euro 2020 would be located in which cities, as well as deciding that the Stadio Olympico in Rome, Italy will host the first match.

Here’s where the group-stage matches will be played.

Group A: Rome and Baku
Group B: Saint Petersburg and Copenhagen
Group C: Amsterdam and Bucharest
Group D: London and Glasgow
Group E: Bilbao and Dublin
Group F: Munich and Budapest

UEFA also had an interesting note, stating that each qualified host country will play a minimum of two matches at home in the group-stage.

That likely means that if England qualifies for Euro 2020, they’d be placed into Group D and would have at least two games in London. Same for Italy, Russia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, and the other host nations in the groups where their nation is hosting matches.

Men in Blazers podcast: Breaking down Man United-Arsenal

@MenInBlazers
By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 1:08 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down a thriller between Manchester United and Arsenal, recap another late Manchester City win and celebrate the beginning of Big Sam’s reign at Everton. Plus, the World Cup draw and MLS Cup Final.

Listen to the latest pod by clicking play below.

