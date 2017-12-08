More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Daniel Smith/Getty Images

MLS reveals increased TAM for 2018, 2019 seasons

By Matt ReedDec 8, 2017, 5:15 PM EST
For those still confused about Targeted Allocation Money, we’ll get to that in a second.

The good news though is that more of it will be coming to Major League Soccer ahead of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

During the 2017 campaign, MLS allowed each of its clubs to use $1.2 million of TAM, while the next two seasons will give teams the option of spending an additional $2.8 million on a “discretionary basis.”

TAM was started in 2015 in order to allow MLS sides the opportunity to strategically manage how they handle roster decisions. The current setup allows teams to use TAM to sign Homegrown players and buy down Designated Player contracts to non-Designated Player contracts, as two examples.

One important aspect of the added allocation of TAM for the next two years is that it cannot be traded amongst MLS sides, as is the case with regular TAM.

By the numbers: A closer look at Saturday’s MLS Cup final

Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Matt ReedDec 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
Toronto FC aims to avenge its 2016 MLS Cup defeat to the Seattle Sounders on Saturday, as the two clubs meet again at BMO Field.

Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders look to take down TFC on their home field for the second consecutive season, while Greg Vanney and Co. hope to earn the club’s first MLS Cup trophy in team history.

Here’s a closer look at the two clubs that will contest tomorrow’s finale.

— Times these two teams have met this season (1-0 TFC victory)

33 — Combined goals between TFC duo Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, including playoffs

194 — Clint Dempsey‘s total MLS appearances since being drafted back in 2004

24 — Number of times Toronto has had a multi-goal game in 2017

14 — Different coaches that have won MLS Cup (Vanney would become the 15th)

7   Combined losses between TFC and the Sounders since June 1

17 — Victor Vasquez assists in his first season with TFC

1.09 — Stefan Frei’s goals against average during the regular season (2nd-lowest in MLS)

3 — Number of times Toronto has hosted the final

11 — Different teams that have won MLS Cup

Premier League preview: Newcastle vs. Leicester City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 8, 2017, 3:02 PM EST
  • Newcastle United welcome back Jamaal Lascelles and Christian Atsu and has a clean bill of health.
  • Leicester City has no new injury concerns with Matty James (Achilles) and Robert Huth (ankle) the only absentees.
  • Newcastle United have lost only two of their last 17 home league meetings with Leicester City, although the Foxes won on their last visit to St James’ Park in November 2015.
  • Jamie Vardy is one away from becoming the first Leicester City player to hit 50 Premier League goals.
  • Shinji Okazaki scored in both fixtures the last time these sides met in 2015/16, making Newcastle the only team he’s scored in more than one match against in the Premier League.

Newcastle has lost five of its last six games, but they return home to try and turn things around with Leicester City coming to St. James Park on Saturday evening. (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Rafa Benitez has plenty of big-game experience – usually in UEFA Champions League matches – but now his Newcastle side is in a relegation battle and needs a big performance to create some space between the side and the drop zone.

Leicester City meanwhile has won two games on the bounce and has lost just one game in its last nine fixtures, showing good form with Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Damarei Gray showing their talent on a week-by-week basis.

What they’re saying

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on his team’s recent results: “We have to improve as a team to be sure we can compete against some of the top sides. The teams at the top at the moment, we are a little bit far away, but still we could do something against Liverpool, for example. I think it is important that the next two games at home, if we can compete, we can win. If we cannot compete – like happened in the second half against Manchester United or Chelsea – we cannot win. As I have said before, we have to maximize what we have, and what we have is fantastic fans behind the team, at home and away. So, they have to show again that they support the team because these are the players we have.”

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on his side’s performance since joining the club: “I don’t know if I expected this but the most important thing is to continue this work and to keep building momentum and confidence. It is important to get results for confidence and to try and improve all the time. Time will tell. For me it is about keeping a good focus and concentration on the next game and to try and play a strong game.”

Video Preview

Prediction: Newcastle will come out with plenty of energy and spirit, but defensive frailties, even with the return of Jamal Lascelles will cause them to lose as the quality of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez take over. Leicester City 2-1 Newcastle

Premier League preview: Tottenham vs. Stoke City

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellDec 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EST
  • Stoke City defender Bruno Martins Indi could be out for up to eight weeks after suffering a groin injury against Swansea City. Geoff Cameron (concussion) is available again but Jese Rodriguez will not travel to London because of personal reasons.
  • Tottenham Hotspur will be without the suspended Davinson Sanchez, while Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are injured.
  • Tottenham Hotspur has won each of its last three Premier League matches against Stoke City all by a 4-0 scoreline, no side in top-flight history has won four consecutive matches by four or more goals. Tottenham has lost only one of its last seven home matches against Stoke City.

Tottenham is looking to snap out of a four-game winless skid in the Premier League when it hosts Stoke City Saturday at Wembley Stadium. (Watch live at 10:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mauricio Pochettino‘s side hasn’t won in league action since the start of November, with the recent slide beginning with the 2-0 London Derby defeat to Arsenal. At the same time, Tottenham has been superb in the UEFA Champopns League, finishing atop the group after a 3-0 win over APOEL last Wednesday.

Stoke City on the other hand is coming off its first win in five games with a 2-1 result over Swansea City last weekend. American centerback Geoff Cameron is also back in action for the Potters, which is a big lift ahead of a massive road game. Three points for Stoke City puts them into the top 10 of the Premier League.

What they’re saying

Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino on defensive options after losing Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez: “We finished at Watford with Eric Dier and Jan Vertonghen (in central defence) and then we have Juan Foyth and different options. Ben Davies can play like a centre-back, Serge Aurier can play like a centre-back, he played there before for Paris St. Germain in that position, so we have plenty of options to use. I’m not concerned.”

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes on playing Tottenham at Wembley Stadium: “There is a perception that they haven’t done too well at Wembley, but they demolished Real Madrid not too long ago. Teams are setting their stall out this year against them and that has affected them. Whenever we went up against them we always thought it was the toughest game for us – for whatever reason they always cause us problems. We will be looking to address that, so we have to be better and be tougher to beat than we have done in the past. Some of the players from those previous matches aren’t with us anymore, we have a different make up of the squad now, we shape up differently, so those previous results won’t affect us this weekend. We just need to try and affect the game in a positive manner. A number of the guys have played at Wembley before and others haven’t but we are emphasizing the fact that it is a Premier league game. I will leave the guys to decide how they approach it, as long as they aren’t out there with cameras taking photos and the like, I will leave them to deal with it how they see fit.”

Video Preview

Prediction: Tottenham will break its four-game slide with a powerful performance. Harry Kane and Christen Eriksen return to their best form, and Spurs leaves with a 3-1 win, despite some defensive worries. Stoke City misses a chance to move into the top 10. Tottenham 3-1 Stoke City

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 8, 2017, 2:24 PM EST
Ready for the weekend action in the Premier League? There are some massive local derbies to get us all going. Bring. It. On.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

