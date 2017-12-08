By the numbers: A closer look at Saturday’s MLS Cup final

Toronto FC aims to avenge its 2016 MLS Cup defeat to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, as the two clubs meet again at BMO Field.
Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to take down TFC on their home field for the second consecutive season, while Greg Vanney and Co. hope to earn the club’s first MLS Cup trophy in team history.
Here’s a closer look at the two clubs that will contest tomorrow’s finale.
1 — Times these two teams have met this season (1-0 TFC victory)
33 — Combined goals between TFC duo Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, including playoffs
194 — Clint Dempsey‘s total MLS appearances since being drafted back in 2004
24 — Number of times Toronto has had a multi-goal game in 2017
14 — Different coaches that have won MLS Cup (Vanney would become the 15th)
7 — Combined losses between TFC and the Sounders since June 1
17 — Victor Vasquez assists in his first season with TFC
1.09 — Stefan Frei’s goals against average during the regular season (2nd-lowest in MLS)
3 — Number of times Toronto has hosted the final
3 — Number of times Toronto has hosted the final

11 — Different teams that have won MLS Cup