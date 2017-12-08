More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@StanfordMSoccer

Stanford reaches third straight NCAA title match, will face Indiana

By Matt ReedDec 8, 2017, 11:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Only one team has ever won three or more consecutive NCAA men’s soccer titles, and another side has moved one step closer to equalling that feat.

The Stanford Cardinal reached its third straight NCAA final on Friday night, after earning a 2-0 victory against the Akron Zips.

[ MORE: Don Garber talks #SaveTheCrew and more ]

Stanford has won the last two NCAA titles, but has a chance this weekend to become the second team to ever win three straight crowns (1991-94 Virginia Cavaliers).

The Pac-12 side scored on both sides of halftime on Friday, with Foster Langsdorf nabbing the opening tally after brilliantly executing a diving header past Zips goalkeeper Ben Lundt.

Meanwhile, Sam Werner doubled the advantage for the Cardinal, and ensured their place in the championship match, after brilliantly striking a left-footed shot from near the left end line with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

In Friday’s other national semifinal, the Indiana Hoosiers topped the North Carolina Tar Heels, 1-0, behind Andrew Gutman’s second-half finish.

The Tar Heels fell asleep defending a corner kick early in the second stanza, allowing Gutman to sneak into the back post and bury his close-range opportunity.

Hoosiers goalkeeper Trey Muse performed admirably in net, picking up his NCAA record-tying 18th shutout this season.

Indiana will be going for its ninth NCAA soccer title in school history when they take on the Cardinal on Sunday afternoon at Talen Energy Stadium, while a win would be Stanford’s third-ever triumph.

Swedish club Ostersund finds success on and off soccer field

Twitter/@Ghanasport
Associated PressDec 8, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) More famous for snow sports like cross-country skiing and biathlon, the “Winter City” of Ostersund is making quite a name for itself on the soccer field.

[ MORE: By the numbers, a closer look at the MLS Cup final ]

The club from the northern Swedish city has progressed so quickly that even reaching the last 32 of the Europa League isn’t enough for everyone.

“I’m a little bit low and down because we wanted to win the group and we didn’t do that,” Ostersunds FK chairman Daniel Kindberg told The Associated Press after his team was held to a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin. “I expected us to win the group and I expected us to be among the first seeds in the draw, but unfortunately we are not.”

Expectations like that were unthinkable only a few years ago.

Ostersund was formed in 1996 following the amalgamation of three local clubs. After more than a decade in the third division, the team was relegated in 2010, when Kindberg quit amid bickering at the boardroom level. He went back after the players threatened to quit, too.

When Kindberg returned, he sought backing from local companies and appointed Graham Potter, a former defender from England, as coach. Potter led the team to promotion in his first season, and then again to the second division in his next. The team reached Sweden’s top division in 2015.

“Graham is very important as a coach, manager, friend, brother. He has fantastic leadership. He’s one of a kind, one of the absolute most promising managers in Europe, no doubt about it,” Kindred said. “I said that five years ago that he was Scandinavia’s best manager and now he’s been selected two years in a row, the best manager in Sweden. So I think I know what I’m talking about.”

This season, Ostersund is playing in the Europa League for the first time. The team qualified for Europe’s second-tier club competition by winning the Swedish Cup.

The team’s success has continued, finishing second in Group J and earning a spot in the next round. With a group of unknowns and players rejected by other clubs, Ostersund became the first Swedish team since Helsingborg in 2007 to reach the knockout stages of the Europa League or UEFA Cup.

Kindberg, a former army man, acknowledged it’s been a “good” year, but added he was disappointed with the team’s fifth-place finish in the Swedish league.

“We’re going for the championship,” Kindberg said at a team party following Thursday’s draw at Hertha, adding he is looking to make it a treble by also winning another Swedish Cup and the Europa League.

Part of the team’s success has to do with its off-the-field activities.

While Potter takes care of the soccer, Kindred said the club has “five key individuals” who look after other aspects, including the social side and the cultural productions.

The team has staged art exhibitions, written books, helped refugees, made sure local women get home safely at night, and last year players performed Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” ballet on stage. Two weeks ago, they produced a show celebrating the Sami people, the native reindeer herders from across Lapland.

“It was fantastic, absolutely fantastic,” said Kindred, explaining the reason behind the stage productions. “It’s a training method in decision-making and courage. That’s what it really is.”

Some players, however, took some convincing when the methods were first introduced.

“I said, `It’s OK, it’s fine. We respect you fully, but you have to play somewhere else.’ So that’s it. They didn’t object anymore,” Kindred said. “Everybody thinks football is about passing the ball, tactics. That’s a small part of football. The big part is the mental game, and the war to win the hearts and minds of people. That’s what football’s about.”

The social work undertaken by the club is just as important as the cultural or sporting side. Kindred said it’s part of Ostersund’s holistic approach.

“To take a stand for rightful things, for poor people, for people in danger, for human rights, it’s very important for us, because everyone wants to do good,” he said. “We started this path six years ago. We decided at that time it was important for us, for our identity. Our war against evil and bad things in society. We show that on the pitch, and we try and show it off the pitch. We try to do our best every day.”

The work off the field is even bringing in new fans.

Birgitta Karlsson said she was never interested in soccer until this year, but she travelled 23 hours by train and boat to see the team play in Berlin.

“There’s something really special with them,” Karlsson said. “They are good ambassadors for young people, for old people, for friendship, for being kind to each other, for children.”

Of the 15,686 spectators at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday, about a quarter provided noisy support for Ostersund. After the game, the visiting players lined up in front of them and led a “Viking clap,” staying long afterward to continue the party.

“We are at the beginning of a journey that we hope will change the world and we hope will change things,” Kindberg said. “We have no limits at all. Every year, the Euro league is to be won. Every year, the Champions League is to be won. We need to be champions because that’s what we are.

“It’s easy. Football is the easiest game on Earth. It is people who complicate it. We try to be simple.”

FIFA awaits new evidence next week on Russian doping cases

Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 8, 2017, 9:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

FIFA is expecting to receive new evidence next week from a Moscow laboratory database about doping cases in Russian soccer.

[ MORE: By the numbers, a look at Saturday’s MLS Cup final ]

Players from Russia’s squad at the 2014 World Cup are among 34 potential soccer cases arising from an investigation by Richard McLaren, who detailed a doping conspiracy across Russian sports.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has called a meeting for Thursday “to inform several international federations about the new intelligence,” FIFA said Friday in a statement.

[ MORE: Don Garber discusses #SaveTheCrew and more on Friday ]

WADA announced last month it had the Moscow database which, FIFA said, includes “all testing data between January 2012 and August 2015.”

That could reveal details from thousands of samples destroyed at the lab in December 2014, after the scale of Russian doping was reported in a German TV documentary.

In a sworn statement to an International Olympic Committee investigation, former Moscow and Sochi Olympic lab director Grigory Rodchenkov said he oversaw the destruction of about 8,000 doping controls on Dec. 13-14 “that were dirty samples in order to evade WADA.”

However, the anti-doping watchdog did retrieve about 3,000 samples from Moscow, and 154 were from soccer players, FIFA said Friday.

Re-testing of those samples for banned substances in the WADA-accredited lab in Lausanne, Switzerland, revealed no positive tests.

“However, investigations remain open as new evidence could still emerge,” FIFA said.

Based on forensic evidence, including scratch marks which could prove that sample bottles were forced open and steroid-tainted urine swapped out, the IOC has so far disqualified 25 Russian athletes from the 2014 Sochi Games. They were also banned from the Olympics for life.

FIFA said a mid-January start date has been set by WADA to begin forensic analysis in Lausanne of Russian samples from other sports.

FIFA also detailed Friday how it hopes to contact Rodchenkov via a WADA-appointed lawyer to gather more evidence for its own investigations. The scientist is a protected witness in the United States after fleeing Russia in 2015.

“FIFA will continue to work in close collaboration with WADA and explore every possible avenue,” soccer’s governing body said. “Should there be enough evidence to demonstrate an anti-doping rule violation by any athlete, FIFA will impose the appropriate sanction.”

Though not an athlete, the chairman of Russia’s World Cup organizing committee, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, is deeply implicated in the Sochi doping conspiracy and cover-up.

The IOC banned Mukto from the Olympics for life on Tuesday, though FIFA said this would have no impact on the 2018 World Cup plans.

It is unclear if Mutko is still under investigation by the FIFA ethics committee using McLaren’s evidence – a specific request of WADA when the Sochi doping program was detailed in July 2016.

Ronaldo self-proclaims himself “best player in history”

AP Photo/Paul White
By Matt ReedDec 8, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The never-ending Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate over which one is the world’s top player seems to take a different turn on a weekly basis as both goalscorers continue to amaze supporters.

[ MORE: Don Garber talks #SaveTheCrew and more at MLS State of the League ]

However, the edge might have to sway in Ronaldo’s favor after the Portuguese international and Real Madrid winger took him his fifth Ballon d’Or trophy on Thursday, equalling Messi’s total.

While the soft-spoken Messi usually sits back and doesn’t field questions regarding the debate, Ronaldo doesn’t display any such shyness.

“I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,” he told France Football. “I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me.

“I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no-one more complete than me.

“No-one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it? It’s not just a result of the work I do in the gym, like some people think. It’s the sum of many things. Legends like Floyd Mayweather and LeBron James don’t get to their perfect level by chance. Many factors coincide. To be at the top and to stay there, you have to have more talent than the others.”

Despite Ronaldo’s countless accolades, the Portuguese attacker says that there was a time in his career when he felt a bit down, but he picked himself back up and found his best form again.

“I won the Ballon d’Or before Messi, then he overtook me and won four in a row,” he said. “I’m not going to hide from you that I was sad and angry. I went to the award ceremonies and I never won. At one point, I was even demotivated. I had no desire to go. To be there for the photo didn’t interest me.

“Then, little by little, thanks to those close to me, I told myself that in life there is a beginning and an end. And in football what counts is the finish, not the start. I was patient. And I won four other Ballons d’Or.”

While Ronaldo’s goalscoring totals dipped a bit in 2016/17, the Real attacker’s ability to show for both club and country surely accounted for a big part in his Ballon d’Or triumph.

[ MORE: By the numbers, a closer look at the 2017 MLS Cup final ]

The 32-year-old helped Portugal qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while also guiding Los Blancos to a third UEFA Champions League crown in four seasons, to go along with the club’s La Liga title.

Video: Strasbourg’s Terrier runs length of pitch during solo goal

Twitter/@le10sport
By Matt ReedDec 8, 2017, 7:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s been quite the week for promotion side Strasbourg, who continues to find its footing in France’s top flight.

[ MORE: Garber still confident of Miami’s progress ahead of MLS move ]

The first-year Ligue 1 side picked up another impressive victory on Friday, a 3-0 win over Bordeaux, just six days removed from the club’s massive upset of French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The story of the day for Strasbourg though? A man named Terrier.

Yes, that’s actually somebody’s last name. Martin Terrier. And as you’ll observe in the video below, the man can flat out fly down the pitch.

Terrier is currently on loan at Strasbourg from fellow Ligue 1 side Lille, where the 20-year-old came up through the ranks of the team’s academy.

Strasbourg moved into 11th place with Friday’s win, bringing the club up to 21 points on the season.