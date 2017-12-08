MLS reveals increased TAM for 2018, 2019 seasons

For those still confused about Targeted Allocation Money, we’ll get to that in a second.
The good news though is that more of it will be coming to Major League Soccer ahead of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
[ MORE: A look look at Saturday’s MLS Cup final by the numbers ]
During the 2017 campaign, MLS allowed each of its clubs to use $1.2 million of TAM, while the next two seasons will give teams the option of spending an additional $2.8 million on a “discretionary basis.”
TAM was started in 2015 in order to allow MLS sides the opportunity to strategically manage how they handle roster decisions. The current setup allows teams to use TAM to sign Homegrown players and buy down Designated Player contracts to non-Designated Player contracts, as two examples.
One important aspect of the added allocation of TAM for the next two years is that it cannot be traded amongst MLS sides, as is the case with regular TAM.Follow @MattReedFutbol