Bundesliga wrap: Bayern’s walking away with it (again)

Remember when the Bundesliga threatened to give us a title race? Those were the days.
Bayern Munich won again on the road, improving its goal differential to 24 and stretching its table lead thanks to draws for RB Leipzig, Schalke, and Borussia Monchengladbach.
Maybe next year.
Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Werder Bremen
Soon-to-be 21-year-old Maximilian Eggestein saw his early goal canceled out by — who else? — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie restored the visitors’ lead in the 65th minute and BVB wouldn’t find an answer.
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern Munich
The hosts had been rather stingy, but Arturo Vidal found a break through to give Jupp Heynckes’ men another win. Bayern is now eight points clear of the pack after another win.
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Schalke
Christoph Kramer’s 24th minute lead was canceled out by a second half own goal, but Schalke couldn’t find the goal to keep pace with Bayern.
Elsewhere
Stuttgart 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday
RB Leipzig 2-2 Mainz
Hamburg 0-0 Wolfsburg
Koln vs. Freiburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Hannover 96 vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|15
|11
|2
|2
|35
|11
|24
|6-1-0
|5-1-2
|35
|RB Leipzig
|15
|8
|3
|4
|24
|21
|3
|5-2-0
|3-1-4
|27
|FC Schalke 04
|15
|7
|5
|3
|23
|17
|6
|4-3-1
|3-2-2
|26
|Mönchengladbach
|15
|7
|4
|4
|24
|26
|-2
|4-2-2
|3-2-2
|25
|Bayer Leverkusen
|15
|6
|6
|3
|29
|19
|10
|3-4-0
|3-2-3
|24
|1899 Hoffenheim
|14
|6
|5
|3
|25
|18
|7
|4-3-1
|2-2-2
|23
|Borussia Dortmund
|15
|6
|4
|5
|35
|23
|12
|3-1-3
|3-3-2
|22
|FC Augsburg
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|16
|5
|3-2-2
|3-2-2
|22
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|15
|6
|4
|5
|16
|15
|1
|2-1-4
|4-3-1
|22
|Hannover 96
|14
|5
|4
|5
|17
|19
|-2
|3-2-1
|2-2-4
|19
|VfL Wolfsburg
|15
|3
|9
|3
|20
|19
|1
|2-5-1
|1-4-2
|18
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|14
|4
|5
|5
|19
|21
|-2
|3-2-3
|1-3-2
|17
|VfB Stuttgart
|15
|5
|2
|8
|13
|19
|-6
|5-1-1
|0-1-7
|17
|FSV Mainz 05
|15
|4
|4
|7
|17
|24
|-7
|4-1-3
|0-3-4
|16
|Hamburger SV
|15
|4
|3
|8
|13
|20
|-7
|3-2-3
|1-1-5
|15
|Werder Bremen
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|-6
|2-1-4
|1-4-3
|14
|SC Freiburg
|14
|2
|6
|6
|9
|25
|-16
|2-5-1
|0-1-5
|12
|1. FC Köln
|14
|0
|3
|11
|6
|27
|-21
|0-1-5
|0-2-6
|3