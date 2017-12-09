Bundesliga wrap: Bayern’s walking away with it (again)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Remember when the Bundesliga threatened to give us a title race? Those were the days.

[ MORE: Premier League roundup ]

Bayern Munich won again on the road, improving its goal differential to 24 and stretching its table lead thanks to draws for RB Leipzig, Schalke, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Maybe next year.

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Werder Bremen

Soon-to-be 21-year-old Maximilian Eggestein saw his early goal canceled out by — who else? — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Czech defender Theodor Gebre Selassie restored the visitors’ lead in the 65th minute and BVB wouldn’t find an answer.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Bayern Munich

The hosts had been rather stingy, but Arturo Vidal found a break through to give Jupp Heynckes’ men another win. Bayern is now eight points clear of the pack after another win.

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Schalke

Christoph Kramer’s 24th minute lead was canceled out by a second half own goal, but Schalke couldn’t find the goal to keep pace with Bayern.

Elsewhere

Stuttgart 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen — Friday

RB Leipzig 2-2 Mainz

Hamburg 0-0 Wolfsburg

Koln vs. Freiburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Hannover 96 vs. Hoffenheim — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — Noon ET Sunday

STANDINGS

Follow @NicholasMendola