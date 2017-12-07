More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Pardew sweating Evans status ahead of January transfer window

By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2017, 10:45 AM EST
If Alan Pardew is going to lead West Bromwich Albion to Premier League safety, he’ll need all of his stars.

One of those is defender Jonny Evans, who’s become the Baggies back bone since arriving from Manchester United and has earned the eyes of bigger club in England.

Evans was linked with Arsenal and Manchester City this summer, and Pardew is concerned about what January will bring as both clubs and Liverpool aim to improve their back lines. From Sky Sports:

“I’m never confident when you’ve got great players because other clubs want great players, so your best players are always vulnerable. Johnny Evans is definitely one of them and he is our captain. Do I want to lose him? Of course not. Do I fear losing him? Of course I do.”

Do you think Evans could be sold in January? The 29-year-old Northern Irish back is a prime age for a center back and would surely love to return to European competition.

The Baggies are at lowly Swansea on Saturday for what already feels like a proper relegation six-pointer.

Secret recordings emerge as key evidence at FIFA bribe trial

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 7, 2017, 12:01 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) A turning point in the investigation of soccer’s governing body came with a 6 a.m. wake-up call by the FBI to the five-star Miami hotel room of a Brazilian sports marketing executive named Jose Hawilla.

A startled Hawilla, after learning he was a target of the probe, eventually decided to cooperate by wearing a wire – a coup for U.S. prosecutors at the ongoing U.S. trial of three former South American soccer officials charged in the corruption scandal that’s embroiled FIFA.

The prosecutors have used the hours of the secretly recorded audio evidence to help bring charges against dozens of other soccer officials and marketing executives accused of paying them a fortune in bribes in exchange for their influence in awarding lucrative commercial rights to big tournaments. Several defendants have pleaded guilty since the case was announced in 2015.

U.S. authorities “know everything,” Hawilla said in one taped conversation with a colleague he was trying to protect, according to transcripts made public for the first time. “They have so much information that lying is the worst thing you can do.”

Jurors have heard Hawilla’s recordings and testimony at the trial of former national soccer federation presidents Jose Maria Marin, of Brazil, Manuel Burga, of Peru, and Juan Angel Napout, of Paraguay. All pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and other charges, with their lawyers arguing they were framed by untrustworthy cooperators like Hawilla seeking a break in their own cases.

The trial, which continued on Wednesday, is in its fourth week in federal court in Brooklyn.

Hawilla, a 74-year-old grandfather originally from Sao Paulo, testified that he became head of the Traffic Group marketing firm after several years as a sports journalist. He testified he learned from the start that to win contracts for commercial rights for major soccer tournaments, soccer officials expected to be paid off in a systematic way, a necessary evil some in the business accepted but he found “revolting.”

He said to get rights to the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament in the early 1990s he paid bribes to two of the biggest names in the scandal, former FIFA officials Jack Warner, of Trinidad and Tobago, and Chuck Blazer, of the United States. Warner remains overseas fighting extradition, while Blazer became a cooperator before dying earlier this year.

A partner of Hawilla explained to him “we had to pay a bribe to Jack Warner and that, for sure, Chuck Blazer was going to find out about it and we would have to pay a bribe to him as well,” Hawilla testified in Portuguese through an interpreter.

He added: “I did not agree with the practice, but, unfortunately, you are practically forced to do that.”

Hawilla told the jury that he and other marketing executives he worked with paid tens of millions of dollars over the years to other top soccer officials in bribes papered over by falsified contracts. He named another soccer official from the Cayman Islands who’s pleaded guilty, Jeffrey Webb, as someone who took a $10 million bribe in March 2013.

The FBI arrested Hawilla about two months after the Webb bribe. By 2014, prosecutors contend, he was a full-blown informant, luring Marin into an April 2014 conversation in which the defendant negotiated a bribe by saying, “It’s about time to have it coming my way. True or not?”

Hawilla responded: “Of course. That money had to be given to you.”

In another tape, Hawilla appeared to upset two business partners by telling them he wanted to pull out of the scheme so he could clean up his business and sell it. One cautioned that anyone who bought it would have to understand that, “There will always be payoffs. There will be payoffs forever.”

The same person is overheard saying, “I want to co-exist with and make all the presidents rich,” even if it meant less money for him.

Asked in court why someone would think that way, Hawilla boiled it down to one word: “Demagoguery.”

France to face USMNT in World Cup warmup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 7, 2017, 11:03 AM EST
The U.S. Men’s National Team will be active next summer, but only in friendly matches.

The French Football Federation announced that Les Blues will play a series of friendly matches in the run up to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the final warm-up match against the USMNT in Lyon on June 9.

France will also play friendlies against Colombia and Russia before confirming its 23-man World Cup roster, followed by a friendly against Italy and then the match against the U.S. Les Blues has Peru, Australia and Denmark in it’s group, so it’s unclear why exactly they’ve scheduled the USMNT as a final tune-up, but it should be a great test for what will likely be a young U.S. side against a World Cup squad.

With the CONCACAF Nations League coming, this may be one of the few chances for the U.S. to test itself against a European power, so hopefully the USMNT players will be able to learn more about themselves and see the level they need to reach in this friendly, before beginning their summer vacations or heading back to their Major League Soccer clubs.

Top Premier League storylines — Week 16

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2017, 9:59 AM EST
There’s no shortage of table drama this weekend in the Premier League.

Many will have their eyes trained on derbies in London, Manchester, and Liverpool, but there’s a tilt with major implications for two of the early season’s underdog darlings as well.

Let’s get into it.

Manchester Derby Storyline 1: Can Pep shake mini-slump?

Manchester United vs. Man City — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN (Watch online at NBCSports.com)

The end of Man City’s 22-match unbeaten season run isn’t a huge concern for Pep Guardiola, whose men had a B-side on the pitch for Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at desperate Shakhtar Donetsk. But Man City needed late drama to beat Southampton and West Ham, both at home, in its last two Premier League contests. The derby won’t see City stumble out of the gate, but — as silly as this might sound — Pep’s men could use a return to 90-minute form at Old Trafford.

Manchester Derby Storyline 2: Is Pogba absence a bridge too far?

Manchester United vs. Man City — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN (Watch online at NBCSports.com)

Manchester United is is 7W-1D in the Premier League with Paul Pogba this season, and just 4W-1D-2L without him. Granted the schedule was tougher during Pogba’s absence with a thigh injury, but the Red Devils have also scored multiple goals in all but one of the matches in which he’s been in the Starting XI. Man City was able to rest a wealth of its stars on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, and Sunday’s derby is a tall United ask even at Old Trafford.

What’s Big Sam’s derby plan?

Liverpool vs. Everton — 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN (Watch online at NBCSports.com)

While Liverpool walloped Spartak Moscow to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League League knockout rounds, Everton boss Sam Allardyce could hand debuts to as many as eight youngsters when the already-eliminated Toffees meet Apollon Limassol in Cyprus. So we know Big Sam will have his top men rested and ready for the Merseyside Derby, but how will his leaky defense stop the Reds in his first true test as Everton boss?

Midnight for Cinderella at Turf Moor?

Burnley vs. Watford — 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBC Sports Gold (Watch online at NBCSports.com)

Both Sean Dyche and Marco Silva are the leading candidates for manager of the year (with respect to Pep Guardiola’s big success with a much larger budget). Now the two overachieving managers meet at Turf Moor in what feels like a must win for either side’s unlikely Top Seven hopes. Burnley has a three-point lead on Watford, but both sides would be forgiven for noticing hard-charging Leicester City and Everton.

Key battles in the Manchester Derby

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaDec 7, 2017, 9:08 AM EST
Paul Pogba‘s suspension has changed the dynamic of Sunday’s huge Manchester Derby at Old Trafford.

The tantalizing concept of a duel between Pogba and Kevin De Bruyne has been stripped from the Top Two tilt, leaving Jose Mourinho likely to resort to defensive-first tactics in a bid to close the table gap to five points by handing Man City its first league loss of the season.

[ MORE: Champions League favorites ]

It was never going to be easy, and City was able to rest many of its top players at midweek while United mathematically needed its result to clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

Sergio Aguero and/or Gabriel Jesus vs. United’s center backs

There’s a question whether City’s all-time leading scorer will play against Manchester United, though his days of dominating the derby go back in time. Aguero scored six goals in four Manchester Derbies culminating with a brace to finish the 2014-15 season, but an injury, a suspension, and two shutouts mean he hasn’t scored against United since then. United has allowed a Premier League best nine goals this season, one fewer than second-best City.

Romelu Lukaku versus himself

Manchester United’s eight-goal striker has not been able to escape criticism of his record against the top teams in Europe, and Sunday provides a huge chance to shut up his critics. Sure he scored against Real Madrid in the Super Cup, but he’s been kept off the score sheet this season against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool (He posted a critical assist against Spurs).

It seems odd to say, but City could provide some comfort to Lukaku. The 24-year-old Belgian scored against City twice last season for Everton in a 1-1 draw at City and a 4-0 win at Goodison Park.

Dominant De Gea versus everyone but Ederson

Manchester United’s incredible Spanish keeper conspired with a trio of Arsenal defensive flubs to pick up a 3-1 win over the Gunners last weekend, but De Gea was the primary reason for the win (including a remarkable double save). De Gea allowed a pair of goals to City at Old Trafford last season before posting a clean sheet at the Etihad Stadium, and he’ll be dealing with Leroy Sane… and Kevin De Bruyne… and Raheem Sterling… and on… and on…. and on.

Bonus: What happens out wide?

Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young have been very good for Mourinho, and have plenty of derby experience. Kyle Walker is no shrinking violet, either, and the battles to send in crosses could make as much of a difference as the incisive ideas in the middle of the park.