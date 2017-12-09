More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern’s walking away with it (again)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 3:16 PM EST
Remember when the Bundesliga threatened to give us a title race? Those were the days.

[ MORE: Premier League roundup ]

Bayern Munich won again on the road, improving its goal differential to 24 and stretching its table lead thanks to draws for RB Leipzig, Schalke, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Maybe next year.

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Werder Bremen

Soon-to-be 21-year-old Maximilian Eggestein saw his early goal canceled out by — who else? — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie restored the visitors’ lead in the 65th minute and BVB wouldn’t find an answer.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern Munich

The hosts had been rather stingy, but Arturo Vidal found a break through to give Jupp Heynckes’ men another win. Bayern is now eight points clear of the pack after another win.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Schalke

Christoph Kramer’s 24th minute lead was canceled out by a second half own goal, but Schalke couldn’t find the goal to keep pace with Bayern.

Elsewhere
Stuttgart 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
RB Leipzig 2-2 Mainz
Hamburg 0-0 Wolfsburg
Koln vs. Freiburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 15 11 2 2 35 11 24 6-1-0 5-1-2 35
 RB Leipzig 15 8 3 4 24 21 3 5-2-0 3-1-4 27
 FC Schalke 04 15 7 5 3 23 17 6 4-3-1 3-2-2 26
 Mönchengladbach 15 7 4 4 24 26 -2 4-2-2 3-2-2 25
 Bayer Leverkusen 15 6 6 3 29 19 10 3-4-0 3-2-3 24
 1899 Hoffenheim 14 6 5 3 25 18 7 4-3-1 2-2-2 23
 Borussia Dortmund 15 6 4 5 35 23 12 3-1-3 3-3-2 22
 FC Augsburg 14 6 4 4 21 16 5 3-2-2 3-2-2 22
 Eintracht Frankfurt 15 6 4 5 16 15 1 2-1-4 4-3-1 22
 Hannover 96 14 5 4 5 17 19 -2 3-2-1 2-2-4 19
 VfL Wolfsburg 15 3 9 3 20 19 1 2-5-1 1-4-2 18
 Hertha BSC Berlin 14 4 5 5 19 21 -2 3-2-3 1-3-2 17
 VfB Stuttgart 15 5 2 8 13 19 -6 5-1-1 0-1-7 17
 FSV Mainz 05 15 4 4 7 17 24 -7 4-1-3 0-3-4 16
 Hamburger SV 15 4 3 8 13 20 -7 3-2-3 1-1-5 15
 Werder Bremen 15 3 5 7 11 17 -6 2-1-4 1-4-3 14
 SC Freiburg 14 2 6 6 9 25 -16 2-5-1 0-1-5 12
 1. FC Köln 14 0 3 11 6 27 -21 0-1-5 0-2-6 3

FOLLOW LIVE: TFC vs. Sounders — MLS Cup 2017

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsDec 9, 2017, 3:36 PM EST
It started back on March 3, 390 games ago, and it all comes down to this — MLS Cup 2017, a rematch of the 2016 final between Toronto FC, the hosts and favorites, and the visiting Seattle Sounders at BMO Field.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: TFC host Sounders in MLS Cup rematch ]

Seattle lifted the Cup on TFC’s home field last season, and Brian Schmetzer’s side is back with intentions to spoil spoil the party once again. Greg Vanney’s Reds are desperate for a small measure of revenge, and to cap off the best regular season in league history with the first league title in team history.

Neither Schmetzer nor Vanney have sprung any surprises by way of their starting lineups which can be found below.

Follow along at the link above — or, click here — and check back to PST throughout the game, and following the final whistle, for wall-to-wall coverage of the 2017 finale.

Premier League roundup: Foxes flying again

By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 2:56 PM EST
Leicester City’s entertaining win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park wasn’t just a fun way to end the Premier League day, it was a clarion call that the 2015-16 Premier League champions have their act very much together.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

That win, along with a Tottenham blowout and West Ham’s upset of Chelsea, conspired to make Saturday’s appetizers for a double derby Sunday quite tasty.

Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester CityRECAP

A thriller at St. James’ Park ended with Leicester City now a very real part of the race for the Top Seven. Joselu put Newcastle ahead 1-0 and Dwight Gayle answered a pair of Leicester goals — including another wonderful marker from Riyad Mahrez. But a point was not to be had for Rafa Benitez, as Ayoze Perez scored an own goal to give the Foxes all three points and eighth place in the Premier League.

Claude Puel is now 4W-2D-1L as Leicester City manager, and have won three straight. Next up? A reunion with Southampton at St. Mary’s.

West Ham United 1-0 ChelseaRECAP

David Moyes‘ Hammers have built on their near upset of Manchester City, using a Marko Arnautovic goal to harm Chelsea’s Top Four hopes. The Austrian’s goal was his first for West Ham, and moves the club nearer to safety. Chelsea could finish the weekend as low as fourth if Liverpool wins the Merseyside Derby.

Swansea City 1-0 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

Wilfried Bony‘s second half goal gave Paul Clement‘s Swans a much-needed win and kept West Bromwich Albion winless since August.

Burnley 1-0 WatfordRECAP

The 10-man Hornets didn’t play like they were down a man, but failed to find the answer for Scott Arfield‘s opener. Burnley’s now six points clear of Watford and still in the Top Four mix.

Crystal Palace 2-2 BournemouthRECAP

Christian Benteke seized a stoppage time penalty against managerial direction, and promptly saw it saved by Asmir Begovic. That left Palace in 20th instead of 18th. Bournemouth dodges a bullet thanks to a pair of solid goals from Jermain Defoe, while Palace’s goals came from a Luka Milivojevic penalty and a Scott Dann in-tight finish.

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Brighton and Hove AlbionRECAP

Steve Mounie refound his early season form to lead the Terriers to all three points in a battle of newly-promoted sides at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Stoke CityRECAP

If Spurs’ slump wasn’t officially ended by a 3-0 win over APOEL Nicosia, it’s dead and buried by a four-goal blowout of Stoke City. Harry Kane scored twice while Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen added to a Stoke own goal in the win.

Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester City: An own goal divides them

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
  • Joselu scores early
  • Mahrez levels, 20′
  • WATCH: First two goals
  • Gray, Gayle trade goals
  • Ayoze own goal the difference

An 87th minute own goal doomed the hosts as Leicester City’s fine form continued with a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray scored after Leicester had gone down 1-0, and Leicester is on 23 points after the win.

Joselu and Dwight Gayle scored for Newcastle, which is now just two points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Matt Ritchie won a free kick in the first minute with a darting dribble, and the dangerous midfielder lorded over a chance from the right. Ben Chilwell headed it out for a corner, and Ritchie’s offer from the right was cleared by Leicester.

Dwight Gayle led Newcastle in front with a well-timed run down the left complete with a cutback for Joselu. The Spaniard didn’t have much to do but finish: 1-0.

Wilfried Ndidi and Demarai Gray both speculated in the first 20 minutes, but neither found the Newcastle frame.

Mahrez scored a fantastic goal to make it 1-1 in the 20th minute, walking past Isaac Hayden and ripping a left-footed effort beyond Darlow’s grasp.

Jamie Vardy believed he’d done enough to win a penalty from DeAndre Yedlin, but Neil Swarbrick was unmoved by the 28th minute plea.

Leicester controlled the the match until a horrific giveaway allowed Jacob Murphy a chance from the catbird seat. Kasper Schmeichel poked the ball out for a corner, and Leicester dealt with the set piece.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Joselu headed a corner kick wide of the frame in the 52nd minute as Newcastle looked to retake control.

It was Leicester who’d next seize the lead, as Gray ripped a shot off Florian Lejeune‘s rear end and into the upper 90. 2-1 visitors, 60’.

Darlow stopped Mahrez’s 66th minute bid to expand Leicester’s lead.

Gayle made it 2-2 after a ping-ponging corner fell for him at the right. The 23-goal Championship man saw his right-footed rip deflect past Schmeichel.

The scorer nearly sent SJP into bedlam when he dragged a shot just wide of the far post in the 78th.

Substitute attacker Ayoze Perez put the ball in his own goal in a bid to break up a 4v2 from Leicester.

WATCH: More Mahrez wizardry draws Leicester level at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 1:12 PM EST
It’s 1-1 at St. James’ Park after Riyad Mahrez found a brilliant equalizer for visiting Leicester City on Sunday.

The Algerian wizard continues to hearken back to his World XI form of two seasons ago, this time finding an alarming amount of space.

WATCH NUFC-LCFC LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Once free of Isaac Hayden, Mahrez lashed a spinning effort around Karl Darlow to even the score up North.

Newcastle United had taken an early lead through Joselu‘s harvest of a great run and cutback from Dwight Gayle.