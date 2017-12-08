More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Danny Williams eager to lead USMNT rebuild

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2017, 10:57 AM EST
Danny Williams is living his dream in the Premier League.

A regular for Huddersfield Town, driving on their fairytale from midfield with his tattoos, pristine hair and beard and all action displays impressing Terriers’ fans, Williams is arguably in the best form of his career.

He is relaxed, confident and quick-witted as we caught up at Huddersfield’s Canal Side training complex in the center of the West Yorkshire town.

Why wouldn’t he be?

Williams, 28, is playing in his first-ever season in England’s top-flight after slogging away in the second-tier for four years with Reading before moving to Huddersfield in the summer on a two-year deal. He hailed their fans as “incredible” and saluted their start to the season as former USMNT forward and current Huddersfield coach David Wagner has them three points off the top 10 with the busy festive season ahead.

Despite their fine start to the season, Premier League survival is still the main aim and Williams has been a big art of the underdogs impressing in their debut season in the PL.

His fine form for Huddersfield has led to a return to the U.S. national team after a prolonged absence through injury and a combination of both Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena not calling him up. And not only was Williams called up to the USMNT for the first time in over a year for the 1-1 draw with Portugal last month, he also captained the Stars and Stripes for the first time in his career.

Beaming from ear to ear, Williams is still a proud man over a month removed from that draw in Leiria.

“Obviously it was a huge honor for me. I didn’t realize how big it was in the moment,” Williams admitted. “I played the game, tried to lead like I always do but it wasn’t until afterwards I realized. It had such a big impact. I got a lot of messages from everyone. It was a really proud moment and that’s why I really enjoyed it, because you go from not being invited to being captain of the team. It was also because Alejandro Bedoya had a knock. He would have captained the team but I was happy to step in.”

Williams hasn’t had the luxury of stepping in for the U.S. for quite some time.

His last USMNT’s appearance came in the friendly defeat to Costa Rica in November 2016, just days after the U.S. lost a dramatic CONCACAF Cup clash with Mexico at the Rose Bowl, and with it their chance to qualify for the 2017 Confederations Cup.
Asked if he was ever given a reason for not being called up by Klinsmann again, or as to why he was not picked by Arena during his ill-fated 11 months in charge of the USMNT, Williams revealed some intriguing details.

“It was frustrating but nobody really ever talked to me or gave me a reason,” Williams explained. “I didn’t even know what the reason was, you know? Some people might have said ‘you only play in the Championship’ or whatever, but I think the Championship is still a strong league and I think you could see last year with Newcastle and even the teams down there now they are big teams, big, big clubs and good football players. I could never understand why I was invited because I think in the four years at Reading I did, basically, everything in my power to show the world that I am still on a good level and I can perform. Obviously I was a bit unlucky injuries but in my opinion nobody really spoke to me.

“Some people wanted to play the MLS guys a little more but whatever, but Bruce Arena emailed me and said ‘you’re in the picture but I haven’t really seen you.’ And I thought that was a bit strange because you must know your players, don’t you? Especially because I am not 18. I was around the camp but I read something where he said the players Klinsmann invited were German-Americans, I don’t know what it was, but I felt a bit weird about it because I played on a high level for basically now eight or nine years. But again, I didn’t really want to say anything because, what could I do? I can’t influence if a manager likes me or not but I think we could all get a fair chance. It was a bit weird but hopefully now that I’m in the Premier League, that will change.”

Williams has moved from the suburbs of London to Manchester and is now very much in the PL circle. He includes Manchester City’s Leroy Sane among his close friends and sees him as “sort of a little brother” who he takes under his wing.

Back to the USMNT, does Williams still want to be a leading man for the USA moving forward?

“To be honest, you have to look at the U.S. national team at the moment and who is actually playing on a high level, I mean playing in Europe in the big leagues, there are not so many players,” Williams said. “In my opinion, as long as I play in the Premier League, get the minutes under my belt, I think I have every right to be a bit surprised if they don’t invite me. Again, that’s not in my hands. The only thing I can influence is my own performance and how I do with the team and hopefully that earns me a spot with the U.S.”

Williams sees a bright future not only for himself with the USMNT, but also for the band of young Americans coming through the ranks, such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder rose into the Bundesliga himself as a teenager with Freiburg and Hoffenheim, before moving to Reading in 2013, and he believes that both McKennie and Pulisic will lead the U.S. in the future, supported by a growing cast of young stars who played against Portugal last month.

“They’re playing a big part of the future. I got to play with Weston McKennie and there’s huge potential there but not only him, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tyler Adams and Kellyn Acosta, I think they are all ready to be in Europe. Then obviously Pulisic is already a superstar in the States and he performs on a high level, when you see him playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League, that is top class and I wouldn’t be surprised if he soon got a move away from Dortmund. They will play a big, big part because they are a new generation. They are kids and I remember when I was that young. They are all hungry. They are all super excited. I think that’s what it is. They want to be hungry because they still want to learn something and they like the competition. They have a big, big part in the future.”

That said, the future for the USMNT doesn’t seem that exciting right now.

With the U.S. currently without a coach after Arena stepped down following the failure to make the 2018 World Cup, who would Williams like to see appointed as the next USMNT head coach and what qualities do they need to have?

He has a simple checklist: give everyone, not matter what league they play in, a clean slate.

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be a U.S. coach. It is international football. I think we should get someone who has experience and has proper ambition with a proper plan and doesn’t prefer and trust either American players or American-German players or just American-Mexican players. He should give everybody a fair chance,” Williams said. “He should look at how all of these potential players perform in their clubs and should really start from scratch. The U.S. is such a great country and not making the World Cup, it’s kind of like a scandal.”

Most would say that’s being polite.

The U.S. not reaching its first World Cup since 1986 has dominated headlines across the American soccer landscape for the past two months and with no coach, and outgoing U.S. Soccer president in Sunil Gulati, and big question marks over a host of veteran players, the USMNT is in dire straits and at a major crossroads.

Williams winced when asked if it hurt to watch on from afar as the USMNT failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and pointed to some politics behind-the-scenes as a major reason for the USA’s scandalous failure.

“Of course it hurts. I am obviously 28 now. I saw that as an opportunity to make a name for myself again. I thought ‘okay, I am now in the Premier League and hopefully I get a chance to get called in and show what I can do.’ I think there are too many political things going on behind-the-scenes,” Williams said. “I wasn’t really close enough with the team for that amount of time so I can’t really talk, or give too much information, because I don’t really know about what happened.

“Obviously I spoke to the boys when I was in Portugal. Everybody has a different view. I heard from a few people that they tried to ‘market the MLS’ a bit more, in the [World Cup] qualifying games and get a name for the MLS. At the end of the day it shouldn’t be about that. It should be about quality and bringing the best players and having a plan. That is it. It is not only the U.S. that failed. Holland failed. Italy. Chile. This is unbelievable. Something is obviously going wrong because other smaller nations, they are speeding up their process. When I look at Iceland, they are a small country but they are actually playing at the World Cup.”

As his star continues to rise in the Premier League with Huddersfield, Williams will no doubt become an increasingly important figure as the USMNT rebuild from a monumental failure.

He hopes other talented young American players follow in the footsteps of Pulisic, McKennie and Co. to test themselves among the best leagues on the planet.

“It is very important that you don’t lose the focus because at the end of the day the USA is such a big country with so many great athletes, there is so much potential,” Williams said. “When I see the young boys I played with against Portugal, I am sure there are more out there who are hungry and happy to learn and make the step to Europe to get out of their comfort zone and be successful. That is what it needs and what it takes.”

Portuguese club Boavista extends contract of cancer-stricken player

By Daniel KarellDec 8, 2017, 9:46 AM EST
Portuguese first division side Boavista FC provided some goodwill to soccer fans across the world this week with a wonderful gesture towards one of its players.

The club announced that it had extended the contract of youth academy product Edu Ferreira until 2019, despite the player currently fighting a battle with cancer. Ferreira reportedly announced in November 2016 that he was diagnosed with cancer and has since been fighting for his life ever since.

With his contract reportedly set to finish at the end of this season, Boavista has decided to extend his deal, so Ferreira can focus on his battle off the field.

Boavista this week also expressed solidarity with Bernardo Tengarrinha, a former player who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. During a tough time for fans and players, it’s nice to see a club make these kind of gestures. Long may they continue.

FIFA suspends Peru star Guerrero for one year

By Daniel KarellDec 8, 2017, 8:36 AM EST
Peru was given a major blow ahead of next year’s World Cup.

FIFA announced Friday that forward Paolo Guerrero has ben handed a one-year ban after testing positive for cocaine, a prohibited substance, meaning Peru will be without it’s all-time leading goalscorer and captain for the World Cup.

Guerrero took a random drug test on October 5 in Buenos Aires after a World Cup qualifying match at Argentina. He was initially suspended for the last two World Cup qualifying matches, which saw Peru overcome New Zealand to qualify for Russia 2018. With his suspension, Guerrero will be unable to play in games, official or friendly, for 365 days from November 3, 2017.

Guerrero can still appeal this decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In the moments since the decision was announced, fans have been making their feelings known on social media.

Ohio AG threatens legal action should Crew move to Austin

By Daniel KarellDec 8, 2017, 7:13 AM EST
The fight to #SaveTheCrew took a new turn Thursday, as a little-known state law could put pressure on the Columbus Crew’s owner Anthony Precourt in his intention to move the team to Austin, Texas.

The state law, put in place in 1996 after Art Modell moved the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore a year earlier, states that if a professional sports franchise that uses a taxpayer-financed facility for most of its home games decides to leave, it must do one of two things.

Either make an agreement with the local city or municipality allowing the team to go, or give six-months notice of the team’s intention to leave and also provide the local city and businesses the opportunity to purchase the team.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said in a statement Thursday that after reviewing Ohio Revised Code law 9.67, he believes that it could be applied to the Columbus Crew.

“The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has reviewed the law passed after the Browns’ move,” DeWine said. “We believe the evidence will show that this law would apply to the Columbus Crew and Mapfre Stadium. As Attorney General, should ownership of the Columbus Crew initiate a move of the team without complying with Ohio law, I am prepared to take the necessary legal action under this law to protect the interests of the State of Ohio and the central Ohio communities which have all invested to make the Columbus Crew a proud part of our Ohio sports tradition and help Mapfre Stadium earn its reputation as ‘Fortress Columbus.’”

The best-case scenario for Crew fans is for Precourt to sell the team rather than to keep the team in Columbus under his ownership, but even under this law, Precourt can move the team as long as he provides that six-month notice.

Perhaps Precourt will be coerced to sell however under all the pressure from fans and politicians, which could lead to a happy ending for Crew fans and soccer fans in Ohio.

Hope Solo enters U.S. Soccer presidential race

By Andy EdwardsDec 7, 2017, 11:45 PM EST
The race to become the next president of U.S. Soccer got a lot more interesting on Thursday, when legendary U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Hope Solo announced, via her Facebook page, that she has decided to run for election in February.

[ MORE: Kathy Carter to run for USSF president ]

Solo made over 200 appearances and recorded over 100 shutouts during her 17-year USWNT career, which ended last year after comments she made following the team’s elimination from the 2016 Olympics.

Solo, who becomes the ninth candidate to declare, is running on a platform which is player development-, equality- and accessibility-heavy, as she repeatedly refers to the U.S. Soccer Federation as a “nonprofit organization” — which it is — and lambasts the governing body “with millions of dollars at its disposal [for not making] the world’s most beloved sport accessible to all” — from Solo’s Facebook note:

We need passionate and intelligent soccer people leading the way at U.S Soccer. The business strategy at U.S. Soccer cannot continue to be profit before progress. The heart of what USSF must represent is the development of youth soccer in America.

Progress is a process, but the system currently in place does not allow for progress to happen at the rate soccer purists would hope for. It’s the stubborn and elitist attitude of U.S. Soccer to continue down the path of capitalism first. My time in the negotiating room, as well as in countless meetings with USSF presidents, vice presidents, press officers, board members, attorneys and representatives, all the way down the line has given me firsthand experience in their business tactics and where their true goal lies. It has always been about the money.

But the question we all must ask ourselves is this: why does a “profitable” nonprofit organization with millions of dollars at its disposal not make the world’s most beloved sport accessible to all? Where do the massive amounts of money go?

I certainly don’t know, even after taking legal action to find out. As a player, as a representative of my team in negotiating a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), and as a Players Association member, we were never able to get answers to our questions with regard to where the millions of dollars from Soccer United Marketing (SUM) and sponsors go, or where the millions of dollars collected from the youth club fees go.

The USSF is a nonprofit organization that refuses to be transparent in its business dealings. It refuses to follow the Equal Pay Act that was passed more than 60 years ago, and despite reports to the contrary, the economic and financial terms of the new World Cup Champion U.S. Women’s National Team’s Collective Bargaining Agreement do not provide the USWNT equal pay, and are neither fair nor equitable.

Solo cites “Equality and Women’s Issues” as the second principle of her campaign, along with “Creating a Winning Culture at USSF,” “Youth and Diversity at all levels” and “Organizational, Operational and Financial Governance Transparency.”

“Soccer is the World’s game, and I want to share it with all of America,” she writes.